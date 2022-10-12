U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,607.00
    +7.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,296.00
    +30.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,878.75
    +33.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.80
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.70
    -0.65 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.70
    -8.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.37 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9706
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9620
    +0.0230 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    33.84
    +1.39 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1046
    +0.0071 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7460
    +0.9470 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,072.38
    -81.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.14
    +1.83 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,836.74
    -48.49 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Global Architectural Coatings Market to Reach $83.4 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Architectural Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955908/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Architectural Coatings Market to Reach $83.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Architectural Coatings estimated at US$59.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$50.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alkyd segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
- The Architectural Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Epoxy Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
- In the global Epoxy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 73 Featured)
Asian Paints Limited
AzkoNobel N.V.
BASF SE
Kansai Paints Co., Ltd.
Masco Corporation
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
PPG Industries, Inc.
RPM International Inc.
The Jotun Group
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Valspar Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955908/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Architectural Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2025
Pandemic Impact on the Paints and Coatings Industry
COVID-19 Turns Attention to Homes, Bodes Well for Architectural
Coatings Market
Introduction to Paints and Coatings
Global Paints and Coatings Industry in US$ Billion: 2018-2025
Architectural Coatings
Raw Materials Used in Coatings
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Growth Drivers
Architectural Coatings Anticipated to Grow Despite Slowdown in
Global Construction Industry
Analysis by Resin Type
World Architectural Coatings Market by Resin Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy,
and Other Resin Types
Analysis by Technology
World Architectural Coatings Market by Technology (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Water Borne, Solvent
Borne, Powder Coating
Regional Analysis
World Architectural Coatings Market by Region (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global Architectural Coatings Market: Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, USA, Japan, and Europe
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for Eco-
Friendly Architectural Coatings
Building Renovations & Remodeling: Prominent Revenue Generating
Vertical
Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the ?Go Green? Trend
Prevailing Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market
Uptake
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by
Region
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in
2019
Contractors, Formulators and DIY Consumers Influence Uptake of
Architectural Coatings
Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Population Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Growing Opportunities in the Interior Decoration Vertical
Architectural Coatings with Stain Resistance Feature Gain Traction
Rising Demand for Faux Finish Coatings Augurs Well
Evolving Use of Nanomaterials in Coatings Processing Augurs Well
Nanoclay Seeks Role in Coating Formulations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alkyd
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Alkyd by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Alkyd by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Epoxy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Water Borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solvent Borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Solvent Borne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent Borne by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder Coating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Powder Coating by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Coating by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water
Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd,
Epoxy and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Architectural
Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Architectural
Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder
Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Architectural Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Architectural
Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd,
Epoxy and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Architectural
Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Architectural
Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder
Coating Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent
Borne and Powder Coating - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Architectural Coatings
by Technology - Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Architectural
Coatings by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Water Borne, Solvent Borne and Powder Coating for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Architectural Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural Coatings by Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy
and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: India Historic Review for Architectural Coatings by
Resin Type - Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Architectural Coatings
by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955908/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • U.S. Suppliers Halt Operations at Top Chinese Memory Chip Maker

    Chip equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory chip maker and pausing business activities there as they assess the impact of Commerce Department semiconductor export restrictions.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • Diesel Markets Are Spiking and It’s Not Even Winter Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Diesel prices are soaring in Europe and the US, spurring a fresh bout of inflationary pressure ahead of a winter that is expected to see major supply disruption.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Ukraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and Irrat

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Judge grants amicus requests to support Ripple in lawsuit with SEC

    District Judge Analisa Torres of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York has granted I-Remit and TapJets’ requests to file amicus curiae briefs in support of Ripple Labs, following a rejection of objection by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). See related article: Ripple slams SEC’s opposition to brief motions in […]

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

    Nearly half of IBM’s roles—known as “new collar” jobs—no longer require a college degree, says former CEO and chairman Ginni Rometty.

  • PepsiCo Raises Guidance Again as Higher Prices Lift Sales

    The snacks-and-drinks company’s third-quarter sales grew by nearly 9% as average prices were up 17%.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • General Electric to file registration statement for health unit spin-off

    General Electric Co. (GE) on Tuesday said it is filing a registration statement for the planned spin-off of its healthcare unit, part of the industrial giant’s effort to split into three separate public companies. Larry Culp, in a statement, said the move would give the segment, GE HealthCare, “greater focus and flexibility to serve its customers and invest in growth, and this filing is an important step on that journey.” The new, standalone segment will offer products such as X-ray and other imaging technology, ultrasound devices, diagnostic tools and other products for patient monitoring.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Microsoft Could Be 'Next Shoe To Drop' From Weakening PC Market

    Declining sales of personal computers have slammed shares of PC makers and chip suppliers. Now Microsoft stock is in the crosshairs.

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official:

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.