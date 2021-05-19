Global Anti-Reflective Coatings Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics
Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Reflective Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Anti-Reflective Coatings estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Electron Beam Evaporation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sputtering segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR
The Anti-Reflective Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Other Technologies Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global Other Technologies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$622 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$903.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured):
Carl Zeiss AG
Cascade Optical Corporation
DuPont
Essilor International S.A.
Honeywell International Inc
Hoya Corporation
HOYA Vision Care Company
iCoat Company, LLC
Janos Technology Inc.
MAC Thin Films
Optical Coating Japan
PPG Industries Inc
Rodenstock GmbH
Royal DSM N.V
YTC America Inc.
Total Companies Profiled: 40
