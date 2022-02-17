U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Global Antibiotics Market Size 2021-2028 | worth USD 45.30 billion, at 2.5% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Antibiotics Market are Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.), Abbott (Illinois, U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (London, U.K.), Sanofi (Paris, France), Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland), Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York City, U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), Johnson &Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotics market size was USD 37.35 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 38.08 billion in 2021 to USD 45.30 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2028.

We follow a creative examination technique that remembers information triangulation for the premise of base up and hierarchical methodologies. We lead broad essential examination to approve the projected market numbers. The information used to gauge the estimate for different portions at the nation, provincial, and worldwide levels is gathered through interviews with numerous rumored partners. We likewise get data from paid information bases, industry diaries, SEC filings, and other genuine assets. The report incorporates a few subtleties, like drivers, open doors, difficulties, and elements of the Antibiotics Market.

Industry Development:

  • May 2021: Sandoz announced its plan to expand production capabilities of antibiotics in Palafolls and Kundl. It aims to enhance its ability to provide premium-quality medications to patients, while remaining competitive in terms of cost in the industry.

  • July 2019: Pfizer Inc. and HERTFORDSHIRE, England & PITTSBURGH & Mylan N.V. agreed to combine Upjohn and Mylan to develop a new company. This development would help them to augment their business and deliver high-quality medicines to patients.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/antibiotics-market-104583


Antibiotics Market Growth Drivers:

  • The rising prevalence of multiple bacterial infections, such as skin infections, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), tuberculosis, and respiratory infections worldwide is set to propel the antibiotics market growth in the near future.

  • At the same time, the increasing burden of bacterial infections is anticipated to be the most common cause of death by 2050. As per the World Health Organization, around 50% of women have suffered from UTI at some point of their lives.

  • The demand for antibiotics is significantly increasing owing to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases. The high prevalence of infectious diseases, such as lower respiratory infections, pneumonia, malaria, and tuberculosis, is also fueling the market growth.

  • Increasing disease burden is compelling government and non-government bodies to invest in R&D initiatives and boost the development of novel antibiotics and supportive regulatory policies to expedite the approval process and research funding.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/antibiotics-market-104583


Market Segments:

  • By drug class, this market is divided into penicillin, cephalosporin, aminoglycosides, tetracycline, macrolides, fluoroquinolones, sulfonamides, and others. Out of these, the penicillin segment generated 29.7% in terms of the antibiotics market share in 2020 and remained in the leading position.

  • Cell divider blend inhibitors ruled the market in 2020 with a portion of 52.1% and are expected to keep up with their lead all through the conjecture period. Maximum usage according to remedy design and huge government subsidizing are the key variables driving the fragment.

  • The RNA amalgamation inhibitors fragment is expected to observe huge development over the conjecture time frame because of the increment in the quantity of item dispatches and R&D endeavors. For example, in November 2018, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. presented Aemcolo (rifamycin) as broadened discharge tablets for the treatment of Travelers' Diarrhea in the U.S.


Quick Buy Antibiotics Market Report Research

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104583


Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate Stoked by Development of New Antibiotics

Geographically, in 2020, North America procured USD 16.81 billion in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront throughout the forthcoming years on account of the introduction of various new drugs by prominent companies present in this region.

Antibiotics Market players in the nation are widely zeroing in on the improvement of novel enemy of infective medications, and they are additionally taking on different development methodologies. Consequently, this is probably going to drive the market in the country. For example, in August 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration endorsed xenleta (lefamulin) to treat grown-ups with local area obtained bacterial pneumonia.

The United States holds most of the market in the North American area because of the way that the United States has the most elevated anti-infection endorsing rate in the North American locale. The United States is one of the most affected nations by the COVID-19 flare-up.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/antibiotics-market-104583


A list of renowned providers in Antibiotics Market:

  • Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc. (London, U.K.)

  • Sanofi (Paris, France)

  • Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York City, U.S.)

  • Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, U.S.)

  • Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Johnson &Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (New Brunswick, U.S.)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


