Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Usage in Novel Applications Presents Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Titanium dioxide), Application (Medical & Healthcare, Foods & Beverages, Building & Construction, HVAC system, Protective Clothing, Transportation), & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global antimicrobial coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2021 to USD 6.4 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2021 and 2026.

The global market has witnessed growth primarily due to stringent government regulations to prevent the spread of healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) and to ensure paramount safety & hygiene in the medical and healthcare sector. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for antimicrobial coatings has been increasing drastically in the medical & healthcare industry. Factors such as technological advancement, new product development, and growing adoption among several industrial applications are supporting the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. The increase in this segment is attributed to its high efficacy rate, long-lasting effect, low toxicity, and suitability with the industrial application.

The medical & healthcare segment projected to lead the antimicrobial coatings market from 2021 to 2026

The medical & healthcare segment is the largest and fastest-growing application. Stringent government regulation pertaining to HAIs in the medical and healthcare sector supports the growth of the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the antimicrobial coatings have gained significant attention to prevent the spread of viruses and to safeguard the patient and Hospital staff at temporary built and existing healthcare facilities. With the growing adoption and development of new medical devices and implants, incorporating antimicrobial coatings provides a boost for market growth.

North America projected to account for the maximum share of the global antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the global antimicrobial coatings market from 2021 to 2026. The North American antimicrobial coatings market is driven by the rising demand from the medical & healthcare sector to inhibit the growth of bacteria and microbes, causing HAIs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US is severely impacted and had the highest number of infected people. As a preventive measure, the touch surfaces, such as beds, handles, medical devices, instruments, and protective gear, were coated with antimicrobial coatings to ensure the utmost safety of people at healthcare facilities. Also, due to the stringent regulations pertaining to the indoor air quality, the HVAC system manufacturers are incorporating antimicrobial coatings on surfaces to ensure the required air quality by inhibiting the growth of mould and bacteria.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Antimicrobial Coatings Market
4.2 APAC Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Type and Country, 2020
4.3 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Medical & Healthcare Sector Will Lead Market Growth During and Post-COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand in HVAC Systems
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Products and Highly Skilled Labor Requirement
5.2.2.2 Stringent Governmental Regulations
5.2.3 Industry Trend
5.2.3.1 Highly Integrated Supply Chain
5.2.4 Opportunities
5.2.4.1 Growing Usage in Novel Applications
5.2.5 Challenges
5.2.5.1 Growing Concerns About the Toxicity of Nanoparticles
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Supply Chain
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Yc and Ycc Shift
5.6.1 Yc Shift
5.6.2 Ycc Shift
5.7 Antimicrobial Products Ecosystem
5.8 Forecasting Factors and COVID-19 Pandemic Impact
5.9 Market Attractiveness, by Application
5.9.1 Product Selection Criteria
5.10 Antimicrobial Coatings - Patent Analysis

6 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Silver
6.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Efficacy Products in Industrial Sector to Support Market Growth
6.3 Copper
6.3.1 Rise in Demand from Healthcare and Protective Clothing to Drive Market
6.4 Titanium Dioxide
6.4.1 The Segment to Register Steady Growth During Forecast Period
6.5 Others

7 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Medical & Healthcare
7.2.1 Prevention of Hais Provided by the Coating to Drive Market
7.3 Food & Beverage
7.3.1 Growing Concern About the Quality of the Products Will Drive the Market
7.4 Building & Construction
7.4.1 Growing Awareness and Increasing Demand from Developing Countries to Drive Market
7.5 Protective Clothing
7.5.1 Growing Demand for Protective Clothing from Medical Industry to Drive the Market
7.6 HVAC System
7.6.1 Regulatory Policies About Indoor Air Quality in Several Countries to Drive the Market
7.7 Transportation
7.7.1 Use in the Aerospace Application Will Boost Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings
7.8 Other Applications

8 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players
9.3 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition
9.3.1 Star
9.3.2 Emerging Leader
9.3.3 Product Footprint
9.3.4 Pervasive
9.4 Competitive Scenario
9.4.1 Expansion
9.4.2 Merger & Acquisition
9.4.3 New Product Launch
9.4.4 Agreement/Partnership
9.5 Start-Ups Emergence
9.6 Strategy Adopted by the New Players
9.6.1 New Product Launch
9.6.2 Development of End-User-Specific Products
9.6.3 Development of New Application Areas
9.6.4 Services Route

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Players
10.1.1 Akzonobel N.V.
10.1.2 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
10.1.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company
10.1.4 Basf Se
10.1.5 Diamond Vogal Paints
10.1.6 Ppg Industries, Inc.
10.1.7 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
10.1.8 Rpm International Inc.
10.1.9 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
10.1.10 Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
10.2 Other Players
10.2.1 Burke Industrial Coatings LLC
10.2.2 Lonza Group Ag
10.2.3 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
10.2.4 Troy Corporation
10.2.5 Specialty Coating Systems Inc.
10.2.6 Allied Bioscience Inc.
10.2.7 H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.
10.2.8 Fiberlock Technologies, Inc.
10.2.9 Flora Coatings LLC
10.2.10 Hydromer Inc.
10.2.11 Ifs Coatings Inc.
10.2.12 Nano-Care Deutschland Ag
10.2.13 Protech-Oxyplast Group
10.2.14 Aereus Technologies Inc.
10.2.15 Medivators Inc.

11 Appendix

