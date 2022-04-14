U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,472.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,237.75
    +16.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.50
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.54
    -0.71 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.70
    -7.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.68
    -2.58 (-10.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4130
    -0.2750 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,200.55
    +1,039.39 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.04
    +24.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.00
    -20.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Report 2022: New Technologies and New Drugs are Under Development to Capture this Growing Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics by Pathogen and Therapy Type. With Situation Analysis, Executive & Investor Guides & Customization." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has identified 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts.

Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and "superbugs" that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.

The report has looked at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play. This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. The report summarizes what technologies they are using.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five-year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of a Dynamic Market

Market Players - Roles & Impacts

  • Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

  • Drug manufacturers - Generic

  • Contract Research and Manufacturing

  • In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

  • Drug Marketing Companies

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Regulatory Bodies

Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

  • What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

  • Bacteria and Other Microbes

  • The History of Antibiotics

  • The Role of Animal Husbandry

  • The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

  • The Threat of AMR

The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR

The Market Opportunity of AMR

The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

  • Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

  • Campylobacter (DRC)

  • Clostridium Difficile (CD)

  • Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

  • Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

  • Salmonella (DRNTS)

Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities

  • Using Viruses Against Bacteria

  • Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight

  • Antibodies

  • Vaccines

  • Probiotic Technology

  • Peptides vs. Pathogens

  • Mining Obsolete Science

  • CRISPR Antibiotics

Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

  • AMR Pandemic Overlooked

  • New resistance-busting antibiotic combination

  • CDC Awards $22M to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

  • Antibiotic resistance outwitted by supercomputers

  • STIs Reach Record Highs

  • New research using nanoparticles to bolster waning antibiotics

  • OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel

  • CDC Updates STI Diagnosis, Treatment Guidelines

  • Positive associations between AM use in animals and AMR in humans

  • PEW Antibiotic Pipeline Findings

Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

  • Melinta Therapeutics

  • Arsanis

  • Phage Technologies S.A

  • Westway Health

  • Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

  • BioVersys GmbH

  • Nabriva Therapeutics

  • Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

  • Nemesis Bioscience

  • C3J Therapeutics, Inc.

  • EpiBiome

  • discuva

  • SmartPhage.

  • AmpliPhi Biosciences

  • Pherecydes Pharma

  • Micreos

  • Procarta Biosystems

  • Lumavita

  • Madam Therapeutics

  • Priaxon

  • Biolytx Pharmaceuticals

  • AntibioTx

  • Xellia Pharmaceutials

  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals

  • Synereca Pharmaceuticals

  • Allecra Therapeutics

  • Fixed Phage

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Demuris

  • Prommune

  • Biosergen

  • Innovation Pharmaceuticals

  • Aviragen Therapeutics

  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals

  • ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.

  • Achaogen, Inc.

  • SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

  • Theravance Biopharma

  • Abbvie

  • KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

  • Iterum Therapeutics Limited

  • Forge Therapeutics

  • Alopexx Vaccine LLC

  • Integrated Biotherapeutics

  • Hennepin Life Sciences

  • Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Contrafect Corporation

  • Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

  • AiCuris

  • RedHill Biopharma

  • Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.

  • ABAC Therapeutics

  • Alaxia SAS

  • Antabio S.A.S

  • Auspherix Ltd

  • BioFilm Pharma

  • Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

  • Combioxin SA

  • Da Volterra

  • Debiopharm International SA

  • Deinobiotics/Deinove

  • Destiny Pharma plc

  • Eligo Bioscience

  • Helperby Therapeutics Ltd

  • Karveel Pharmaceuticals

  • MaaT Pharma

  • Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC

  • Mutabilis SAS

  • Neem Biotech Ltd

  • Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)

  • Nosopharm

  • NovaBiotics Ltd

  • Phico Therapeutics Ltd

  • Polyphor Ltd

  • QureTech Bio AB

  • SetLance srl

  • Ultupharma AB

  • Vaxdyn

  • Vibiosphen

  • Bioaster

  • Vivexia

  • KBP Biosciences

  • Absynth Biologics

  • Spero Therapeutics

  • Merck

  • Symphogen

  • Warp Drive Bio.

  • Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

  • Pfizer

  • Allergan

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Novartis

  • Gilead Sciences

  • AstraZeneca

  • Sanofi

  • Shionogi Inc.

  • Cipla

  • DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

  • Wockhardt Ltd.

  • VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

  • MicuRx

  • Entasis Therapeutics

  • Merlion Pharmaceuticals

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7j4xbw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Tesla ‘will change the game’ much like Apple, Cathie Wood says

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Tesla will continue to dominate the EV space as well as other sectors.

  • Why Novavax Crushed the Market Today

    What happened Always a bit of an underdog coronavirus stock, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) over-performed on Wednesday. The biotech's shares were trading over 8% higher in late afternoon action, following yet another authorization from a healthcare regulator for the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Veru Stock Could Hit $36, Says Oppenheimer

    Avid stock market watchers will know the biotech space operates according to a different rule set. One session can wipe off a huge chunk of a stock’s valuation, if clinical testing goes awry or the regulators pick holes in a drug’s development. Yet, the opposite also holds true; shares can deliver unseemly gains if the news flow is decidedly positive. Fortunately for Veru (VERU) investors, this week saw plenty of the latter. Shares soared by 182% in one session, after the company announced posit

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Poli

  • Top Energy Stocks for April 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp (DVN). Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • China’s Exports to Russia Slump After Ukraine Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports to Russia slumped in March after the invasion of Ukraine even as shipments to other nations grew quickly, indicating Chinese companies are likely being cautious about trading with Russia. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: S

  • Top Utilities Stocks for April 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Top Financial Stocks for April 2022

    These are the financial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • An experimental COVID drug was so successful that they’re shutting down trials early

    The drug, sabizabulin, halved the mortality rate for patients infected with severe cases of COVID.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Alleghany shareholder sues to block $11.6 billion Berkshire buyout over lack of disclosures

    Alleghany Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was sued on Wednesday by a shareholder who accused the insurance company of making inadequate and misleading disclosures about the $11.6 billion takeover. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Shiva Stein said Alleghany failed in a proxy statement to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders. Absent additional disclosures, "plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction, and she is thus threatened with irreparable harm," the complaint said.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Why Veru's Shares Fell 21.8% on Tuesday

    Investors sold on the news that the company said its COVID-19 therapy was safe and effective against all variants.