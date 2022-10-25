U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market report 2022 to 2027 - Increasing Demand for Fluoropolymer Coatings for Architectural Applications Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market

Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market
Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Architectural Metal Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyester, Fluoropolymer), Coil Coating Application (Roofing & Cladding, Wall Panels & Facades), Extrusion Coating Application (Curtain Walls, Store Front) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The architectural metal coatings market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 6.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027.

Factors such as globalization, urbanization, rising standard of living, increasing purchase power parity (PPP), infrastructural development, and the increasing requirement to construct megacities in developing countries are positively influencing the demand for architectural metal coatings.

Polyester is estimated to be the largest resin type segment of the architectural metal coatings market.

Polyester resin in architectural metal coatings held the largest market share in 2021 in terms of value. Polyester architectural metal coatings have uniform properties, such as good bendability, hardness, gloss effects, and resistance to UV, chemicals, scratching, and light. Industrial buildings, cladding sheets, and roofing tiles are the common applications for these architectural metal coatings. They are sunlight-resistant and have structural integrity as well. They are commonly used in applications in the engineering industry.

The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing architectural metal coatings market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the largest architectural metal coatings market globally. The Asia Pacific has emerged as the world's leading consumer as well as producer of architectural metal coatings owing to the increasing demand from the domestic market, growing income levels, and easy access to resources.

China has the largest share in the architectural metal coatings market in Asia Pacific, owing to a large number of industries, increased demand for excellent coating properties in the country. Despite the challenges in the economy, the construction industry of Asia Pacific recorded significant growth in 2021. The demand for residential construction remained strong in large economies such as China and India.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Architectural Metal Coatings Market
4.2 Architectural Metal Coatings Market, by Resin Type
4.3 Architectural Metal Coatings Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries
4.4 Asia-Pacific Architectural Metal Coatings Market, by Resin Type and Key Countries, 2021
4.5 Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth of Construction Industry in Emerging Economies
5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Architectural Metal Coatings for Wall Cladding and Roofing of Buildings
5.2.1.3 Government Investments in Infrastructure Projects
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Emergence of Low-Cost Products
5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Substitute Products Such as Bio-Based Polymers
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Global Players Shifting Production Base to Emerging Economies
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Fluoropolymer Coatings for Architectural Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rising Cost of Raw Materials
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
5.4.2 Trends and Forecasts of Global Construction Industry
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Architectural Metal Coatings Ecosystem and Interconnected Market
5.8 Yc and Ycc Shift
5.9 Trade Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.10.1 Methodology
5.10.2 Publication Trends
5.10.3 Top Jurisdiction
5.10.4 Top Applicants
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Case Study 1: Maynard H. Jackson Jr. International Terminal Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Atlanta, Georgia
5.11.2 Case Study 2: David L. Lawrence Convention Center Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
5.11.3 Case Study 3: Del Valle High School
5.12 Technology Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2024
5.14 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Architectural Metal Coatings Market, by Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyester
6.2.1 Largest Segment Supported by Growing Construction Industry
6.3 Fluoropolymer
6.3.1 Demand for Fluoropolymer-Based Coatings Driven by Their Long Stability
6.4 Polyurethane
6.4.1 Growing Construction Activities to Increase Demand for Polyurethane Resin
6.5 Others

7 Architectural Metal Coatings Market, by Coil Coatings Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Roofing & Cladding
7.2.1 Increase in Use of Pre-Painted Metal Roofing Driving Market
7.3 Wall Panels & Facades
7.3.1 Wall Panels & Facades Having Largest Market Share due to Their Popularity in Commercial and Industrial Construction
7.4 Fascia & Soffits
7.4.1 Fastest-Growing Segment of Market
7.5 Others

8 Architectural Metal Coatings Market, by Extrusion Coatings Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Curtain Walls
8.2.1 Largest Application as These are Generally Associated with Large, Multi-Story Buildings
8.3 Store Front
8.3.1 Fluoropolymer, Polyester, Silicone Modified Polyester, and Pvdf Majorly Used in Store Front
8.4 Doors & Windows
8.4.1 High Demand for Coatings for Doors & Windows from Asia-Pacific Region
8.5 Others

9 Architectural Metal Coatings Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix: Definitions and Methodology, 2021
10.2.1 Stars
10.2.2 Emerging Leaders
10.2.3 Participants
10.2.4 Pervasive
10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4 Sme Matrix, 2021
10.4.1 Responsive Companies
10.4.2 Progressive Companies
10.4.3 Starting Blocks
10.4.4 Dynamic Companies
10.5 Competitive Benchmarking
10.6 Architectural Metal Coatings Market Share Analysis
10.7 Revenue Analysis
10.7.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company
10.7.2 Ppg Industries, Inc.
10.7.3 Akzonobel N.V.
10.7.4 Axalta Coating Systems
10.7.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
10.8 Competitive Situation and Trends

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Companies
11.1.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company
11.1.2 Ppg Industries Inc.
11.1.3 Akzonobel N.V.
11.1.4 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
11.1.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
11.1.6 Beckers Group
11.1.7 Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
11.1.8 Wacker Chemie Ag
11.1.9 Hempel A/S
11.1.10 Noroo Coil Coatings Co., Ltd.
11.2 Other Companies
11.2.1 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.
11.2.2 Jotun A/S
11.2.3 Alcea S.P.A.
11.2.4 Titan Coatings, Inc.
11.2.5 Replasa Advanced Materials, Sa
11.2.6 Kcc Corporation
11.2.7 Kfcc (Jiangsu Copro New Materials Co., Ltd.)
11.2.8 Kge Group
11.2.9 Continental Coatings Inc.
11.2.10 Jiangsu Lanling Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
11.2.11 Linuo Group

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhyw0e

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


