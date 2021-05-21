U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Markets Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Silver-Based, Copper-Based, Zinc-Based, Titanium-Based - Silver Material Market Expected to Reach Over $3 Billion

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global antimicrobial coatings market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during 2020-2026.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the market. The demand for antimicrobial coating from the healthcare industry has increased drastically to prevent the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) during the pandemic.

Over 2 million people are affected, and 90,000 people die annually due to HAIs, thereby emerging a major cause for mortality across the world. With the healthcare industry set to cross over USD 200 billion mark due to the growth of smart hospitals and medical tourism, the demand for advanced medical equipment and surgical procedures increases, thereby increasing the application at a rapid pace.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global antimicrobial coatings market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material type, end-user, geography. The global silver material market expects to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026.

Silver metals are heavily used in various end-user industries, which contribute over 54% of the market share by value. They are used in the antimicrobial coating due to the broad continuum of antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral properties, less toxicity, high efficiency, and long-lasting effect.

In addition, they show low cytotoxicity and immunological response. Therefore, silver nanoparticles are used in the biomedical sector on a wider scale. These materials are finding high applications in medical tomography, molecular diagnostics, and therapeutics such as fabrication of artificial joint replacements, wound dressing, and surgical wire.

The healthcare antimicrobial coatings market is expected to reach over USD 3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 7%. The segment accounted for over 54% of the market share in 2020. The healthcare industry is one of the largest end-users. The increasing awareness of hygiene and health safety, growing HAIs cases, and steady increase in chronic orders are stimulating the demand in the healthcare sector.

High touch surfaces in hospitals such as surgical equipment, lift-buttons, bedside railings, and IV poles are coated with antimicrobial solutions to prevent the growth of microbes. Currently, North America is the leading market in the application of antimicrobial medical device coating industry; however, APAC is the fastest-growing region.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

Sherwin -Williams, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries, RPM International, and Axalta Coating Systems are the major players in the antimicrobial coatings market and constitute the maximum share of the market.

These companies are at the forefront of delivering innovative and high-quality solutions. Companies have started focusing on sustainability with a commitment to generate more value from fewer resources and turning environmental challenges and societal concerns into product innovations.

Several new players entered the antimicrobial coating market with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. They expect to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in the APAC region, to gain more market share.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What will be the worth of the global antimicrobial coatings market by the end of 2026?
2. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the antimicrobial coatings market?
3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market?
4. Who are the top players in the antimicrobial device coatings market?
5. Who are the major end-users for antimicrobial coatings?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Material
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User Industry
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Antimicrobial Classification
7.1.2 Impact of COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Demand From Healthcare Sector
8.2 Increasing Demand From Construction Sector
8.3 Accelerating Demand From Food Industry
8.4 Growing Demand From Textile Industry

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Emergence Of New Technologies
9.2 Innovation In Existing And New Products
9.3 High Demand For Controlling HAIs

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Health And Environment
10.2 Stringent Government Regulations

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Geographic Landscape
11.2.1 North America: Key Insights
11.2.2 APAC: Key Insights
11.2.3 Europe: Key Insights
11.2.4 Latin America: Key Insights
11.2.5 Middle East & Africa: Key Insights
11.2.6 Vendor Analysis
11.2.7 Strategic Move
11.3 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis

12 Material
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Silver-Based Antimicrobial Coating
12.4 Copper-Based Antimicrobial Coating
12.5 Zinc-Based Antimicrobial Coating
12.6 Titanium-Based Antimicrobial Coating
12.7 Other Antimicrobial Coatings

13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Healthcare Industry
13.4 Construction Industry
13.5 Food Industry
13.6 Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems
13.7 Transportation industry

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

  • AkzoNobel NV

  • Axalta Coating System

  • PPG Industries

  • Sherwin- Williams

  • RPM International Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • BASF

  • Lonza

  • DowDuPont

  • Scissent

  • Burke Industrial Coating

  • Fiberlock Technologies

  • Flora Coatings

  • Nano-Care

  • Aereus Technologies

  • Protech-Oxyplast Group (Protech-Oxyplast Powder Coatings)

  • IBC Coating Technologies

  • Prism Surface Coating

  • John Desmond Ltd.

  • Innovative Chemical Product Group (ICP)

  • Sono -Tek Corporation

  • Diamond Vogel

  • Jamestown Coating Technologies

  • Weilburger

  • Kastus

  • AST Products

  • BioInteraction

  • Hydromer

  • Jotun Group

  • Inspiraz Technology Pte Ltd

  • MVX Hitech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rc55ez

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-antimicrobial-coatings-markets-outlook-and-forecast-2021-2026-silver-based-copper-based-zinc-based-titanium-based----silver-material-market-expected-to-reach-over-3-billion-301296916.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

