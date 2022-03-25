U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

Global Antimicrobial Furniture Market (2022 to 2030) - by Surface Material, Sales Channel, Buyer Type, End Use Vertical and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Furniture Market by Surface Material and by Sales Channel, by Buyer Type, by End Use Verticals - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Antimicrobial Furniture Market was valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 6.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022-2030.

Antimicrobial furniture is referred to as a furniture that is coated with antimicrobial finish or coating of materials such as silver, copper, and titanium which helps to prevent the growth of microbes, viruses, and bacteria. These furniture's are eco-friendly and helps in curbing the spread of diseases, thereby protects the health of people. Antimicrobials can act both as an anti-parasitic and an antibacterial, thus is gaining popularity in coating furniture products.

Healthcare associated infections (HAIs) is one of the major concerns of hospitals and is likely to result in readmission and lengthening of hospital stays. Healthcare associated infections (HAIs) affects over 1.7 million people yearly in the US alone. Growing need to prevent HAIs is expected to boost the demand for antimicrobial furniture in hospitals, as these furniture helps in reducing the built-up of microbial growth on the surfaces. This, in turn, boosts the market growth. Also, antimicrobial coating has gained popularity in developing medical furniture products such as beds, door knobs, seating, examination tables, controls, and railings, among others. Furthermore, increasing concern for health & safety are promoting the mall owners to enhance their safety and cleanliness measures, to increase the number of shoppers, thereby augmenting the demand for antimicrobial furniture.

Moreover, antimicrobial furniture enables to reduce the rate of infection, thereby ensures the safety of the employees. Thus, it helps to maintain hygiene in an office environment and can prevent the growth of harmful microorganisms. In addition to this, technological developments in antimicrobial coatings to boost its efficacy and antimicrobial characteristics is likely to create immense growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, in April 2021, Action Tesa launched TESA Antiviro, nanotech-based antimicrobial coating for pre-laminated boards.

However, the antimicrobial coatings used in the furniture can pose a major risk to human and aquatic life. The main ingredients which are released from these coatings comprising of silver, copper, and zinc can have toxic effects on fish, crustaceans, and algae, among others. Such harmful metals consumed by aquatic animals are then consumed by humans, thus affecting the human health indirectly.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study

The antimicrobial furniture market is segmented on the basis of surface material, sales channel, buyer type, end use verticals, and geography. Based on surface material, the market has been divided into copper, silver, titanium and others. On the basis of buyer type, the market has been bifurcated into individual and institutional. By end use verticals, the market has been segmented into medical & healthcare, educational institutes, corporate institutes, malls & shopping stores, household and others. Based on sales channel, the market has been categorized into e-commerce, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores and others. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Geographical Analysis

North America holds the lion share of antimicrobial furniture market during the review period. This is attributed to presence of major furniture companies such as IKEA, increasing healthcare expenditure to be used on improving medical infrastructure, increasing number of shopping malls, high disposable income, and growing number of academic institutes, and schools.

Moreover, strong presence of key industry participants including Invacare among others proves helpful for the industry as different participants are focusing on excellent quality medical furniture products for efficient patient care, thus augmenting the regional market growth. Also, surging furniture spending is another key factor boosting the regional market growth. For instance, In February 2021, the Americans spent around USD 11.3 billion at furniture and home furnishing stores, which was higher from 12% from 2020.

The European market held the second-largest market share in 2021. The European furniture industry has a strong brand image locally as well as globally owing to its highly qualified skilled workers, creativity, and adaptability to changing consumer demands. Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are some of the key contributors in the regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The antimicrobial furniture market comprising of various market players such as Ashley Furniture Industries, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co., Ltd., Herman Miller, Inc., HNI Corporation, The Home Depot, Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Kohler CO., La-Z-Boy Inc., Okamura Corporation, and Steelcase.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Antimicrobial Furniture Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Market Dynamics

4. Covid-19 Analysis
4.1. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5. Market Share Analysis
5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Antimicrobial Furniture Providers, 2021

6. Global Antimicrobial Furniture Market, by Surface Material
6.1. Overview
6.2. Silver
6.3. Copper
6.4. Titanium
6.5. Others

7. Global Antimicrobial Furniture Market, by Sales Channel
7.1. Overview
7.2. E-Commerce
7.3. Supermarket/Hypermarket
7.4. Speciality Stores
7.5. Other Channels

8. Global Antimicrobial Furniture Market, by Buyer Type
8.1. Overview
8.2. Individual
8.3. Institutional

9. Global Antimicrobial Furniture Market, by End Use Vertical
9.1. Overview
9.2. Medical & Healthcare
9.3. Educational Institutes
9.4. Corporate Institutes
9.5. Malls & Shopping Stores
9.6. Household
9.7. Other End-users

10. Global Antimicrobial Furniture Market, by Region
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. Rest of the World

11. Company Profiles
11.1. Ashley Furniture Industries
11.2. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
11.3. Herman Miller, Inc.
11.4. Hni Corporation
11.5. Home Depot, Inc.
11.6. Inter Ikea Group
11.7. Kohler Co.
11.8. La-Z-Boy, Inc.
11.9. Okamura Corporation
11.10. Steelcase

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/koey37

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-antimicrobial-furniture-market-2022-to-2030---by-surface-material-sales-channel-buyer-type-end-use-vertical-and-region-301510784.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

