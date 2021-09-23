U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.25
    +23.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,333.00
    +204.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,239.00
    +75.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    +17.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.93
    -0.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.70
    -5.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.68
    -4.68 (-19.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0091 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.2120 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,537.64
    +1,495.96 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +49.86 (+4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.15
    -0.22 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Ashland, BASF, Lonza, Croda International, and Clariant AG

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial active ingredient market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2026.

The future of the global antimicrobial active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, make up, toiletries, and fragrances applications. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for antiseptics and skin cleanser products, rising prevalence of allergy cases, and growth in the skin care market.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of naturally sourced antimicrobial ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing antimicrobial products.

The analyst forecasts that natural antimicrobial active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products.

Skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as antimicrobial ingredients are used in the formulations of skin care products to extend the effectiveness of creams and lotions, and to avoid the risks of side-effects caused by microbial activities.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high regulatory requirements from the government authorities and awareness in people regarding safe use of skin care products.

Some of the antimicrobial ingredient companies profiled in this report include Ashland, BASF, Lonza, Croda International, and Clariant AG.

Features of the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

  • Segmentation Analysis: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market size by various segments, such as application and source in terms of value.

  • Regional Analysis: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, source, and regions for the global antimicrobial active ingredients market.

  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global antimicrobial ingredients market.

  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Application
3.3.1: Skin Care
3.3.2: Hair Care
3.3.3: Oral Care
3.3.4: Makeup
3.3.5: Toiletries
3.3.6: Fragrances
3.4: Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Source
3.4.1: Natural
3.4.2: Synthetic

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Region
4.2: North American Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market
4.2.1: Market by Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup, Toiletries, and Fragrances
4.2.2: Market by Source: Natural and Synthetic
4.2.3: The United States Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market
4.2.4: The Canadian Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market
4.2.5: The Mexican Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market
4.3: European Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market
4.4: APAC Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market
4.5: ROW Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Market Share Analysis
5.2: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Application
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Source
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: BASF
7.2: Ashland
7.3: Lonza
7.4: Croda International
7.5: Clariant AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9o8wos

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Uber Eats snatches Shell deal from Deliveroo to grow grocery business

    The rapid delivery operator said Shell will soon have more than 340 stores on the Uber Eats app.

  • China is finally ready to test out its state crude oil reserves

    China is selling its first ever batch of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve tomorrow (Sep. 24). This is the “coming of age of China’s [strategic petroleum reserve],” said Michal Meidan, director of the China energy program at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies in London. “What’s happening on Friday is a test, the first test, of China’s SPR mechanisms…China has never done an SPR release before.”

  • Shell Oil Stock Flashes Improved Price Strength After Profits Soared 788% Last Quarter: IBD Rating Upgrades

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Royal Dutch Shell shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Wynn Resorts' Charts Remain Bearish

    Indeed, on July 14 we looked at the Point and Figure chart and wrote, "In this daily Point and Figure chart of WYNN, below, we can see a potential downside price target in the $83 area." In this updated daily bar chart of WYNN, below, we can see that WYNN fell fast and hard this month and filled an old gap from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) is in a steep decline as traders are aggressive sellers.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for October 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • T-Mobile CEO Sticks to the Script: We Have the Best 5G and Cost Savings Are Coming

    T-Mobile US is on track to reach its long-term goals, CEO Mike Sievert says. Among them: a better 5G network and the realization of cost savings from its Sprint merger.

  • Ethereum Climbs Above $3,000 as Steady Crypto Recovery Continues

    Ethereum climbed above $3,000 early on Thursday, as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency continued to show signs of recovery.

  • Gas price crisis: Millions of consumers hit as energy firms collapse

    Alongside energy suppliers Avro and Green, People's Energy, Utility Point, PfP Energy and MoneyPlus Energy ceased trading in September.

  • Volkswagen building new EV battery system factory in China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it is building a new electric vehicle (EV) battery system factory in eastern China's Hefei city which will start production in 2023. The German automaker is building a factory for electric vehicles under a majority-owned venture with JAC in the Hefei city. It also holds a stake in the EV battery maker Gotion which is also based in Hefei.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Hovering Above Target Zone at $4.867 – $4.649 Ahead of EIA Data

    A consensus of experts predicts Thursday’s EIA storage report for the week-ending September 17 will show a build between the mid-70s to low 80s Bcf.

  • General Mills Projects Continued Inflation as Supply-Chain Challenges Mount

    The packaged-food company is facing hundreds of disruptions across its operations, ranging from pricier raw ingredients to a shortage of truck drivers, which executives said will push up prices for supermarket customers over the months ahead.

  • Automakers Look to Hedge Against China Rare Earth Dominance

    (Bloomberg) -- European automakers are in discussions with Australian rare earths explorer Arafura Resources Ltd. about sourcing elements that help power electric cars from outside China, which dominates global supply.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Count

  • Analysis-China's pledge to cut project finance is the 'new normal' for coal

    Australia and Indonesia, the world's biggest coal exporters, face an accelerated decline in global demand for their coal shipments after China said it would stop building coal-fired power plants overseas, analysts, environmental groups and industry officials said. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the move at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, prompting environmental campaigners to predict a direct impact on major coal exporters.

  • 1 Smart Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now

    As the semiconductor shortage looks set to drag into 2022, Axcelis Technologies is presented with a sustained growth opportunity.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Nokia Continues to Show an Impressive Long-Term Base Pattern

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight drift lower from early August and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator recently moved below the zero line for an outright sell signal. The weekly OBV line shows a very dramatic-looking rise from early 2020 and that suggests some very strong and aggressive buying. In the daily Point and Figure chart of NOK, below, we can see what appears to be a large (but slow moving) base pattern.

  • Proof of natural immunity could pose legal challenge to covid-19 vaccine mandates - here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan takes a look at recent lawsuits against covid-19 vaccine mandates by those who have natural antibody immunity.&nbsp;