Global Aramid Fiber Market Report 2022: Stringent Environmental Regulations Favouring Sector

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aramid Fiber Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aramid fibre market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The market is being driven by the rising demand for lightweight and flexible materials from the automotive industry as well as the military and defence industry for a variety of applications.

Furthermore, the restrictions connected to the reduction of carbon emissions drive various industrial participants to search for alternative materials that are not only lightweight but also sturdy and fuel-efficient. During the time of analysis, it is anticipated that this will continue to propel growth in the aramid fibre market.

On the other hand, the expansion of the market is being hindered by the high expenses of research and development as well as the non-biodegradable nature of aramid fibres. In terms of value, the aramid fibre market in Europe is the most important worldwide, followed by the markets in North America and the Asia Pacific.



Increasing Application Across Industries Boosting Market Revenues

The expansion of the aramid fibre market has been significantly impacted by the fast-growing demand for lightweight materials in applications involving security and protection. In the same vein as this, the rising demand for lightweight materials that offer significant emission reduction in vehicles is also acting as a key determining factor favouring the growth of the aramid fibre market. This is due to the fact that lighter materials are easier to transport and store.

Additionally, the potential for aramid fibre to serve as a substitute for steel and asbestos, in addition to the demand for protective measures brought about by the rise of asymmetric warfare, are all factors that are contributing to the market's expansion. The rising demand for products, automotive and aerospace applications is the primary contributor to the expansion of the market.

Stringent Environmental Regulations Favouring Market

Governments all over the world are placing a greater emphasis on the requirement of severe environmental rules. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States has been consistently revising and enforcing a number of emission standards for vehicles. In addition, the European Union (EU) has mandated rigorous standards that makers of passenger vehicles and light-duty vehicles are required to comply to remain in compliance with the EU light-duty vehicle CO2 regulation.

Because of these laws aimed at lowering carbon emissions, several major participants in the sector are being forced to search for new materials that are not only strong but also lightweight. As a result, a number of different industries are shifting away from using conventional materials like steel and aluminium in favour of more modern materials like aramid fibres and carbon fibres in order to cut down on weight and lessen their overall demand for energy.



Increase R&D Costs are Constraining the Market Growth

Aramid fibres are high-performance materials that are used in the composites of applications that require high load-bearing capacity, high mechanical and chemical strength, excellent thermal resistance, and lightweight materials. Aramid fibres are also used in applications that require excellent thermal resistance and lightweight materials.

Therefore, substantial research and development are required for these fibres in order to produce high-quality products suitable for a wide variety of applications, including security and protection as well as industrial filtration. However, the research and development costs, which include man-hours, materials, and technology, are significantly high. This is one of the factors that is preventing the aramid fibre market from expanding further.



Market Segmentation Type

Para-aramid fiber

Meta-aramid fiber

Others

Application Type

Protection & Safety

Sub Application Analysis (Personal Protection, Protective Apparels, and Armored Vehicles)

Electrical Transmission & Insulation

Sub Application Analysis (Fiber Optic Cables, Electric Insulation, and Others)

Tire Reinforcement

Sub Application Analysis (Passenger Car, Aircraft Tire, Bicycle Tire, Racing & Motorcycles, and Others)

Rubber Reinforcement

Sub Application Analysis (Conveyor Belts, Automotive Hoses, Industrial Hoses, Power Transmission Belts, and Others)

Friction Materials

Sub Application Analysis (Automotive, Industrial Breaking Elements, Automotive Gaskets, Industrial Gaskets, and Others)

Filtration

Paper

Others

Region Segment

