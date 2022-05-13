U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

Global Application Security Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global application security market reached a value of US$ 6.48 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 17.67 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Application security refers to a technique of developing, adding, and analyzing the features present in various apps for preventing security vulnerabilities. It involves authentication, authorization, encryption, and logging as protection layers that aid in eliminating unauthorized third-party access, modifications, and the risk of unusual activities. This, in turn, assists enterprises in ensuring optimal security of the client data, optimizing workflow, and maintaining the application lifecycle. Currently, it is commercially available in varying testing types, such as runtime application self-protection (RASP), interactive application security testing (IAST) and dynamic application security testing (DAST).

Application Security Market Trends

The widespread adoption of flexible, durable, and cost-effective security solutions across various industrial verticals, such as information technology (IT), telecom, e-commerce, banking, financing, serving and insurance (BFSI) and public sectors due to increasing instances of several online fraudulent activities represents the key factor driving the application security market growth.

This is further supported by numerous favorable initiatives undertaken by the governments of various countries for strengthening cybersecurity through the incorporation of security identifiers (IDs) for identifying users. In line with this, the sudden deployment of work from home (WFH) and bring your own device (BYOD) corporate model on account of the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns has increased the risks of data vulnerability, which, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the rising requirement for determining each phase of the software development lifecycle (SDLC) for protecting software and critical data is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the extensive utilization of personal, smart devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart wearables, for accessing various applications and organization information is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Capgemini SE, Checkmarx Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Contrast Security Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Ntt Security Appsec Solutions Inc. (NTT Ltd.), Oracle Corporation, Qualys Inc., Rapid7, Synopsys Inc. and Veracode.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global application security market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global application security market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the testing type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global application security market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Application Security Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Solution
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Web Application Security
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Mobile Application Security
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Testing Type
8.1 Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
9.1 On-premises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Cloud-based
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Organization Size
10.1 Large Enterprises
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
11.1 BFSI
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Healthcare
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 IT and Telecom
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Manufacturing
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Government and Public Sector
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Retail and E-Commerce
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Others
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Capgemini SE
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.1.3 Financials
17.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.2 Checkmarx Ltd.
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3.3 Financials
17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.4 Contrast Security Inc.
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5.3 Financials
17.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.6 Micro Focus International plc
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.7 Ntt Security Appsec Solutions Inc. (NTT Ltd.)
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8 Oracle Corporation
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8.3 Financials
17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.9 Qualys Inc.
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9.3 Financials
17.3.10 Rapid7
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.11 Synopsys Inc.
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11.3 Financials
17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.12 Veracode
17.3.12.1 Company Overview
17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqhc56

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-application-security-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301546931.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

