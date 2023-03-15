U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,857.65
    -61.64 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,601.94
    -553.46 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,318.74
    -109.41 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,729.96
    -46.93 (-2.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.94
    -4.39 (-6.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    +19.70 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    -0.0178 (-1.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4420
    -0.1960 (-5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2043
    -0.0112 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9560
    -1.2790 (-0.95%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,218.30
    -1,494.07 (-5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.84
    -19.40 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Global Architectural LED Products Market to Reach $58.9 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Architectural LED Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899040/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Architectural LED Products Market to Reach $58.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Architectural LED Products estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 17% over the period 2022-2030. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.3% CAGR and reach US$36.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solar segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.4% CAGR

The Architectural LED Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 14.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)
- Cree, Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Epistar Corporation
- Galaxia Electronics Corporation
- GE Lighting
- Osram Licht AG
- Philips Lumileds Lighting Company
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation
- Verbatim GmbH


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899040/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Architectural LED Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Washing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Wall Washing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Wall Washing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for In
Ground by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for In Ground by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for In Ground by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cove
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cove Lighting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cove Lighting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Backlight by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Backlight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Backlight by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Architectural LED Products Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Conventional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Solar by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Solar by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Architectural LED Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Architectural LED Products by
Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Architectural LED Products by
End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Architectural LED Products by
Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground,
Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Architectural LED Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground,
Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Architectural LED Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: China Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground,
Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Architectural LED Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground,
Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Architectural LED Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: France Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground,
Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Architectural LED Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In
Ground, Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground,
Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Architectural LED Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK Historic Review for Architectural LED Products by
Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Architectural LED Products by
End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Architectural LED Products by
Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground,
Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 118: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Architectural LED Products
by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conventional and Solar for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove
Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In
Ground, Backlight and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wall Washing, Cove Lighting, In Ground, Backlight and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by End-Use - Commercial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Commercial and Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Architectural LED
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Architectural LED Products by Product Type - Conventional and
Solar - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Architectural LED
Products by Product Type - Conventional and Solar Markets -

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899040/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Adobe's Charts Look Vulnerable Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see a potential downside price target in the $257 area. In this weekly Point and Figure chart of ADBE, below, I can see that the software is projecting a price target in the $237 area.

  • U.S. oil benchmark drops to 14-month low as recession fears mount

    Oil futures extend losses, with the U.S. benchmark touching its lowest intraday level since December 2021.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Oil slumps $5/bbl to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    Oil prices plunged more than $5 a barrel on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "It doesn't matter what your risk asset is, at this point people are pulling the plug on across different instruments here," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy—With No End in Sight

    Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn’t slowing down.

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • With prices soaring, Dollar Tree ditches eggs until later this year

    Dollar Tree Inc has stopped selling eggs in its Dollar Tree stores, a spokesperson for the U.S. retailer confirmed late Tuesday, as the staple food has skyrocketed in price by as much as 60% during the fall. The chain, which is increasingly a go-to grocery destination for cash strapped shoppers, has roughly 8,000 Dollar Tree stores across the United States and Canada. Its spokesperson said it does not anticipate being able to bring eggs back into its stores for sale until later this fall.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Gets Technical Rating Upgrade

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • SVB Fallout Spreads Through Energy Markets

    Both WTI and Brent crude benchmarks fell on the new of the SVB bank collapse, but Asian oil markets proved to be remarkably resilient at the beginning of the week

  • US to Unveil Chips-Spending Guardrails for Countries of Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- The Commerce Department will this month release rules to limit companies’ activity in China should they receive some of the $52 billion that the US is providing to boost its semiconductor industry. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $

  • Meta to cut another 10,000 jobs and cancel 'low priority projects'

    Meta plans to cut its workforce by another 10,000 people and withdraw around 5,000 open roles that it had yet to fill, company co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, confirming recent rumors that another round of layoffs was imminent. Zuckerberg also said that the company will cancel "lower priority projects," adding that he "underestimated the indirect costs" associated with these initiatives. The announcement comes just four months after Meta revealed that it was eliminating about 11,000 roles as the social networking giant pushes ahead with what it's calling a "year of efficiency."

  • China Removes All Remaining Curbs on Australian Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow all domestic companies to import Australian coal, signaling an end to trade restrictions imposed in late 2020.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutPorts and customs offic

  • 5 Things to Know Before Buying Bank Stocks

    The selloff might look like an opportunity to pick up shares on the cheap, but there are risks involved.

  • Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday. An announcement of the plan reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal is expected as soon as Tuesday, and the list prices for 78 planes would total nearly $37 billion. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will both be acquiring Boeing 787s, the source said.

  • CNH Industrial (CNHI) Acquires Augmenta for Its Smart Sprayer

    CNH Industrial (CNHI) purchases Augmenta to accelerate the development of Sense & Act Technology that augment customers' yield.

  • When Will Crypto Learn From the Mistakes of Banks?

    It’s time to bring the lessons of TradFi to crypto’s shadow banks, unregulated custodians and offshore exchanges – before another FTX or Silvergate.

  • Samsung Electronics to invest $230 billion through 2042 in South Korea chipmaking base

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics expects to invest $230 billion over the next 20 years to develop what the country's government called the world's largest chip-making base, in line with efforts to boost the national chip industry. Samsung's around 300 trillion won project is part of a 550 trillion won private-sector investment plan unveiled by the government on Wednesday. The plans come as other countries introduce steps to bolster domestic chip industries, including the United States which last month released details of its CHIPS Act, offering billions of dollars in subsidies for chipmakers that invest in the country.

  • Microsoft inks licensing deal with cloud gaming provider Boosteroid

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft on Tuesday signed a 10-year licensing deal to bring Activision's Call of Duty franchise to cloud gaming provider Boosteroid's platform, a move partly aimed at allaying competition concerns over its Activision acquisition. The Activision bid announced in January last year, Microsoft's biggest ever deal, aims to boost its firepower in the booming videogaming market against leaders Tencent and Sony, and lay the base for its investment in metaverse. Ukraine-based Boosteroid's access to Call of Duty is conditional on regulatory approval for the Activision deal.