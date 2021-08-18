U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.48
    -0.98 (-1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7850
    +0.2100 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,838.48
    +236.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

The Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market is expected to grow by 12,126.10 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the aquatic feed ingredients and products market and it is poised to grow by 12,126.

New York, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients and Products Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877196/?utm_source=GNW
10 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. Our report on the aquatic feed ingredients and products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the production of nutrient-rich, aquatic-based food and the expansion of aquatic farms. In addition, an increase in the production of nutrient-rich, aquatic-based food is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The aquatic feed ingredients and products market analysis includes the species segment and geographic landscape.

The aquatic feed ingredients and products market is segmented as below:
By Species
• Fishes
• Crustaceans
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• North America
• MEA

This study identifies the increasing focus on expanding production capabilitiesas one of the prime reasons driving the aquatic feed ingredients and products market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aquatic feed ingredients and products market covers the following areas:
• Aquatic feed ingredients and products market sizing
• Aquatic feed ingredients and products market forecast
• Aquatic feed ingredients and products market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquatic feed ingredients and products market vendors that include ADDCON GmbH, Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beneo GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Prairie AquaTech, and Ridley Corp. Ltd. Also, the aquatic feed ingredients and products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877196/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Crude Drops to Three-Month Low After U.S. Fuel Demand Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude in New York dropped to the lowest since May after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories signaled fuel demand is under threat with the delta variant menacing the nation.West Texas Intermediate ended its session down 1.7% to settle at $65.46 a barrel, the fifth straight daily decline. Futures fell below $65 for the first time since May in after-hours trading. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested that tapering of monthly asset purchases could beg

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened

    The Australian dollar has been negative over the last couple of sessions, and finally has broken through major support to kick off the next move.

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • Lowe's Improves Its Earnings Outlook

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) pandemic boost might be over. The results still described a stronger business than investors saw before the pandemic struck, especially with respect to profitability. Lowe's announced a 2% sales decline at its core U.S. division while Home Depot a day earlier posted a 3% increase for the same period.

  • China regulator says livestreaming sales stars should speak Mandarin, dress well

    Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.

  • Oil prices slump: Fat 5%+ yields on Exxon, Chevron and BP now available

    Recent oil price weakness could be an income opportunity.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • U.S. telecoms agency to probe T-Mobile data breach

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said late Wednesday it will investigate a data breach disclosed by T-Mobile US Inc impacting more than 47 million current, former and prospective customers. The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier said personal data, including social security numbers and driver's license information, of more than 40 million former and prospective customers was stolen along with data from 7.8 million existing T-Mobile wireless customers.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 18th, 2021

    After 4 consecutive days in the red for Bitcoin, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to support the broader market.

  • Frozen Shrimp Recall Expands to Includes Products from Whole Foods and Target

    The nationwide recall impacts seafood products from multiple brands.

  • Brent Crude Hits $70 With Delta Variant Gaining Traction

    Brent bulls seem to be in a better mood following a period of hovering around a crucial technical resistance area of $68 a barrel.