Global Anticorrosion Coatings Market Report: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022, with Projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates through 2027

Dublin, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticorrosion Coatings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report is broad and covers various product types used across anticorrosion coating applications and end-user segments. This report classifies the product types as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others, in an effort to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements.
End-user industries covered include marine, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, construction, energy, automotive and others. These sectors consume anticorrosion coatings for applications such as heat exchangers, cooling towers, boilers, effluent water treatment plants, pipelines, drill equipment and rails that require specialized coating technologies to deal with corrosion resistance boosting for operational performance to be delivered by each of these major assets. Every component of an asset has a lifetime cost attached to it, and the life cycle purely depends on the regular maintenance work performed on the asset.
The market segmentation is further classified into technology-based waterborne, solvent-borne, powder coating and others. Solvent-based anticorrosion coatings contain a high amount of VOCs that are hazardous to human health and the environment. Water-borne coatings are gaining in popularity due to their properties, such as low VOC content in comparison with solvent-borne coatings. Powder coatings are used for metal protective coating applications as they deliver superior results, and in terms of color they stay bright and fresh for a long period.
Revenues are reported and estimated from 2021 to 2027 and given for each product type and end-user with estimated values derived from the companies' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the leaders in each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for anticorrosion coatings and current industry trends.
The report offers a focus on the vendor landscape and concludes with profiles of the major vendors in the global market.
The Report Includes
An updated overview of the global market for anticorrosion coatings
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global anticorrosion coatings market and a country-level market value analysis for each segment
Highlights of the market potential of anticorrosion coatings, along with global market share analysis on the basis of product type, technology, end-user with major regions and countries involved
Information on market opportunities, prospects and threats, new and upcoming technologies, regulatory developments, and demographic shifts that are affecting the market
Industry value chain analysis of global anticorrosion coatings market providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Hempel A/S, AkzoNobel N.V. and 3M
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Market Potential
Market Share
Value Chain Analysis
Regulatory Framework
ACQPA France
Occupational Safety and Health Administration
American Chemistry Council
The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates
Toxic Substance Control Act
European Chemicals Agency
Reach Regulation No 1272/2008
Specific Regulatory Efforts Concerned With Coatings
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Industry Growth Drivers
Growing Need for Water as a Strategic Resource for Industrial Applications
Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Driving Manufacturing
Growing Need for Drinking Water and Municipal Wastewater Treatment
Annual Maintenance Contracts and OEM Product Retrofit Opportunities
Increased R&D by Coating Companies
Growth of Food and Beverage Industry
Analysis of Market Restraints
Increasing Operational Expenditure Concerns
Increasing Environmental Concerns
Increased Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Reduce the Consumption of Anticorrosion Coatings
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Product
Epoxy Anticorrosion Coatings
Polyurethane Anticorrosion Coatings
Acrylic Anticorrosion Coatings
Alkyd Anticorrosion Coatings
Zinc Anticorrosion Coatings
Chlorinated Rubber and Other Anticorrosion Coatings
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
Solvent-Borne Anticorrosion Coatings
Water-Borne Anticorrosion Coatings
Powder Coatings and Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry End-user
Marine
Oil and Gas
Industrial Manufacturing
Construction
Energy
Automotive
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Country
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
3M
Akzonobel N.V.
BASF Se
The Dow Chemical Company
Dupont De Nemours Inc.
Hempel A/S
Jotun
Rpm International Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Wacker Chemie AG
