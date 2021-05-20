Global antibiotics market valuation to reach USD 55.96 billion by 2027

The core objective of ‘global antibiotics market’ report is to provide a comprehensive assessment of the factors that will drive industry growth during 2021-2027. It also elaborates on the restraints and advises on strategies to cope with them.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to estimates by seasoned analysts, global antibiotics market size was valued at USD 40.85 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to register 4.6% CAGR over 2021-2027, subsequently accruing USD 55.96 billion by the forecast period end.

Moreover, a clear depiction of the industry segmentation, on the basis of action mechanism and drug class, is provided in the study. In addition, the research piece factors in a complete examination of qualitative and quantitative factors pertaining to the geographical scope of the industry. Furthermore, it outlines the competitive hierarchy of leading companies while evaluating business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships.

Rising investments and government support for research and development of antibiotic drugs, and high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases are stimulating global antibiotics market growth.

The continued efforts of pharmaceutical companies for development of new, superior quality antibiotic drugs is also propelling the industry remuneration. Moreover, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS) reported that the consumption rate of antibiotics rose by 39% during 2000-2015, which is further expected to increase by over 200% by the end of 2030.

For the unversed, antibiotics are defined as anti-microbial medicines that destroy or slow down the growth of bacteria and fight infections. Antibiotics are available in several different forms like capsules, pills, syrups and injections.

In spite of the positive outlook of global antibiotics industry, factors such as strict government regulations for medicine approval, and certain side effects caused by the use of antibacterial drugs are likely to slow down the business growth in the ensuing years.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on application scope, global antibiotics market is arrayed into DNA synthesis inhibitors, protein synthesis inhibitors, cell wall synthesis inhibitors, mycolic acid inhibitors, RNA synthesis inhibitors and others.

Moving on to drug class, the industry vertical is split into cephalosporin, carbapenem, penicillin, sulfonamide, fluoroquinolone, aminoglycoside, macrolide, 7-ACA and others.

Summary of regional outlook:

Expert analysts claim that Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the recent past and will likely witness strong gains over the forecast duration. This growth can be attributed to surging population and increasing number of prescriptions for antibiotic medicines in the region.

Meanwhile, the North America market is expected to garner a remarkable compound annual growth in the upcoming years. Availability of a substantial number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as the rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure are favoring the regional market expansion.

Global Antibiotics Market, by Action Mechanism (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Others

Global Antibiotics Market, by Drug Class (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

Cephalosporin

Carbapenem

Penicillin

Sulfonamide

Fluoroquinolone

Aminoglycoside

Macrolide

7-ACA

Others

Global Antibiotics Market, by Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Antibiotics Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD billion, 2018-2027)

Melinta Therapeutics

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis International A.G

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Antibiotics Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Antibiotics Market, by Action Mechanism, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Antibiotics Market, by Drug Class, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Antibiotics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Antibiotics Market Dynamics

3.1. Antibiotics Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Investments in research and development of new antibiotic drugs

3.1.1.2. Increasing growth in the incidences of infection and chronic diseases

3.1.1.3. Constant support from the governments

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Strict government regulations for the approval of new medicines

3.1.2.2. Certain side effects of antibiotics

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Prolonged increase in the demand of antibiotics

Chapter 4. Global Antibiotics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Antibiotics Market, by Action Mechanism

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Antibiotics Market by Action Mechanism , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Antibiotics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Action Mechanism 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Antibiotics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

5.4.2. Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

5.4.3. DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

5.4.4. RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

5.4.5. Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Antibiotics Market, by Drug Class

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Antibiotics Market by Drug Class, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Antibiotics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drug Class 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Antibiotics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cephalosporin

6.4.2. Penicillin

6.4.3. Fluoroquinolone

6.4.4. Macrolide

6.4.5. Carbapenem

6.4.6. Aminoglycoside

6.4.7. Sulfonamide

6.4.8. 7-ACA

6.4.9. Others

Chapter 7. Global Antibiotics Market, Regional Analysis

