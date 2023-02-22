U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

The Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market is forecast to grow by $13011.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market and is forecast to grow by $13011.44 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483245/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the number of smart-connected devices, no dependency on the internet, and increased application of A2P SMS solutions in customer-centric industries.

The application-to-person (A2P) SMS market is segmented as below:
By Component
• Platform
• Service

By Application
• Promotional campaigns
• CRM
• Pushed content
• Interactive services
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the implementation of BYOD policy in enterprises as one of the prime reasons driving the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for social interaction and popularity of OTT apps within enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the application-to-person (A2P) sms market covers the following areas:
• Application-to-person (A2P) SMS market sizing
• Application-to-person (A2P) SMS market forecast
• Application-to-person (A2P) SMS market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading application-to-person (A2P) SMS market vendors that include 42 Telecom Ltd., AMD Telecom SA, BICS, China Telecom Global Ltd., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Infobip Ltd., Monty Mobile, Route Mobile Ltd., Silverstreet BV, Sinch AB, SMS Global, Syniverse Technologies LLC, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., tyntec GmbH Hofmannstrasse, Vonage Holdings Corp., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Twilio Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the application-to-person (A2P) SMS market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483245/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


