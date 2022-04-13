The Global Application Development and Integration Market is expected to grow by $ 78.59 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

59 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. Our report on the application development and integration market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantage of cost reduction due to operational streamlining, growing emphasis on business process integration, and growing penetration of cloud computing.

The application development and integration market analysis include product and deployment segments, and geographic landscape.



The application development and integration market are segmented as below:

By Product

• Application development

• Application Integration



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the worldwide penetration of IPAAS as one of the prime reasons driving the application development and integration market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise of hybrid application integration technology and application integration for the mobile device platform will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the application development and integration market covers the following areas:

• Application development and integration market sizing

• Application development and integration market forecast

• Application development and integration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application development and integration market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Mindteck India Ltd., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., RSM International Association., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unisys Corp., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the application development and integration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

