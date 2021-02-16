The global artificial cornea and corneal implant market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026
Market growth is largely driven by the The growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of eye diseases are the major drivers for the artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives to control visual impairment are further boosting the market growth.
However, the high cost of ophthalmology devices and surgical procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
Human cornea segment accounted for the largest share of artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020
On the basis of type, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into human cornea and artificial cornea.In 2020, the human cornea segment accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implants market.
The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding corneal transplantation and eye tissue donations, especially in developing economies.
Penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020
On the basis of transplant type, the artificial cornea and corneal implants market is segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and other transplants (including anterior lamellar keratoplasty (ALK) and keratoprosthesis).In 2020, the penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the global artificial cornea and corneal implants market.
The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of people suffering from eye disorders such as infectious keratitis and injury of the eyeball.
North America accounted for the largest share of the artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.
Geographically, the artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global artificial cornea and corneal implants market.
The market is well-established in North America, with the US dominating the market in this region. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the established healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of sophisticated healthcare technologies, higher budget among end users of ophthalmic devices, and a large number of manufacturers for corneal implants in the region.
Some of the key players in the artificial cornea and corneal implant market are AJL Ophthalmic (Spain), CorneaGen Inc. (US), Addition Technology, Inc. (US), LinkoCare Life Sciences AB (Sweden), Presbia plc (Ireland), Mediphacos (Brazil), Aurolab (India), Cornea Biosciences (US), DIOPTEX GmbH (Austria), EyeYon Medical (Israel), Massachusetts Eye and Ear (US), Florida Lions Eye Bank (US), SightLife (US), Advancing Sight Network (US), San Diego Eye Bank (US), L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI, India), New Mexico Lions Eye Bank (NMLEB, US), San Antonio Eye Bank (US), Kansas Eye Bank & Cornea Research Center (US), Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank (US), Netherlands Institute for Innovative Ocular Surgery (NIIOS, Netherlands), CTS Eye Bank (UK), The East Anglian Eye Bank (UK), Kensington Health (Canada), and Beijing Tongren Eye Bank (China). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the artificial cornea and corneal implant market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
