Global Aramid Fiber Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aramid Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global aramid fiber market reached a value of US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Aramid fiber is a synthetic organic polymer, which is produced by spinning a liquid crystalline solution of long-chain polyamide in concentrated sulfuric acid. The molecules of this fiber are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that provide immense strength and resistance against abrasion, heat and organic solvents, along with a low melting point to the end product. It is majorly utilized for electrical insulation, producing protective clothing for firefighters, racers and military personnel, and heat shields in automotive and aerospace equipment. In the construction industry, aramid fiber is used for manufacturing fiber-reinforced concrete and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic pipes, which prolong the life of the pipeline and reduce the overall maintenance costs

The growing automotive, aerospace, defense and construction industries are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight materials for personnel protective equipment that protect the wearer from physical, thermal, electrical and biological hazards, is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Aramid fiber is also used for the production of bullet-proof and stab-resistant products, including helmets, gloves and clothing material.

Additionally, it is widely utilized for the manufacturing of products such as fishing and golf rods, bows, skis and wall materials of airplanes. The increasing industrialization and urbanization across the globe is another factor favoring the market growth. Rising urban migration is augmenting the construction of new infrastructural projects, which is catalyzing the demand for aramid fiber as an asbestos and steel substitute. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) and emerging applications in the optical fiber industry, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Teijin, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company, Hyosung Corporation, Toray Chemical Korea, Kolon Industries, Huvis, China National BlueStar Group Company, Taekwang Industrial, JSC Kamenskvolokno and Guangdong Charming Company, etc

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the expected growth rate of the global aramid fiber market?
2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aramid fiber market?
3. What are the key factors driving the global aramid fiber market?
4. What is the breakup of the global aramid fiber market based on the product type?
5. What is the breakup of the global aramid fiber market based on the application?
6. What are the key regions in the global aramid fiber market?
7. Who are the key players/companies in the global aramid fiber market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Aramid Fiber Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Meta-Aramid Fiber
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Para-Aramid Fiber
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Protective Fabrics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Frictional Materials
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Optical Fibers
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Tire Reinforcement
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Rubber Reinforcement
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Composites
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
8.1 Aerospace and Defense
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Electronics and Telecommunication
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Sports Goods
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opaa81

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aramid-fiber-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301483985.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

