Global Aquaculture Market Report 2022 - Stakeholders Across the Value Chain Need to Invest and Innovate to Support the Aquaculture Industry

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aquaculture Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The present study on the global aquaculture market analyzes the current and future growth potential of various aquaculture species produced at both global and regional levels.

The study covers a detailed analysis of the key markets - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC accounts for the largest production volume and value in the global aquaculture market, with China accounting for more than 55% of the global production volume in 2021. However, China's share in the global volume is expected to fall by 2030, owing to the stringent environmental regulations that aim to increase the sustainability of the aquaculture sector.

This research service provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of key aquaculture species, such as finfish, mollusks, crustaceans, and others.

As the population grows, the demand for protein also increases. Aquaculture is a sustainable means to supply and feed the global population with environment-friendly protein products. Rising income levels and increasing urbanization will drive this demand further.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aquaculture Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Aquaculture Segmentation

  • Why Aquaculture is Important?

  • Growth Environment

  • Aquaculture Definitions

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • US' Regulatory Landscape

  • Canada's Regulatory Landscape

  • Chile and Brazil's Regulatory Landscape

  • Norway's Regulatory Landscape

  • UK's Regulatory Landscape

  • Turkey's Regulatory Landscape

  • Indonesia and India's Regulatory Landscape

  • China and Vietnam's Regulatory Landscape

  • Egypt Regulatory Landscape

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Region

  • Pricing and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Benchmarking

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: US

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: US

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Canada

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Canada

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics

  • Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Norway

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Sub-species Type: Norway

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Turkey

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Turkey

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

  • Growth Metrics

  • Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Asia-Pacific

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: China

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: China

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Indonesia

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Indonesia

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America

  • Growth Metrics

  • Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Latin America

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Brazil

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Brazil

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Chile

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Chile

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The Middle East and Africa

  • Growth Metrics

  • Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Country

  • Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: MEA

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Egypt

  • Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Egypt

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

8. Case Study

  • Case Study: Scottish Salmon Aquaculture By-products

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in Technological Innovation to Boost the Aquaculture Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Stakeholders Across the Value Chain Need to Invest and Innovate to Support the Aquaculture Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Alternative Feed Ingredients to Drive Innovation in the Aquaculture Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xftiz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aquaculture-market-report-2022---stakeholders-across-the-value-chain-need-to-invest-and-innovate-to-support-the-aquaculture-industry-301652604.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

