Global Antibiotics Market to register USD 4.44 Bn Growth, Changes in environmental conditions and the growing trade and travel to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antibiotics Market by Product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics), Application (natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the global antibiotics market is USD 4.44 billion.
One of the major factors propelling the expansion of the global antibiotics market is the increasing occurrence of infectious diseases. Global demographic changes brought on by growing urbanization and globalization are important contributors to the rise of infectious diseases worldwide. Human occupants are now too crowded as a result of urbanization. These environments' high population densities encourage disease pathogen colonization and persistence in human populations.
Aside from the increasing number of dams, additional factors that have contributed to the rise in disease incidence and prevalence include unsanitary living conditions, a lack of sanitation, and inadequate waste management systems.
However, the development of antibiotic-resistant strains is a major challenge for the global antibiotics market growth.
The global antibiotics market report is segmented by
Product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics)
Application (natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic)
Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA)
APAC will be the leading region with 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, and India are the key market for global antibiotics in APAC. The global antibiotics market will rise in APAC due to the increasing prevalence of infectious disorders.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Antibiotics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.03%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 4.44 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.17
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc
Bayer AG
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
Merck KGaA
Pfizer Inc.
Sanofi SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
