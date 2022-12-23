Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market to Reach $7.61 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market Size By Product, By Application, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Arthroscopy Instruments Market was valued at USD 4.81 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.61 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.



The Arthroscopy Instruments Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Arthroscopy Instruments Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market Overview



In terms of business, arthroscopy devices have emerged as one of the best pieces of medical equipment in the healthcare sector from the manufacturers point of view. In recent years, the orthopedics industry has seen so many mergers, advanced product launches, and major private equity transactions and is fuelling the growth of the Arthroscopy Instruments Market.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the Arthroscopy Instruments Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Arthroscopy Instruments Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers' bargaining power, suppliers' bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Arthroscopy Instruments Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Arthroscopy Instruments Market.



Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market Segmentation Analysis



The Global Arthroscopy Instruments Market is Segmented on the basis of Product, Application, End-User, And Geography.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1 Overview

5.2 Arthroscopic Implants

5.3 Arthroscopes

5.4 Surgical Shavers

5.5 Fluid Management Systems

5.6 Visualization Systems

5.7 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Systems



6 GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.2 Knee Arthroscopy

6.3 Shoulder Arthroscopy

6.4 Others



7 GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET, BY END-USER

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

7.4 Others



8 GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East



9 GLOBAL ARTHROSCOPY INSTRUMENTS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies



10 COMPANY PROFILES

11 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Karl Storz

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex

Depuy Synthes Companies

Richard Wolf GmbH

Conmed.

