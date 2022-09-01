Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Report to 2027 - by Application, End-use Industry, Type and Region
Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Application, By END-USE INDUSTRY, By Type and By Region Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Antimicrobial Plastics Market report contains detailed data on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, drivers, and restraints for the years 2021 - 2027. In addition, the report contains information on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players.
The Antimicrobial Plastics Market report has given with key-insights on several factors which are poising as drivers for the Antimicrobial Plastics Market throughout the forecasting period 2021-2027.
The report also consists volume trends, value aspects of the products & the pricing history of the market. Numerous main factors driving substantial growth in the Antimicrobial Plastics Market comprise mounting worldwide population, different relevant government regulations introduced & their impact in Antimicrobial Plastics Market.
Segmental Analysis
The competition in the worldwide Antimicrobial Plastics Market is analysed on the basis of type, application, END-USE INDUSTRY, and region. On the basis of region Antimicrobial Plastics Market is fragmented into five regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
In this report, the publisher offers a thorough investigation of Market, SWOT examination of the most prominent players of the market. Together with an industrial chain, market measurements regarding revenue, sales, value, capacity, regional market examination and market forecast are offered in the full study and.
The Antimicrobial Plastics Market has been studied by considering Porter's Five Force Model for the period of 2021 to 2027. In addition, a detailed SWOT analysis.
Key Players
The modern report on Antimicrobial Plastics Market has mentioned numerous noteworthy playing ruling list includes several predominant players like BASF SE, Parx Materials N.V, Ray Products Company Inc., Covestro AG, King Plastic Corporation, Palram Industries Ltd., Clariant AG, Sanitized AG, Dow Inc., Lonza
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, By Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By type
5.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type
5.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By type
5.3.1 High Performance Plastic
5.3.2 Engineering Plastic
5.3.3 Commodity Plastic
5.3.4 Others
6 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, By END-USE INDUSTRY
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By END-USE INDUSTRY
6.2 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By END-USE INDUSTRY
6.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY
6.3.1 Medical & Healthcare
6.3.2 Packaging
6.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
6.3.4 Automotive
6.3.5 Building & Construction
6.3.6 Food & Beverage
6.3.7 Others
7 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, By Application
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
7.2 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By Application
7.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast,
7.3.1 Bottle
7.3.2 Food Packaging
7.3.3 Medical Equipment
7.3.4 Coating
7.4.5 Others
8 Antimicrobial Plastics Market, By Region
8.1 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Region
9 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type
9.3 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY
9.4 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.5 North America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
10 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type
10.3 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY
10.4 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.5 Europe Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe
11 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type
11.3 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY
11.4 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.5 Asia Pacific Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
12 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type
12.3 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY
12.4 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.5 Latin America Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, Country
12.5.1. Brazil
12.5.2. Rest of Latin America
13 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share Analysis, By type
13.3 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By END-USE INDUSTRY
13.4 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Application
13.5 Middle East Antimicrobial Plastics Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.5.1. Saudi Arabia
13.5.2. UAE
13.5.3. Egypt
13.5.4. Kuwait
13.5.5. South Africa
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies
15 Company Profiles
15.1 BASF SE
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2 Parx Materials N.V
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3 Ray Products Company Inc.
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Covestro AG
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 King Plastic Corporation
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 Palram Industries Ltd.
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Dow Inc.
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Clariant AG
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 Sanitized AG
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies
15.10 Lonza
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Offerings
15.10.3 Key Financials
15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.10.5 Key Market Developments
15.10.6 Key Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19w6e8
