Global Architectural White Marble Market Report 2022: A $626.79 Million Market in 2021 - Forecasts to 2027

Global Architectural White Marble Market

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Architectural White Marble Market - Analysis By Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Architectural White Marble Market was valued at USD 626.79 Million in the year 2021

Natural segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Architectural White Marble market in the year 2027.

Increasing urbanization, industrialization, and disposable income in developing economies are estimated to have a positive impact on industry growth.

Further, the growing construction of housing spaces, shopping malls, offices, and other service spaces globally is expected to increase the demand. White marble is frequently in demand because of its usage used in flooring, walls, roofing, columns, and exteriors in building and construction due to the rising demand for residential and commercial infrastructure. Additionally, white marble is a popular natural stone used in both residential and commercial construction, especially for architectural ones.

The unique properties of the natural white marble make the pieces look un-identical and unique from one another enhancing the look of monuments and buildings falling under the various applications such as residential & commercial infrastructure, hospitality & hotels, offices, educational institutions, hospitals, religious places and other public places.



Europe is estimated to account for the maximum share in the global Architectural White Marble market followed by APAC and the Americas. Also, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.



The future of the natural stone industry including the market demand for architectural white marble does promise a lot of scope. As per recent trends, the enquiries have grown substantially owing to the concept of renovation and interior decorating and with more time being spent by people in their own homes and developing a need to upgrade their respective lifestyles.

The high demand from developing countries for residential and commercial infrastructure is propelling the building and construction sector's expansion. Additionally, the expansion of the construction sector has increased demand for building materials, including white marble, which is expected to drive the market's expansion during the forecast period.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Indiana Limestone Company

Fox Marble Holdings plc

Levantina

Kangli Stone Group

Antolini

Sinai Marble & Stone

Topalidis S.A.

Temmer

Best Cheer Stone Inc.

Hellenic Granite Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xwkn8





