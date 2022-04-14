Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Report 2022: New Technologies and New Drugs are Under Development to Capture this Growing Market

Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics by Pathogen and Therapy Type. With Situation Analysis, Executive & Investor Guides & Customization." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has identified 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts.

Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and "superbugs" that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.



The report has looked at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play. This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. The report summarizes what technologies they are using.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five-year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview of a Dynamic Market

Market Players - Roles & Impacts

Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

Drug manufacturers - Generic

Contract Research and Manufacturing

In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

Drug Marketing Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Regulatory Bodies

Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Bacteria and Other Microbes

The History of Antibiotics

The Role of Animal Husbandry

The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

The Threat of AMR

The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR



The Market Opportunity of AMR

The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

Campylobacter (DRC)

Clostridium Difficile (CD)

Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

Salmonella (DRNTS)

Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities

Story continues

Using Viruses Against Bacteria

Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight

Antibodies

Vaccines

Probiotic Technology

Peptides vs. Pathogens

Mining Obsolete Science

CRISPR Antibiotics

Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

AMR Pandemic Overlooked

New resistance-busting antibiotic combination

CDC Awards $22M to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

Antibiotic resistance outwitted by supercomputers

STIs Reach Record Highs

New research using nanoparticles to bolster waning antibiotics

OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel

CDC Updates STI Diagnosis, Treatment Guidelines

Positive associations between AM use in animals and AMR in humans

PEW Antibiotic Pipeline Findings

Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

Melinta Therapeutics

Arsanis

Phage Technologies S.A

Westway Health

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

BioVersys GmbH

Nabriva Therapeutics

Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

Nemesis Bioscience

C3J Therapeutics, Inc.

EpiBiome

discuva

SmartPhage.

AmpliPhi Biosciences

Pherecydes Pharma

Micreos

Procarta Biosystems

Lumavita

Madam Therapeutics

Priaxon

Biolytx Pharmaceuticals

AntibioTx

Xellia Pharmaceutials

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Synereca Pharmaceuticals

Allecra Therapeutics

Fixed Phage

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Demuris

Prommune

Biosergen

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Aviragen Therapeutics

Achillion Pharmaceuticals

ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.

Achaogen, Inc.

SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Theravance Biopharma

Abbvie

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

Iterum Therapeutics Limited

Forge Therapeutics

Alopexx Vaccine LLC

Integrated Biotherapeutics

Hennepin Life Sciences

Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Contrafect Corporation

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

AiCuris

RedHill Biopharma

Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.

ABAC Therapeutics

Alaxia SAS

Antabio S.A.S

Auspherix Ltd

BioFilm Pharma

Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

Combioxin SA

Da Volterra

Debiopharm International SA

Deinobiotics/Deinove

Destiny Pharma plc

Eligo Bioscience

Helperby Therapeutics Ltd

Karveel Pharmaceuticals

MaaT Pharma

Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC

Mutabilis SAS

Neem Biotech Ltd

Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)

Nosopharm

NovaBiotics Ltd

Phico Therapeutics Ltd

Polyphor Ltd

QureTech Bio AB

SetLance srl

Ultupharma AB

Vaxdyn

Vibiosphen

Bioaster

Vivexia

KBP Biosciences

Absynth Biologics

Spero Therapeutics

Merck

Symphogen

Warp Drive Bio.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Pfizer

Allergan

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Gilead Sciences

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Shionogi Inc.

Cipla

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt Ltd.

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

MicuRx

Entasis Therapeutics

Merlion Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j4xbw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



