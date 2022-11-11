U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,992.93
    +36.56 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,747.86
    +32.49 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,323.33
    +209.18 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.74
    +14.81 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.99
    +2.52 (+2.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +16.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0167 (+1.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0135 (+1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6400
    -3.0800 (-2.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,751.29
    -1,148.69 (-6.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.77
    -5.36 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Global Aromatic Solvents Market to Register a CAGR of over 3.4% till 2032, Mentions Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The Growth of The Market For Aromatic Solvents In The United States Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 3.2% During 2022 – 2032.

Rockville, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aromatic Solvents Market revenues were estimated at US$ 5.7 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 8.2 Bn.

The key factors which are propelling the Aromatic Solvent demand are the increase in the usage of aromatic solvents in various industries such as agrochemicals, paints & coatings, automotive, and pharmaceuticals.

The agricultural sector has considerable challenges due to an expanding worldwide population, an increase in the need for food, feed, and crops, as well as climate change-related floods and droughts. Agrochemicals and cutting-edge techniques are used nowadays in modern agriculture to increase crop quality and yield. The use of aromatic solvents is therefore supported by new, innovative crop protection products that are practical, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly in addition to being user and customer safe and easy to apply. Due to the rise in the industry, the growth in aromatic solvent consumption is projected.

Download Sample Copy of This Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7845

The key type for aromatic solvents includes Benzene aromatic solvents where the rise is seen due to the increase in the market for variety of industrial, commercial, and various different fields. The usage of benzene is also done for making polymers, synthetic fibers, rubber lubricants, dyes, resins, detergents, pharmaceuticals, and other things which is rising the usage of benzene for the Aromatic Solvents Market.

Products containing benzene are utilized by manufacturers as solvents during different phases of production, and it is used in the creation of chemical and plastic products. Examples include resins, and artificial goods like nylon and polystyrene, among others. Additionally, benzene is utilized to make the asphalt that roofing and tiling businesses use.

Which country accounts for most of the aromatic solvent market revenue?

Projections anticipate the utilization of aromatic solvents in United States driving growth to approximately US$ 2.2 Bn by 2032. A billion is expected to be added to the absolute value of this market. The main driver of growth is the increment in demand for aromatic solvents across the board in the oil and natural gas industry, primarily because of the side effect of the shale gas boom.

The cost of corrosion in oil and gas exploration and production can reach nearly $1.4 billion annually, according to a corrosion research by the US Department of Commerce's National Technical Information Service. This is further accelerating the need for heavy aromatic solvents over the projected period.

The Energy Information Administration of the U.S. Energy Information Agency anticipates that by 2024, valued U.S natural gas output would exceed 35 trillion cubic feet, up from a little over 20 trillion cubic feet in 2010. The market of aromatic solvents in the chemical industry section of the oil fields will subsequently experience a rise in revenue in response to a growth in natural gas production.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7845

Benzene is identified as potentially the fastest growing solvent type within the Aromatic Solvent industry

Benzene is a popular industrial chemical that's finding a growing number of uses for the past few decades. It is also used to create polymers, synthetic fibers, synthetic lubricants, dyes, resins, detergents, pharmaceuticals, and many other products. Benzene is frequently used as a solvent in a wide variety of industries, commercial, and academic contexts.

Products containing benzene are utilized by industrial producers as solvents during production. It's employed in the production of resins and plastic goods, such as nylon and polystyrene. It is also used as the basis for the manufacture of asphalt, which roofing and tiling businesses use.

Many manufacturers incorporate benzene because of its high octane rating and accessibility. Some people include it to gasoline to boost fuel efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in the aromatic solvents market are focused on alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies. The Tier 2 Players in the market are targeting to increase their aromatic solvents market share.

  • In November 2019, a division of Flotek Industries called Florida Chemical Company (FCC) announced that it has been purchased by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The business manufactures D-Limonene, a degreaser and biodegradable solvent derived from orange peel.

Key Companies Covered

  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

  • Exxonmobil Corporation

  • SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd

  • Cargill Inc

  • Royal Dutch Shell PLC

  • BASF SE

  • Total

  • Shell

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical

  • Reliance Industries

  • Pon Pure Chemicals Group

Get Free Access of Complete Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7845

Segmentation of Aromatic Solvents Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Benzene

    • Toluene

    • Xylene

    • Other 

  • By Application :

    • Paints & Coatings

    • Printing Inks

    • Adhesives

    • Cleaning & Degreasing

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Aromatic Solvents Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Aromatic Solvents Market in terms of Type (Benzene, Toluene, Xylene, and Other Types), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives, Cleaning & Degreasing) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Ketone Based Solvents Market: The market for ketone based solvent witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market.

Hydrophobic Solvents Market: Hydrophobic solvents are used in different industries, such as construction, wastewater treatment, petrochemical, chemical solutions, paints, coatings, etc. The hydrophobic solvents are used in the coating to avoid corrosion of structures and metals.

Aliphatic Solvents Market: The global aliphatic solvents market is poised to reach US$ 3 billion by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5% over the decade. Extensive deployment is expected across the paints & coatings industry, attributed to increasing number of residential and non-residential infrastructure projects around the world.

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market: As per the hydrocarbon solvents industry analysis by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to reach US$ 9.3 Bn by 2031-end, expanding 1.5X at a CAGR of around 4%. Demand for use in cleaning and degreasing applications surged year-on-year at 7% in FY2020-FY2021.

Aprotic Solvents Market: The global aprotic solvents market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 18.15 billion in 2021 to US$ 28.18 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%. Aprotic solvent usage in the oil & gas industry is likely to increase at 4.5% CAGR owing to rising demand for fossil fuels and petrochemical products.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


Recommended Stories

  • GSK Plc Gets a Belated Fundamental Downgrade

    Pharmaceutical firm GSK Plc was downgraded Friday by a sell-side firm who took their fundamental opinion to "sell" from "neutral." Bottom line strategy: We could say that the horses have left the barn and this fundamental downgrade comes late, but the charts are still bearish and we could see further declines in GSK in the weeks and months ahead.

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer

    Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will pit the world's richest person against one of the electric carmaker's smallest investors, Richard Tornetta, who held just nine shares when he sued in 2018.

  • Elon Musk Made Unusual Request in Falling Out With Top Tesla Lieutenant

    As Tesla’s stock rose rapidly, Elon Musk focused on whether compensation for employees matched their contributions, and he asked a top deputy to forfeit some of his unvested equity.

  • Polestar reports higher Q3 revenue, narrows its losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in stock for Polestar following third-quarter earnings.

  • Ford, GM in Talks With Posco Chemical on Battery Metal Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantis NV are in talks with South Korea’s Posco Chemical Co. about potentially investing in plants producing electric-vehicle battery materials in North America, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Thre

  • Is MicroStrategy Safe Amid the Crypto Carnage? Let's Check the Charts

    Enterprise business intelligence application software vendor MicroStrategy Inc. is connected to the world of bitcoin and crypto currency as the firm has been a buyer of bitcoin according to media reports and regulatory filings.

  • Oil Prices Could Jump in December. Energy Stocks Should Get a Jolt.

    Oil supplies are apt to fall as Europe bans Russian shipments by sea on Dec. 5. U.S. shale drillers could become bigger global forces. The case for Houston’s EOG.

  • An Unconfirmed Tweet About Freeport LNG Is Upending Gas Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders are trying to make sense of an unconfirmed tweet on the state of the massive Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas that has been shut since a fire broke out in June.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans

  • China Has Links to Dozens of Canadian Miners Tied to Critical Minerals

    (Bloomberg) -- China has built up stakes in more than two dozen Canadian mining companies, including some of the industry’s biggest names. Canada’s latest crackdown on foreign investments in critical minerals is about to put a chill on such activity.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in

  • Procter & Gamble unveils plans for $500 million manufacturing facility in Arizona

    The Cincinnati, Ohio-based consumer goods giant plans to build a manufacturing plant across more than 400 acres about an hour from Phoenix. Here's what has been unveiled so far on what the company plans to build.

  • Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources

    Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker's deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether parts made by its China-based suppliers are compliant with local regulations in North America, and if they are, could ship China-made Model Y and Model 3 cars for sale there as soon as next year, said the people, who declined to be named as the matter is private. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Musk in a Twitter post after the story's release replied "False" without elaborating.

  • How much money do you need to retire? A good rule of thumb is to save enough to cover 80% of your pre-retirement income

    You need 80% of your pre-retirement income per year in retirement to continue living a similar lifestyle.

  • China's Covid Saga Sends Oil Prices Spiking Again

    Oil markets are responding once again to news out of China, with oil prices up by over 3% as Covid restrictions are eased

  • Chipmaker GlobalFoundries to Start Job Cuts and Freeze Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- GlobalFoundries Inc., the biggest US-based provider of made-to-order semiconductors, is beginning job cuts and has enacted a hiring freeze.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to Zero in DaysBankman-Fried Resigns From FTX, Puts Empire in BankruptcyChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftThe company Friday informe

  • Pension problems, caregiver burnout, saying ‘no’ to nursing homes and more retirement news

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY From MarketWatch Retirement:  Here’s why you should be worried about state and local pensions. About 26 million people are relying on state and local pension plans to take care of them in their retirement years, but public pensions may be facing a massive fiscal shortfall, according to two economics professors.

  • Copper Is Down on Falling Demand. But a Shortage Looms.

    That’s a big problem. Copper mines take 15 years to begin producing the metal necessary for renewable energy initiatives.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights MetLife, American International Group, Prudential Financial, MGIC Investment and Radian Group

    MetLife, American International Group, Prudential Financial, MGIC Investment and Radian Group have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded

    ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but it has not received permission to sell its most advanced tools there as they are considered "dual use" technology with military applications. ASML on Thursday upgraded its long term forecasts for 2025 and 2030, saying it expects demand for its products to be strong in the coming decade.

  • 4 Concrete & Aggregates Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

    Federal infrastructure spending should help the Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry players to thrive. VMC, MLM, EXP and SUM should gain from a demand surge amid high costs.