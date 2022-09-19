U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market 2022: Key Trends, Players, Drivers and Forecasts to 2030

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Class, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antibacterial drugs are derived from bacteria or molds. These antibacterial drugs are synthesized from simple molecules to form complex molecules. Antibiotics work in a variety of ways, such as inhibiting cell wall production, increasing cell membrane permeability, and interfering with protein synthesis, nucleic acid metabolism, and other metabolic processes by inhibiting cell wall production, nucleic acid metabolism, and other metabolic processes.

Antibiotics can raise or lower the serum levels of other medications by increasing or decreasing their metabolism. The most clinically important interactions involve drugs with a low therapeutic ratio. Other drugs can also increase or decrease levels of antibiotics. Antibacterial drugs include a range of powerful drugs such as phenoxymethylpenicillin, penicillin V. and are used to treat diseases caused by bacteria. Antibiotics cannot treat viral infections, such as cold, flu, and most coughs.

Market Dynamics

Increasing inorganic activities such as partnerships among market players is expected to drive the global antibacterial drugs market growth over the forecast period. For instance, In March 2021, Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla USA Inc., an affiliate of Cipla Limited, and SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on health security market announced a strategic partnership to deliver sustained innovation and access to novel antibacterial drugs, particularly against bio threats such as tuberculosis and others.

Furthermore, In April 2017, R-Pharm Group, a specialty pharmaceutical company had announced that it entered into a strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a Japan-based general trading company which acquired around 10% of R-Pharm Group's shares. This partnership would help R-Pharm Group expand its business presence in Japan

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global antibacterial drugs market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The Global Antibacterial Drugs Market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have an ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Global Antibacterial Drugs Market

Detailed Segmentation:Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Class:

  • lactams

  • Quinolones

  • Macrolides

  • Tetracyclines

  • Aminoglycosides

  • Sulfonamides

  • Phenicols

  • Others

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, By Region

Company Profiles

  • Spero Therapeutics

  • Company Highlights

  • Products Portfolio

  • Key Highlights

  • Financial Performance

  • Strategies

  • Allecra Therapeutics

  • R-Pharm Group

  • Melinta Therapeutics LLC

  • MicuRx,

  • TenNor Therapeutics Ltd

  • Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.

  • AstraZeneca

  • Bayer AG

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

  • Research Objectives

  • Assumptions

  • Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snapshot, By Drug Class

  • Market Snapshot, By Distribution Channel

  • Market Snapshot, By Region

  • Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunity

  • Impact Analysis

  • Key Developments

  • Industry Trends

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Recent Product Approval/Launches

  • PEST Analysis

  • Porter's Analysis

4. Global Antibacterial Drugs Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • Impact on Demand

  • Impact on Healthcare

  • Epidemiology

5. Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, By Drug Class, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

  • Research Methodology

  • About Us


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dmcf9

