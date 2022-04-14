Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Report 2022: New Technologies and New Drugs are Under Development to Capture this Growing Market
The report has identified 6 Key Large Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts.
Antimicrobial Resistance is creating new kinds of infections and "superbugs" that are resistant to current antibiotic medicines. New technologies (and new drugs) are under development to capture this growing market.
The report has looked at the technology picture too, giving you, plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be treated, including an explanation of the key role diagnostics will play. This is a market with a lot of players, there are over 100 biotechnology companies profiled in the report. The report summarizes what technologies they are using.
Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data. The report includes five-year market forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview of a Dynamic Market
Market Players - Roles & Impacts
Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
Drug manufacturers - Generic
Contract Research and Manufacturing
In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
Drug Marketing Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Regulatory Bodies
Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
Bacteria and Other Microbes
The History of Antibiotics
The Role of Animal Husbandry
The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
The Threat of AMR
The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
The Market Opportunity of AMR
The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
Campylobacter (DRC)
Clostridium Difficile (CD)
Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
Salmonella (DRNTS)
Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities
Using Viruses Against Bacteria
Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight
Antibodies
Vaccines
Probiotic Technology
Peptides vs. Pathogens
Mining Obsolete Science
CRISPR Antibiotics
Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
AMR Pandemic Overlooked
New resistance-busting antibiotic combination
CDC Awards $22M to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance outwitted by supercomputers
STIs Reach Record Highs
New research using nanoparticles to bolster waning antibiotics
OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel
CDC Updates STI Diagnosis, Treatment Guidelines
Positive associations between AM use in animals and AMR in humans
PEW Antibiotic Pipeline Findings
Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology
Melinta Therapeutics
Arsanis
Phage Technologies S.A
Westway Health
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
BioVersys GmbH
Nabriva Therapeutics
Macrolide Pharmaceuticals
Nemesis Bioscience
C3J Therapeutics, Inc.
EpiBiome
discuva
SmartPhage.
AmpliPhi Biosciences
Pherecydes Pharma
Micreos
Procarta Biosystems
Lumavita
Madam Therapeutics
Priaxon
Biolytx Pharmaceuticals
AntibioTx
Xellia Pharmaceutials
Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Synereca Pharmaceuticals
Allecra Therapeutics
Fixed Phage
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Demuris
Prommune
Biosergen
Innovation Pharmaceuticals
Aviragen Therapeutics
Achillion Pharmaceuticals
ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.
Achaogen, Inc.
SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
Theravance Biopharma
Abbvie
KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
Iterum Therapeutics Limited
Forge Therapeutics
Alopexx Vaccine LLC
Integrated Biotherapeutics
Hennepin Life Sciences
Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Contrafect Corporation
Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.
AiCuris
RedHill Biopharma
Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.
ABAC Therapeutics
Alaxia SAS
Antabio S.A.S
Auspherix Ltd
BioFilm Pharma
Centauri Therapeutics Ltd
Combioxin SA
Da Volterra
Debiopharm International SA
Deinobiotics/Deinove
Destiny Pharma plc
Eligo Bioscience
Helperby Therapeutics Ltd
Karveel Pharmaceuticals
MaaT Pharma
Motif BioSciences, Inc / Motif Bio PLC
Mutabilis SAS
Neem Biotech Ltd
Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)
Nosopharm
NovaBiotics Ltd
Phico Therapeutics Ltd
Polyphor Ltd
QureTech Bio AB
SetLance srl
Ultupharma AB
Vaxdyn
Vibiosphen
Bioaster
Vivexia
KBP Biosciences
Absynth Biologics
Spero Therapeutics
Merck
Symphogen
Warp Drive Bio.
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
Pfizer
Allergan
GlaxoSmithKline
Novartis
Gilead Sciences
AstraZeneca
Sanofi
Shionogi Inc.
Cipla
DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals
Wockhardt Ltd.
VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals
MicuRx
Entasis Therapeutics
Merlion Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
