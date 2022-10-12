U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

Global Antibacterial Coatings for Medical Implants Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Covalon Technologies, Dot, Harland Medical Systems and Hydromer Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Coatings Market for Medical Implants By Material, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-bacterial coatings market for medical implants was valued at $234.42 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,072.27 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Anti-bacterial coatings are materials that reduce implants-related infections in patients by inhibiting bacterial adhesion, colonization, and proliferation of bacteria on the implant surface and into the surrounding tissues. Medical implants are highly susceptible to infection and may result to risk in surgery. Therefore, treatment with anti-bacterial coatings provide protection against pathologically relevant strains of bacteria.

Growth of the anti-bacterial coatings market for medical implants is majorly driven by alarming rise in prevalence of implant associated infections, technological advancements in anti-bacterial coatings, and high adoption of cardiovascular & orthopedics implants. Moreover, increase in geriatric population and rise in burden of bone related disorders and cardiovascular diseases across the globe further drives the market growth.

In addition, the U.S. has one of the most robust healthcare system globally. There has been surge in healthcare investment in the country, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The preference for anti-bacterial coated medical equipment in the U.S. is increasing due to the various initiatives taken by the government as well as the hospitals in the country to prevent nosocomial infection. These aforementioned factors contribute towards the growth of the market.

Conversely, increase in awareness about implantation surgeries, development of effective anti-bacterial coating for medical implants, and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of implantation procedures and raw materials involved in the manufacturing of coatings restricts the market growth.

Moreover, key players such as Hydromer Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., and AST Product, provide numerous anti-bacterial coatings products to contribute toward the market growth.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death across the globe, with an estimate of 17.9 million fatalities each year. According to report of the British Heart Foundation, in 2021, 7.6 million people were diagnosed with heart & circulatory diseases, causing about 25% death in UK. Thus, rise in use of anti-bacterial coatings in cardiac implants products, which are used during cardiac surgeries, contributes toward the growth of anti-bacterial coatings market.

The anti-bacterial coating market for medical implants is segmented on the basis of material, product type, and region. By material, it is bifurcated into metallic and non-metallic coatings. Metallic coatings are further segmented into silver coatings, copper coatings, and other coatings. Non-metallic coatings segment is further divided into polymeric coatings and organic coatings. On the basis of type, the market is divided into orthopedic, dental, neurovascular, cardiac, and other implants. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major companies that operate in the global anti-bacterial coatings market are Aap Implantate AG, AST Products, Inc., BioCote Ltd., Covalon Technologies Ltd., DOT GmbH, Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer, Inc., Secoa Metal Finishing, Sciessent LLC, and Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the antibacterial coatings market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing antibacterial coatings market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the antibacterial coatings market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global antibacterial coatings market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: ANTIBACTERIAL COATINGS MARKET, BY MATERIAL
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Metallic Coatings
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Non-Metallic Coatings
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ANTIBACTERIAL COATINGS MARKET, BY TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Cardiac Implants
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Orthopedic Implants
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Dental Implants
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Neurological Implants
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Other Implants
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ANTIBACTERIAL COATINGS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 AAP IMPLANTATE AG
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 AST PRODUCTS INC.
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 BIOCOTE LTD.
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 COVALON TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 DOT GMBH
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 HARLAND MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 HYDROMER INC.
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 SCIESSENT LLC.
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 SPECIALTY COATING SYSTEMS, INC.
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 Secoa Technology
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1vrm8

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


