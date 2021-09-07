Global Anticorrosion Coatings Market Trends and Forecasts to 2024: 4% Compound Annual Growth Rate Forecast Between 2019-2024

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticorrosion Coatings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-corrosion coatings market is forecast to grow from $26.7 billion in 2019 to $32.5 billion by 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The global anti-corrosion coatings market is driven by a rise in its penetration beyond conventional applications across end-users such as construction, automotive, transportation, consumer durables and industrial machineries, to name a few.



The majority of these end-user applications are in turn driven by consumers who contribute to each of these growth engines of the economy. Macroeconomic factors such as consumer confidence, purchase power, investment climate, manufacturing base expansion and trade relations are among the few specific parameters that decide the growth of the anti-corrosion coatings market.



Demand for water-based coatings is expected to rise over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the ill effects of solvent-based coatings and various regulations regarding VOCs and hazardous air pollutants that are harmful to the environment. The guidelines provided by various regulatory bodies applicable to coatings manufacturers are stringent due to the carcinogenic and flammable properties of solvents. Therefore, powder and water-based coatings are expected to gain popularity over the forecast period owing to their Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)-free property.



The ongoing crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a severe disruption in various end-use industries owing to several restrictions on cross-border trades and lockdown imposed by several governments to contain the spread, resulting in slower market growth. The situation is in continuation of the impact of global trade drifts that started in mid-2018, further intensified by the pandemic.



Asia is expected to remain a prominent consumer of coatings and is expected to observe the fastest growth in the coming years due to the prowess of its manufacturing base. In addition, the increasing competitiveness of regional end-user demand fueled by government initiatives to secure the local economy is expected to drive countries' specific industrial output over the forecast period.



The industrial segment is expected to exhibit high penetration over the forecast period. Increasing demand for water-borne and powder coatings owing to the need for maintaining a healthy working environment is projected to fuel the market growth. The demand for anti-corrosion coatings is expected to grow at a moderate rate due to the wide spread of the industrial application.



The automotive application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. An increasing middle-class income level coupled with rising living standards in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Central and South America are projected to fuel automotive sales. The low cost of production of water-borne coatings, coupled with the longer shelf life of powder coatings, is expected to drive the demand.



The report includes:

Story continues

69 data tables and 35 additional tables

An updated overview of the global market for anti-corrosion coatings

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global anti-corrosion coatings market and a country-level market value analysis for each segment

Estimation of market size and forecast the potential market for anti-corrosion coatings, along with global market share analysis on the basis of product type, technology, end-user with major regions and countries involved

Latest information on market opportunities, prospects and threats, new and upcoming technologies, regulatory developments, and demographic shifts that are affecting the market

Industry value chain analysis of global anti-corrosion coatings market providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, innovations, joint ventures and other market strategies within the anti-corrosion coatings industry

Assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of the major listed companies, including AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, DuPont Chemical Co., The Dow Chemical Co., Hempel A/S, PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Product

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Country

Chapter 9 Industry Structure



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3M

AkzoNobel N.V.

Ashland LLC

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

DuPont Chemical Co.

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

RPM Industries

The Dow Chemicals Co.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Wacker Chemie AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53bt8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



