Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report 2022: Expanding Smart Antimicrobials Market to Present Opportunities

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Titanium dioxide), Application (Medical & Healthcare, Foods & Beverages, Building & Construction, HVAC system, Protective Clothing, Transportation), & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Antimicrobial Coatings market size is estimated to be USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8%. Out of three (Silver, Copper and Titanium dioxide) Silver is the major type of antimicrobial coatings. Silver has the largest market share due to its have high efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms. COVID-19 has created awareness among consumers about the importance of antimicrobial coatings in keeping themselves healthy and safe from virus and bacteria. This has increase demand in several new end-use industries like transportation, Building & Construction and Protective Clothing.

By Type, Silver accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Silver-based antimicrobial coatings are widely used in various applications because of there have high efficacy against viruses, bacteria, and other eukaryotic microorganisms. Silver-based antimicrobial coatings have proven strong inhibitory properties against bacteria and viruses, such as E.coli, H1N1 influenza, and Listeria. The efficacy of silver-based antimicrobial coatings depends on the size and shape of the silver ion used during manufacturing of coatings. It is directly related to the rate of ions released on the substrate surface. Nanoparticles with a uniform crystal structure are mostly used for manufacturing antimicrobial coatings. Once silver-based antimicrobial coatings are applied to the substrate, silver coatings release silver ions in a controlled manner continuously, which inhibits microbes or pathogens growth on the surface.

By End Use Industry, Medical & Healthcare industry accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the medical & healthcare sector, the growing concern about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their related impact on human health is driving the adoption of antimicrobial coatings. Similarly to avoid the spread and growth of the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria on the surfaces, several temporary built and existing healthcare facilities are using antimicrobial coatings as a protective layer on various human contact surfaces such as door handles, trails, beds and healthcare instruments. Antimicrobial coatings have thus emerged as an effective solution in the medical & healthcare sector to fight COVID-19.

APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for antimicrobial coatings during the forecast period. Antimicrobial coatings market is estimated to register significant growth in China, Japan and India, due to availability of abundant raw materials and low-cost labor. COVID 19 has Increased awareness in APAC about the importance of antimicrobial coatings in keeping themselves healthy and safe from virus and bacteria. However, due to COVID-19, there has been a significant increase in the demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical & healthcare, protective coating, and HVAC system applications.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings in Healthcare Sector in the Post-COVID-19 Period

Rising Installation of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

Increasing Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings in Food & Beverage Industry

Restraints

High Costs of Antimicrobial Coatings and Requirement for Skilled Labor

Need to Comply with Stringent Governmental Regulations

Opportunities

Growing Use of Antimicrobial Coatings in Novel Applications

Expanding Smart Antimicrobials Market

Challenges

Growing Concern Regarding Toxicity of Nanoparticles

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Type

7 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Application

8 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aereus Technologies Inc.

Akzonobel N.V.

Allied Bioscience Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Basf

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Fiberlock Technologies, Inc.

Flora Coatings LLC

H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.

Hydromer Inc.

Ifs Coatings Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lanxess AG.

Lonza Group AG

Medivators Inc.

Nano-Care Deutschland AG.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Ppg Industries, Inc.

Protech-Oxyplast Group

Rpm International Inc.

Sika AG

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Troy Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yfzh5g

