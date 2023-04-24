Global Antifreeze Proteins Strategic Business Report 2023: Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Propels the Market Demand
Global Market for Antifreeze Proteins
Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifreeze Proteins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Antifreeze Proteins estimated at US$6.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.2% CAGR and reach US$29.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 17.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR
The Antifreeze Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.5% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
Kaneka Corporation
Protokinetix Inc.
Sirona Biochem Corporation
Unilever NV
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
246
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$6.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$30.4 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
22.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Antifreeze Proteins: An Insight
Type III Segment to Witness Highest CAGR
Cosmetics: The Fastest Growing End-Use Market for Antifreeze Proteins
North America Holds the Largest Market Share
Antifreeze Proteins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advantages of Antifreeze Proteins Propels the Market Demand
Technological Improvements for Increasing Fish Farming to Drive the Market
Huge R&D Capital Expenditure and Production Cost Limits the Market Expansion
Market Consolidations: An Entry Barrier to New Players
Innovative Approach to Integrate Antifreeze Proteins in Novel Procedures Spur Market Demand
With Application in Multiple Sectors, Antifreeze Proteins Market to Witness Huge Growth
Commercial Applications of Antifreeze Proteins Boost Market Demand
Technological Breakthrough in Genome Editing Tools Supports Market Growth
Rising E-Commerce Platforms Augurs Well for the Market
Lack of Skilled Professionals Slow Down the Market Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Antifreeze Proteins: An Introduction
Types of AFPs
Evolution: An Insight
History: A Look Back
Medical and Commercial Applications
Global Antifreeze Proteins (AFP) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Applications
Structural Characteristics of Antifreeze Proteins (AFP)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1brzq0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900