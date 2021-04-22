Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends Report 2021-2025: Will Diagnostics Solve the Problem - Multiple Diagnostic Technologies Create New Global Race
Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Will these technologies solve the problem before new antibiotics come along? New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.
The publisher has looked at the technology picture, giving you a plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections can be diagnosed. The report has identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. We profile over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area.
Key Topics Covered:
Antimicrobial Resistance - Strategic Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance
1.2 Defining the Opportunity
1.2.1 Revenue Market Size
1.3 Methods and Sources
1.3.1 Authors
1.3.2 Sources
1.4 U.S. Antibiotic Markets - Perspective
1.4.1 U.S. Outpatient Use of Antibiotics
1.4.2 U.S. Pharmaceutical Spending
2. Overview of a Dynamic Market
2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts
2.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical
2.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic
2.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing
2.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry
2.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies
2.1.6 Biotechnology Companies
2.1.7 Regulatory Bodies
2.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance
2.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)
2.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes
2.2.3 The History of Antibiotics
2.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry
2.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer
2.2.6 The Threat of AMR
2.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies
2.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR
3. The Market Opportunity of AMR
3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR
3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)
3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)
3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)
3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)
3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)
3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)
3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities
3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology
3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics
3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid
3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics
3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation
3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing.
3.2.7 Markers of Resistance
3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?
4. Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments
4.1 Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
Campylobacter strains exchange genes
Disinfection spreads antimicrobial resistance
Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic Platform
Illumina, IDbyDNA Flesh Out Sequencing-Based Respiratory Tests
Accelerate Diagnostics Announces Expansion of Antimicrobial Sensitivity Testing 101
Rapid diagnostics, antimicrobial stewardship linked to quicker time to optimal antibiotics
Visby Medical Wins AMR Diagnostic Competition
DNAe Technology Successfully Detects SARS-CoV-2 Sequences
Infections with foodborne bacteria becoming harder to treat
Dust is sharing antibiotic resistance genes
Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000
New method to test for infection resistance.
Qiagen launches AMR database
Antibiotic resistance test for gonorrhea gets FDA breakthrough
Qiagen, Ares Genetics Ink Licensing Pact for AMR Bioinformatics
OpGen to File First 510(k) for AMR Gene Panel
Curetis' Subsidiary Ares Genetics Teams Up with Sandoz in Fight Against AMR
GeneCapture to determine antibiotic sensitivity in an automated rapid portable device
Quick identification of multidrug-resistant pathogens
OpGen to Offer Qiagen Nucleic Acid Purification Tech With Acuitas Pathogen Panel
Metagenomics Enables Researchers to Uncover Drug Resistance Genes
Rapid detection of multi-drug-resistant bacteria
High Throughput Manufacturing Lines to Answer Growing Needs for Diagnosis Cartridges
New solution for diagnosing antibiotic-resistant bacteria
MALDI-TOF - Results in Minutes not Days
CRISPR Tool Used to Uncover Infections
Automated Blood Tests Startup MeMed Raises Funds, Wins Grant
BD, Check-Points Receive CE Mark for Resistant Organism Screening Test
OpGen Inks Deal to Use Thermo Fisher PCR Tech in Acuitas Gene Panel Tests
Hospital Plumbing Harbors Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria
Curetis Gets Singapore Approval for Pneumonia Test
PlexBio, Denka to Codevelop Sepsis, Multidrug Resistance MDx
Curetis, MGI Collaborate to Combine Sample Prep, NGS Technologies
5. Key AMR Diagnostics Companies
1928 Diagnostics
Abbott Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Binx Health
bioMerieux Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Cepheid (now Danaher)
Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
Day Zero Diagnostics.
Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
Eurofins Scientific
Fusion Genomics
GeneFluidics
Great Basin Corporation
Hutman Diagnostics
Inflammatix
Linear Diagnostics
Millipore Sigma
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Perkin Elmer
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
SeLux Diagnostics
Sense Biodetection
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
6. The Global Market for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics
6.1 Global Market Overview by Country
6.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview
6.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview
7. Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - By Pathogen
7.1 Drug Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae - DRSP
7.2 Drug Resistant Campylobacter - DRC
7.3 Clostridium Difficile - CD
7.4 Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus - MRSA
7.5 Drug Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae - DRNG
7.6 Drug Resistant Salmonella - DRNTS
8. Global Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostic Markets - by Technology
8.1 Microbiology Culture
8.2 Immunoassay
8.3 PCR
8.4 NGS
8.5 Mass Spectrometry - MS
8.6 Rapid and Point of Care - Rapid/POC
9. Vision of the Future of AMR Diagnostics
