Global Anticorrosion Coatings Growth Opportunitie

Anticorrosion coatings are paint formulations that protect coated substrates from corrosion damage. This study assesses the current state and prospects of the global anticorrosion coatings market, considering its volume and revenues (provided at the manufacturer level) from 2018 to 2028.

The study segments the market by end-use industry (oil and gas, manufacturing, water and wastewater treatment, commercial architecture and infrastructure, and energy) and further analyzes each industry based on the formulation technology (solvent-borne, waterborne, or powder) and chemistry (such as epoxy, PU, polysiloxane, acrylic, and alkyd) of the anticorrosion coating. The study excludes original equipment manufacturers and refinish coatings applied on exterior and structural components in transportation, such as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, aircraft, ships, and boats.



The regional coverage of the study includes four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.Product development and commercialization in the anticorrosion coatings market require large capital investment, creating high entry barriers for companies in the higher-end protective coatings segment.



Coatings manufacturers engage in product development activities based on changing market needs and governmental or industry-standard regulations. By establishing long-term customer relationships, they become proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this market. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the anticorrosion coatings market and its key end-use industries. However, economic recovery beginning in 2021 with the disbursement of various vaccines is anticipated to put the global anticorrosion coatings market on a growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028.

