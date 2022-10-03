The Global Application Container Market size is expected to reach $12 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 33.1% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Multiple solutions can be created, upgraded, and deployed on a single OS kernel with the help of an application container platform. The technology enables the automation of several activities, including lifecycle management solution scaling, monitoring, scheduling, and upgrading.

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Container Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321815/?utm_source=GNW

Enterprises can improve their core skills, such as security, network connection, customer interactions, and end-to-end services level monitoring, with the use of application container technology.



It enables the end-user companies to reduce operating expenses and maximize the resource usage of their application infrastructure. Due to the expanding usage of hybrid cloud technologies, there has been an increase in interest in the application container market recently. Private and public clouds are used in hybrid cloud computing deployments.



The hybrid cloud computing model offers the cloud environment flexibility. Due to these system installations, businesses can keep their private and confidential data in remote clouds. Enterprises can improve their core skills, such as security, network connection, customer interactions, and end-to-end services level monitoring, with the use of application container technology. It enables the end-user companies to reduce operating expenses and maximize the resource usage of their application infrastructure.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



IT operations are typically conducted via "working from home" arrangements, so the lockdown hasn’t disrupted the application container market. As a result, application containers are still in high demand in the IT sector. In addition, application containers have been shown to improve productivity and application development while working from home. As a result, during the Covid-19 pandemic, all software organizations adopted the application container. Due to the prevalence of working-from-home arrangements in the information technology industry, the lockdown has primarily had little impact on the application container industry.



Market Growth Factors



Application Container Technology Becoming More Popular Than Virtual Machines



Due to the many advantages of application container technology over virtual machines, the industry is anticipated to grow more quickly. For instance, a virtual machine with its full operating system can be several gigabytes in size, whereas an application container is only 10 megabytes. Because of this, virtual machines and containers can both be hosted on the same server. Another significant advantage is that application containers can be started very immediately, as opposed to virtual machines, which may take several minutes to boot up their operating platforms and start running the apps they host.



Business Agility and Speed to Market are Becoming Increasingly Important



Coordination is necessary for businesses to expand and adapt to the escalating competition. Only by implementing cutting-edge technologies and creating and distributing contemporary applications will this be possible. Application containers speed up the development of applications by cutting down on testing time and simplifying testing procedures, resulting in increased agility. Container orchestration also simplifies the deployment of applications in various contexts, such as virtual or physical infrastructures and public, private, or hybrid clouds.



Market Restraining Factors



Application Container Sprawl’s Emergence



The practice of running several, uncontrollable instances of a program through containers and the ensuing high resource consumption are referred to as "container sprawl." In several situations, resource usage leaves less available for running practical containers. Additionally, the possibility of misconfiguration and improper handling of uncontrollable containers on a certain host raise those risks. The cost of the public cloud environment may increase due to container sprawl. Large businesses are more susceptible to container sprawls than Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMEs).



Deployment Model Outlook



On the basis of deployment model, the Application Container Market is fragmented into On-premise and Cloud. The on-premise segment acquired the highest revenue share in the application container market in 2021. Due to ongoing development in on-premises deployment, this displays many cloud-like traits like high levels of virtualization and relative isolation from hardware limitations. On-premises refers to IT network elements, including hardware and software, that are hosted locally. IT assets hosted on a public cloud platform or a distant data centre contrast with this.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on organization size, the Application Container Market is classified into Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. The small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the application container market in 2021. It is because small businesses upgrade their essential competencies, including client relations, security, network connectivity, and end-to-end services level monitoring, due to the application container technology. The application container enables end-user companies to reduce operating costs and maximize the resource usage of their application infrastructure.



Vertical Outlook



By Vertical, the Application Container Market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, education and others. The telecom & IT segment garnered the highest revenue share in the application container market in 2021. Containers have emerged as a highly important enabling technology. As part of the digital transformation projects, numerous organizations are primarily focusing on replacing their traditional, manually-based IT jobs with software that can automate the test, installation, and runtime procedures.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Application Container Market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the application container market in 2021. Due to factors like the presence of cutting-edge ICT infrastructure in the area, ongoing R&D effort by technology providers, and a vast cloud network built by major cloud service providers. With the ample availability of the supporting infrastructure needed for the deployment of cutting-edge analytics and the existence of top cloud service providers, the market for application containers will maintain its trend of dominance during the projection period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnership. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation and Amazon Web Services, Inc. are the forerunners in the Application Container Market. Companies such as Joyent, Inc., IBM Corporation and SAP SE are some of the key innovators in Application Container Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Google LLC, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies), Rancher Labs, Inc. (SUSE SE), Joyent, Inc. (Samsung Group), Docker, Inc. (Mirantis), D2iQ



Recent strategies deployed in Application Container Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Aug-2022: AWS partnered with Bridgestone, the world’s largest tire and Rubber Company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to develop a Platform as well as introduce new customer service solutions. Moreover, Bridgestone would also leverage AWS capabilities with the aim to expedite this development and launch procedure.



Aug-2022: AWS teamed up with the tax division of the Department of Justice. With this collaboration, AWS aimed to help the entity in developing an application intending to aid its partner, TechConsulting in building an enterprise-level application utilizing tools within AWS GovCloud.



Jul-2022: D2iQ partnered with Aqua Security, the largest pure-play cloud-native security company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to jointly develop a solution in order to allow organizations to provide a seamless DevSecOps experience that augments the secure smart cloud-native applications deployment.



Jun-2022: SAP partnered with LeanIX, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate enterprise architecture and process excellence in order to help IT architects, business leaders, and IT asset managers.



May-2022: AWS joined hands with MHP, leading international management, and IT consultancy. Following this collaboration, the company aimed to further support cloud transformation within mobility and manufacturing. Moreover, MHP would also introduce its own software product portfolio over AWS to allow customers to accelerate time to market, reduce operational costs, and minimize implementation complexities.



May-2022: D2iQ entered into a partnership with GitLab, an open-core company. This partnership aimed to bolster the deployment of smart cloud-native applications with the aim to allow customers to operate the GitLab Kubernetes Operator across the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform to offer consistent upgrades, security, and deployment policies for applications and infrastructures.



May-2022: AWS Collaborated with IBM, an American multinational technology. Following this collaboration, the companies aimed to deploy IBM Software-as-a-Service on AWS.



Feb-2022: IBM entered into a partnership with SAP, a German multinational software company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to aid customers in migrating Workloads from SAP solutions to the IBM Cloud.



Jul-2021: SAP came into a partnership with Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to enable customers to make choices without increasing complexities and costs.



Jun-2021: AWS came into a partnership with Axis Bank, an Indian financial and banking services company. With this partnership, the companies aimed to accelerate digital transformation. In addition, AWS would offer on-demand cloud computing services to businesses in order to expedite the transformation of the bank.



Jun-2021: AWS entered into a partnership with Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to streamline the use of the full set of AWS and Salesforce capabilities for users in order to allow them to simply develop and deploy robust new business applications, accelerating digital transformation.



Apr-2021: AWS teamed up with DISH Network, an American television provider. Under this partnership, DISH Network would develop its 5G network on AWS to fulfill the increasing demands of customers.



Dec-2020: AWS came into an agreement with ViacomCBS, an American multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate. Under this collaboration, AWS would become the preferred cloud provider for the global broadcast media operations of ViacomCBS. Moreover, ViacomCBS would also migrate its entire broadcast footprint to AWS.



Aug-2020: SAP entered into a partnership with HPE, an American multinational information technology company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to deliver the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud in integration with HPE GreenLake cloud services to provide SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud’s customer edition with an automated and consistent cloud experience.



May-2020: Docker collaborated with Microsoft Azure, the cloud computing service of Microsoft. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to allow developers to use native Docker commands in order to operate applications in Azure Container Instances for an impeccable cloud-native applications developing experience.



Product Launches and Product Expansion



May-2022: Docker launched the Docker Extensions. Through this launch, the company aimed to boost developer productivity by allowing them to discover and leverage complementary development tools over the Docker Desktop.



Mar-2022: Google introduced Google Cloud Contact Center AI Platform into its Contact Center AI offerings. This collaboration aimed to integrate the benefits of cloud scalability, AI, multi-experience capabilities, and customer relationship management platforms with the aim to unify sales, support, and marketing teams across data.



Nov-2021: Microsoft launched Azure Container Apps, a fully managed serverless container service. This launch aimed to complement the existing container infrastructure services of the company.



May-2021: SAP introduced Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations in collaboration with Honeywell. The new solution aimed to extend Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software’s capabilities. Moreover, the new Cloud-based SaaS portfolio would offer increased visibility to customers over how their buildings are performing.



Apr-2021: IBM rolled out Advanced Storage Solutions. This product launch aimed to streamline data availability as well as accessibility over Hybrid Clouds. Moreover, the company also aimed to ship new container-native software-defined storage solutions to aid businesses in expanding data availability across complex hybrid clouds for enhanced business performance and resilience.



Jan-2021: Microsoft introduced Application Guard, a feature that opens untrusted files in a sandbox. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer enhanced protection to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents from potential malware and threats.



Oct-2020: Rancher Labs rolled out Rancher 2.5, the latest version of its eponymous software. This launch aimed to offer an improved single cluster management experience expanded cloud distribution support, application deployment at scale expanded, as well as new security, hardened and certified Kubernetes distribution.



Mergers & Acquisition



Mar-2022: Google took over Raxium, an innovator in single-panel MicroLED display technologies. With this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its objective to construct beneficial services and devices to enhance the daily lives of customers.



Feb-2022: IBM acquired Neudesic, a leader in providing cloud services. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its hybrid multi-cloud services offerings along with advancing the AI and hybrid cloud strategy of the company.



Jun-2021: IBM took over Turbonomic, an enterprise software company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to offer Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities to Hybrid Cloud in order to aid customers in expediting their journey to AI and hybrid cloud.



Apr-2021: Microsoft completed its acquisition of Kinvolk, a software development company. This acquisition aimed to expedite container-optimized innovation by prioritizing the ability to run Kubernetes remotely.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Deployment Model



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



By Vertical



• Telecom & IT



• Healthcare



• BFSI



• Retail



• Government



• Education



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)



• Google LLC



• IBM Corporation



• SAP SE



• Microsoft Corporation



• Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies)



• Rancher Labs, Inc. (SUSE SE)



• Joyent, Inc. (Samsung Group)



• Docker, Inc. (Mirantis)



• D2iQ



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321815/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



