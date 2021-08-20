Global Antifungal Drug Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2021-2026 - Focus on Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines
Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antifungal Drug Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Indication, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antifungal Drug Market is estimated to be USD 12.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.33 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.
Market Dynamics
The major factors such as the changes in the climatical condition, an increase in the spread of various infectious diseases from person to person, and an increase in the number of fungal infections such as aspergillosis and candidiasis, as well as rising health concerns and investment from both public and private organizations, is driving the market growth of global antifungal drug market.
In addition, the use of the latest technology in the manufacturing of various antifungal medicines, on the other hand, is projected to open up new opportunities for the Global Antifungal Drug Market.
However, the availability of alternative antifungal treatments and strict rules enacted by drug regulatory agencies such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) may limit the global antifungal drug market.
Market Segmentation
By Drug Type, the market is classified into allylamines, azoles, echinocandins, polyenes, and other. Amongst all, the allylamines segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Indication, the market is classified as aspergillosis, candidiasis, and dermatophytosis. Amongst all, the aspergillosis segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Dosage Form, the market is classified as ointments, powder, tablets, and others. Amongst all, the ointments segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and online pharmacies. Amongst all, the retail pharmacies & drug store is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
Astellas completes acquisition of iota Biosciences a start-up company focused on the bioelectronics field - 30th October 2020.
Cadila Pharma launches Posaconazole for the treatment of fungal diseases. - 1st July 2021.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are
Abbott Laboratories
Astellas Pharma Inc
Agilent Technologies, Inc
Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC
Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited
Cipla, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Cases of Fungal Infections due to Climatical Change
4.1.2 Growing Awareness of Myriad Fungal Infections
4.1.3 Government Initiatives in Healthcare Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Continued Inclination towards Traditional Antifungal Drugs
4.2.2 Increasing Population with Antifungal Drug Resistance
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Research and Development for the Development of Drugs
4.3.2 Increased Funding from Private and Public Institutions
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Presence of fake drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs
4.4.2 Strict Regulatory Policy and Approval Process
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Drug Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Echinocandins
6.2.1 Anidulafungin
6.2.2 Caspofungin
6.2.3 Micafungin
6.3 Azoles
6.3.1 Imidazoles
6.3.2 Thiazoles
6.3.3 Voricanazole
6.3.4 Others
6.4 Polyenes
6.4.1 Amphotericin B
6.4.2 Candicidin
6.4.3 Hamycin
6.4.4 Natamycin
6.4.5 Others
6.5 Allylamines
6.5.1 Butenafine
6.5.2 Naftifine
6.5.3 Terbinafine
7 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Indication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aspergillosis
7.3 Candidiasis
7.4 Dermatophytosis
8 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Dosage Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ointments
8.3 Powder
8.4 Tablets
8.5 Others
9 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Hospitals Pharmacies
9.2 Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store
9.3 Online Pharmacies
10 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 South America
10.4 Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.6 Middle-East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Agilent Technologies, Inc
Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC
Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd
Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited
Cipla, Inc
Eli Lilly and Company
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
G&W Laboratories LLC
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Kramer Laboratories, Inc.
Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Novartis AG
Pfizer, Inc
Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited
Sanofi S.A
SCYNEXIS, Inc
Sigma-Aldrich, Inc
Tecan Group
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc
Wockhardt Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2ss8c
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900