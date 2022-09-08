U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market size was valued to USD 20.77 billion in 2021, and it will elevate to USD 304.09 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 29.9% from 2022-2030.

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Artificial Intelligence Chips are special silicon chips, programmed for machine learning. AI Chips can process vast amount of data, identify the underlying patterns, interpret the trends and utilize the feed to achieve specific goals.

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type, by Application, by Architecture, by Processing Type, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030"
AI Chips are multi-functioning and can proficiently manage multiple operations at a time. The demand for AI Chip is consistently raising due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in almost every industry, in areas such as voice recognition, object detection, medical or military simulation, intelligent routing, and autonomous driving among others. Adoption of artificial intelligence not only reduces the cost of operations, but increases the efficiency or the response time and minimizes the risk to human life at various levels in specific industry verticals.

Market Dynamics and Trends

With the technological advancements the market is switching towards smart devices, smart homes, and smart cities, resulting to a tremendous elevation in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market. Furthermore, increased investments in AI start-ups along with emergence of quantum computers, are expected to elevate the market growth in future.
Other factors like wide application of AI technology and increase in robotics, catalyze to promote the market growth. However, high development cost and lack of skilled work-force tend to impede the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) chip market over the forecast period.
Moreover, the massive upsurge in research and development, increased use of autonomous robotic at various industry verticals, and high-tech product launches shall create new market-opportunities, fueling-up the growth-rate of artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, over the forecast period.

Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:

The global artificial intelligence (AI) chip market share analysis is based on chip type, application, architecture, processing type, end user and geography. Based on type of chip, the market is fragmented into GPU, FPGA, ASIC, CPU, and Others. Based on application, the market is segmented into Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation, Computer Vision, Network Security, and Others. Based on architecture, the market is segmented into system-on-chip (soc), system-in-package (sip), multi-chip module, and others. Based on processing type, the market is divided into edge and cloud. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographical Analysis

North America represents the higher adoption of the artificial intelligence chip technology, henceforth it is expected to hold the highest market share in the global Artificial intelligence (AI) chip market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the factors like; massive use of AI technology, increased use of smart devices, and wide application of AI chip in various industries.
The emerging economies, specifically the Asia-Pacific region shall witness an increasing market size in the global Artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, owing to the amplified adoption of AI technology and increased investment in the AI start-ups.

Competitive Landscape

The artificial intelligence (AI) chip market is highly competitive and consists numerous market players. Some of the major market players are, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., IBM Corporation, Micron technology, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Xilinx, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung electronics Co., Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. among others.
There have been various developments taking place in the market that further enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) chip market on a large scale. For instance, in September 2019, ZTE, a provider of integrated military communication solutions from Cambrian, jointly demonstrated the integration of edge computing and artificial intelligence in the 5G era. The business display adopts ZTE’s edge computing server ES600S, video acceleration card, and contains the Cambrian Siyuan 100 intelligent processing card which not only helps in realizing the edge video data collection, but also provides the artificial intelligence analysis.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

• Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market – By Chip Type
o GPU
o ASIC
o FPGA
o CPU
o Others
• Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market – By Application
o Natural Language Processing (NLP)
o Robotic Process Automation
o Computer Vision
o Network Security
o Others
• Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market – By Architecture
o System-on-Chip (SoC)
o System-in-Package (SIP)
o Multi-chip Module
o Others
• Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market – By Processing Type
o Edge
o Cloud
• Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market – By End User
o Media & Advertising
o BFSI
o IT & Telecom
o Retail
o Healthcare
o Automotive & Transportation
o Others
• Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market –By Geography
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o RoW
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Brazil
Rest of RoW
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318550/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


