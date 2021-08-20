Global Antifungal Drug Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2021-2026 - Focus on Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antifungal Drug Market (2021-2026) by Drug Type, Indication, Dosage Form, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Antifungal Drug Market is estimated to be USD 12.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.33 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Market Dynamics



The major factors such as the changes in the climatical condition, an increase in the spread of various infectious diseases from person to person, and an increase in the number of fungal infections such as aspergillosis and candidiasis, as well as rising health concerns and investment from both public and private organizations, is driving the market growth of global antifungal drug market.

In addition, the use of the latest technology in the manufacturing of various antifungal medicines, on the other hand, is projected to open up new opportunities for the Global Antifungal Drug Market.



However, the availability of alternative antifungal treatments and strict rules enacted by drug regulatory agencies such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) may limit the global antifungal drug market.



Market Segmentation

By Drug Type, the market is classified into allylamines, azoles, echinocandins, polyenes, and other. Amongst all, the allylamines segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Indication, the market is classified as aspergillosis, candidiasis, and dermatophytosis. Amongst all, the aspergillosis segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Dosage Form, the market is classified as ointments, powder, tablets, and others. Amongst all, the ointments segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drug stores, and online pharmacies. Amongst all, the retail pharmacies & drug store is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Story continues

Astellas completes acquisition of iota Biosciences a start-up company focused on the bioelectronics field - 30th October 2020.

Cadila Pharma launches Posaconazole for the treatment of fungal diseases. - 1st July 2021.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC

Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Cipla, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Cases of Fungal Infections due to Climatical Change

4.1.2 Growing Awareness of Myriad Fungal Infections

4.1.3 Government Initiatives in Healthcare Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Continued Inclination towards Traditional Antifungal Drugs

4.2.2 Increasing Population with Antifungal Drug Resistance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Research and Development for the Development of Drugs

4.3.2 Increased Funding from Private and Public Institutions

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Presence of fake drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs

4.4.2 Strict Regulatory Policy and Approval Process

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Drug Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Echinocandins

6.2.1 Anidulafungin

6.2.2 Caspofungin

6.2.3 Micafungin

6.3 Azoles

6.3.1 Imidazoles

6.3.2 Thiazoles

6.3.3 Voricanazole

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Polyenes

6.4.1 Amphotericin B

6.4.2 Candicidin

6.4.3 Hamycin

6.4.4 Natamycin

6.4.5 Others

6.5 Allylamines

6.5.1 Butenafine

6.5.2 Naftifine

6.5.3 Terbinafine



7 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Indication

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aspergillosis

7.3 Candidiasis

7.4 Dermatophytosis



8 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Dosage Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ointments

8.3 Powder

8.4 Tablets

8.5 Others



9 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Hospitals Pharmacies

9.2 Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store

9.3 Online Pharmacies



10 Global Antifungal Drug Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 South America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.6 Middle-East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC

Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Cipla, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

G&W Laboratories LLC

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kramer Laboratories, Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc

Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited

Sanofi S.A

SCYNEXIS, Inc

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc

Tecan Group

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc

Wockhardt Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2ss8c

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



