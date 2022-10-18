Global Aquaculture Market Report 2022 - Stakeholders Across the Value Chain Need to Invest and Innovate to Support the Aquaculture Industry
The present study on the global aquaculture market analyzes the current and future growth potential of various aquaculture species produced at both global and regional levels.
The study covers a detailed analysis of the key markets - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
APAC accounts for the largest production volume and value in the global aquaculture market, with China accounting for more than 55% of the global production volume in 2021. However, China's share in the global volume is expected to fall by 2030, owing to the stringent environmental regulations that aim to increase the sustainability of the aquaculture sector.
This research service provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of key aquaculture species, such as finfish, mollusks, crustaceans, and others.
As the population grows, the demand for protein also increases. Aquaculture is a sustainable means to supply and feed the global population with environment-friendly protein products. Rising income levels and increasing urbanization will drive this demand further.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aquaculture Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Aquaculture Segmentation
Why Aquaculture is Important?
Growth Environment
Aquaculture Definitions
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Value Chain Analysis
US' Regulatory Landscape
Canada's Regulatory Landscape
Chile and Brazil's Regulatory Landscape
Norway's Regulatory Landscape
UK's Regulatory Landscape
Turkey's Regulatory Landscape
Indonesia and India's Regulatory Landscape
China and Vietnam's Regulatory Landscape
Egypt Regulatory Landscape
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Region
Pricing and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Competitive Benchmarking
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
Growth Metrics
Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: US
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: US
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Canada
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Canada
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Growth Metrics
Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Norway
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Sub-species Type: Norway
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Turkey
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Turkey
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics
Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Asia-Pacific
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: China
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: China
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Indonesia
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Indonesia
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
Growth Metrics
Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Latin America
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Brazil
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Brazil
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Chile
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Chile
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The Middle East and Africa
Growth Metrics
Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: MEA
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Egypt
Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Egypt
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country
Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species
8. Case Study
Case Study: Scottish Salmon Aquaculture By-products
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in Technological Innovation to Boost the Aquaculture Industry
Growth Opportunity 2: Stakeholders Across the Value Chain Need to Invest and Innovate to Support the Aquaculture Industry
Growth Opportunity 3: Alternative Feed Ingredients to Drive Innovation in the Aquaculture Industry
