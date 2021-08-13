The Global Artificial Grass Turf Market is expected to grow by $ 12.59 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the artificial grass turf market and it is poised to grow by $ 12. 59 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Our report on the artificial grass turf market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in technology for developing artificial grass turf and the increasing prominence of private-label brands. In addition, advances in technology for developing artificial grass turf are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The artificial grass turf market analysis includes the distribution channel and application segments and geographic landscape.



The artificial grass turf market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Sports

• Leisure and landscaping



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in demand for artificial grass in landscape and sports applications as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial grass turf market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial grass turf market covers the following areas:

• Artificial grass turf market sizing

• Artificial grass turf market forecast

• Artificial grass turf market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial grass turf market vendors that include Avalon BV, CoCreation Grass Corp., Controlled Products LLC, ForeverLawn Inc., GrassInc. BV, Landscape Solutions BV, Recreational Systems International, Sport Group Holding GmbH, Tarkett Group, and Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV. Also, the artificial grass turf market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

