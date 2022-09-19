Global Antibacterial Drugs Market 2022: Key Trends, Players, Drivers and Forecasts to 2030
Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Class, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antibacterial drugs are derived from bacteria or molds. These antibacterial drugs are synthesized from simple molecules to form complex molecules. Antibiotics work in a variety of ways, such as inhibiting cell wall production, increasing cell membrane permeability, and interfering with protein synthesis, nucleic acid metabolism, and other metabolic processes by inhibiting cell wall production, nucleic acid metabolism, and other metabolic processes.
Antibiotics can raise or lower the serum levels of other medications by increasing or decreasing their metabolism. The most clinically important interactions involve drugs with a low therapeutic ratio. Other drugs can also increase or decrease levels of antibiotics. Antibacterial drugs include a range of powerful drugs such as phenoxymethylpenicillin, penicillin V. and are used to treat diseases caused by bacteria. Antibiotics cannot treat viral infections, such as cold, flu, and most coughs.
Market Dynamics
Increasing inorganic activities such as partnerships among market players is expected to drive the global antibacterial drugs market growth over the forecast period. For instance, In March 2021, Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla USA Inc., an affiliate of Cipla Limited, and SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on health security market announced a strategic partnership to deliver sustained innovation and access to novel antibacterial drugs, particularly against bio threats such as tuberculosis and others.
Furthermore, In April 2017, R-Pharm Group, a specialty pharmaceutical company had announced that it entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a Japan-based general trading company which acquired around 10% of R-Pharm Group's shares. This partnership would help R-Pharm Group expand its business presence in Japan
Detailed Segmentation:Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Class:
lactams
Quinolones
Macrolides
Tetracyclines
Aminoglycosides
Sulfonamides
Phenicols
Others
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, By Region
