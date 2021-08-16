U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market (2020 to 2030) - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Additives Market Research Report: By Material Type, Sector Type - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to the increasing population, the construction, healthcare, and packaging industries are growing. Another key driver for the healthcare industry is the rising incidence of chronic diseases. This is expected to be a reason behind the increase in the global antimicrobial additives market revenue to $3,784.3 million in 2030 from $1,753.2 million in 2019, at a 7.4% CAGR between 220 and 2030.

Another industry where the usage of such compounds is rising is food packaging, with the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies estimating this sector to be worth $400 billion by 2025. During long-distance transportation, microbes, especially fungus and mold, can spoil ready-to-eat products. Therefore, the anti-microbial additives market is growing on account of the usage of such compounds in packaging materials.

The anti-microbial additives market witnessed slow growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the governments' lockdown measures led to a reduced scale of operations in many manufacturing industries. This resulted in the decreased demand for anti-microbial additives for use in end-products. However, a spurt in the demand for these additives was seen with the increase in monitoring activities, to lower the risk of the spread of the infection.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Segmentation Analysis

In the near future, the fastest anti-microbial additives market growth, on the basis of material type, is projected to be observed in the plastics and polymers category. In the construction and healthcare sectors, plastics and polymers are widely used in window blinds, insulation, pipes, and vinyl sidings. Moreover, these materials are replacing conventional materials during the production of medical devices, which is why they are now being bolstered with anti-microbial additives.

The healthcare category dominated the antimicrobial additives market in the past, based on sector type. Due to the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), which affected almost 30% of the patients in ICUs, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the usage of anti-microbial additives in this sector is rising fast.

North America contributes the highest revenue to the antimicrobial additives market presently because of the expansion of end-use industries, increasing awareness about the benefits of these materials, and existence of major companies offering these products. Asia-Pacific (APAC) will witness the fastest growth in the market during this decade owing to the high demand for products containing these additives in the regional packaging, healthcare, food and beverage, and construction industries.

The global antimicrobial additives market competition is shaped by major players such as LyondellBasell Industries B.V., The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Clariant International Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont de Nemours Inc., RTP Company, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Microban International Ltd., Avient Corporation, Biocote Limited, Milliken Chemical Company, and Sanitized AG.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Material Type
4.1.1.1 Plastics and polymers
4.1.1.2 Paints and coatings
4.1.1.3 Rubber
4.1.1.4 Ceramics
4.1.1.5 Textiles and fabrics
4.1.1.6 Laminates
4.1.1.7 Paper
4.1.1.8 Foam
4.1.2 By Sector Type
4.1.2.1 Building materials/construction
4.1.2.2 Automotive
4.1.2.3 Aviation
4.1.2.4 Marine
4.1.2.5 Consumer electronics
4.1.2.6 Sports goods
4.1.2.7 Packaging
4.1.2.8 Healthcare
4.1.2.9 Retail
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Threat of bio-resistance in patients due to administration of antibiotic drugs
4.2.1.2 Growth in end-use industry sectors using anti-microbial products
4.2.1.2 Increasing health awareness among consumers
4.2.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Stringent regulations regarding anti-microbial-additive-containing products
4.2.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Untapped emerging economies
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-Microbial Additives Market
4.3.1 Prices of Raw Materials
4.3.2 Manufacturing
4.3.3 Consumer Sentiment & Sales
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry
4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.5 Regulatory Overview

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Material Type
5.2 By Sector Type
5.3 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Material Type
6.2 By Sector Type
6.3 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Material Type
7.2 By Sector Type
7.3 By Country

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Material Type
8.2 By Sector Type
8.3 By Country

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Material Type
9.2 By Sector Type
9.3 By Country

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Material Type
10.2 By Sector Type
10.3 By Country

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.2 List of Other Players and Their Offerings
11.3 Strategic Developments in the Market
11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 The Dow Chemical Company
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.1.3 Key Financial Summary
12.2 LyondellBasell Industries B.V.
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.2.3 Key Financial Summary
12.3 Clariant International Limited
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.3.3 Key Financial Summary
12.4 BASF SE
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4.3 Key Financial Summary
12.5 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.5.3 Key Financial Summary
12.6 Akzo Nobel N.V.
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.6.3 Key Financial Summary
12.7 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.8 RTP Company
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.9 Avient Corporation
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.9.3 Key Financial Summary
12.10 Microban International Ltd.
12.10.1 Business Overview
12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.11 Milliken Chemical Company
12.11.1 Business Overview
12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.12 Biocote Limited
12.12.1 Business Overview
12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.13 Sanitized AG
12.13.1 Business Overview
12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chapter 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rock8o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


