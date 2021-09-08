U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,523.75
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,128.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,690.00
    +15.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,279.70
    +4.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    +0.24 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.50
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    18.14
    +1.73 (+10.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2740
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,038.27
    -5,495.88 (-10.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.02
    -155.94 (-11.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,031.52
    +115.38 (+0.39%)
     

Global Arena Holding Annual Shareholder Meeting Exceeds Quorum and Passes Proposals With Clear Majority Support

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Global Arena Holding Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GAHC Sees Support Grow for Pending Acquisitions and Partnerships with Majority Of Stockholders Supporting An Increase In Authorized Shares and Reverse Stock Split

New York, NY, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC), announced today that Company completed its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) on September 7, 2021, with all of the proposals receiving majority support from the Company’s stockholders.

Management indicated that 62.76% of the Company’s stockholders participated in this year’s Annual Meeting. As noted in the Proxy Packet, the proposals being voted on at this year’s Annual Meeting were:

· Re-election of members to the Board of Directors.

· Authorization of an increase in the Company’s authorized capital stock.

· Authorization of a reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares; and

· Ratification of the appointment of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Management indicated that there was overwhelming support to reappoint the current Board of Directors John S. Matthews, Facundo Bacardi and Martin Doane, and to appoint Raul Carrega, CPA, as the Company’s independent public accounting firm. It was, however, the incredible support that stockholders showed giving the Board of Directors the tools to meet the Company’s ongoing needs that include the increase to the authorized capital stock to up to 4 Billion shares, and giving the Board of Directors the authorization to effect a 1 for 12 reverse stock split, which was the clearest vote of confidence.

Management today also wants to remind stockholders that the stockholders had previously voted for a 1 Billion share increase in 2019. Stockholders also previously authorized a 1 for 4 reverse stock split in 2018 — which management decided against using as the deals presented at the time were not believed to benefit the Company’s stockholders. This year [2021] stockholders showed strong support for both the authorized stock increase and a reverse stock split, simultaneously, with over 70% of voting stockholders in support of each proposal. Management strongly believes that the support for these actions suggest that the market understands the Company’s business objectives and the potential growth stemming from acquisitions and partnerships.

This also speaks to the market’s belief that “the Company’s management takes very seriously its responsibilities to grow and protect shareholder value, and will not misuse the confidence placed in them,” said John S. Matthews, the Chairman and CEO of the Company.

Mr. Matthews concluded, “I cannot express enough how grateful we are to our stockholders for supporting our vision. Our stockholders have given management the ability to continue pursuing those opportunities that will lend to the growth and future prosperity of Global Arena Holding and we will continue striving to be the best in our marketplace; as innovators and fundamentally sound in our business plan.”

The Annual Meeting process was supported by: Clear Trust LLC, Broadridge and Mediant.

As always, management recommends reading the Company’s financials in their entirety and contacting the Company at any time with any questions.

For more information on these and other developments, please visit the Company’s website at: http://GlobalArenaHolding.com, where you can also access all SEC filings, as the Company continues to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.

ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company’s filings at SEC.gov

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc., GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed more than Eight Thousand Six Hundred (8,600) election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. No election supervised by GES or its senior management has ever been overturned by the U.S. Department of Labor. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list. Our mission is to help our clients conduct efficient, accurate, secure and less costly elections with greater participation. As a viable independent third party managing each election, we work to increase methods and rates of participation while maintaining the One Voter = One Vote Integrity that our management team has been committed to for nearly 4 decades.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements related to the future anticipated direction of the industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned or required capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth, and potential contracts. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, dependence on existing management, financing activities, domestic and global economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Global Arena Holding, Inc.

208 East 51st St.

Suite 112

New York, NY 10022

kathryn@globalarenaholding.com

Tel: 646-801-5524


Recommended Stories

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped on Tuesday on news of a major supply deal with the Japanese government. By the close of trading, the biotechnology company's stock price was up 7.

  • Explaining the crypto price plunge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the more than 10% price drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Tuesday.

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • Bitcoin briefly nose dives 18%, dogecoin tumbles 30% and market stages wipeout as El Salvador makes crypto legal currency

    Crypto markets experience a momentary tumble Tuesday, resulting in some of the most popular digital-assets registering double-digit losses until staging a mini recovery.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped 5.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) have jumped as much as 5.1% in trading on Tuesday after announcing a big partnership in non-fungible tokens. Shares are hitting their highs of the day as I'm writing this at 3 p.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • Moderna stock extends rally after price target gets a 77% boost at Morgan Stanley

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied toward a fifth straight gain Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison added nearly $150 to his price target on an increased outlook for the biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine sales.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 56% upside for its 20 favorite stocks

    DEEP DIVE As the stock market reopens following Labor Day weekend, there is no shortage of warnings that a correction is due — which would be a pullback of at least 10% for the benchmark S&P 500 following a gain of 21% so far this year.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Endured a Rocky Day. What’s Behind the Selloff.

    The volatile crypto market may be going through a bout of profit-taking after a surge. Technical factors also could be to blame.

  • Peak Fintech Receives Approval for Common Shares to Begin Trading on NASDAQ

    Peak Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider and manager of the Cubeler Business Hub, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC has approved the listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

  • Millennials will power a bull market in stocks for decades: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's founder Cathie Wood tells Yahoo Finance Live that millennials will help power a bull market in stocks for years to come.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Might Skyrocket When COVID Is Over

    Stocks of biotech companies fighting COVID-19 have been great investments over the last two years. What stocks might zoom higher when the pandemic is over?

  • Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) set a Low Bar for its Q4 Report. Here is What Will Actually Drive High Growth

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a young FinTech growth company that has garnered a lot of attention since its IPO in January 2021. Affirm is offering a payment platform where people can buy products and pay in 1 to 48 month installments. Before Thursday's Q4 Earnings report, we are going to do a quick overview of the company and see what can investors expect from Affirm in the future.

  • 10 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend ETFs with over 4% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend ETFs with Over 4% Yield. An exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is not your typical investment fund or stock, however, it is […]

  • What's Going On With Alibaba, Baidu, DiDi Global Shares Today?

    Shares of several China-based stocks including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) are trading higher Tuesday after data showed that China's exports jumped 25.6% year over year in August, beating expectations of 17.1%. The data showed increasing overseas demand for cars, electronics and consumer goods. Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company that operates China's most-visited online marketplaces. Baidu operates the largest in

  • Is Trade Desk (TTD) A Great Investment Pick?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen U.S. SMID Company Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 12.02% was delivered by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, outperforming its Russell 2500 Growth benchmark that delivered a 6.04% […]