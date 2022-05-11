Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach US$341.4 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478480/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach US$341.4 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$46.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$341.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 32.6% CAGR to reach US$142.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 30.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 39.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$64.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 39.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.6% and 29% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$64.7 Billion by the year 2027.
- Hardware Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020
- In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 36.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.7 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 865 Featured) AIBrain, Inc. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Amazon Web Services Baidu, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. eGain Corporation General Electric Company Google, Inc. Intel Corporation International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Meta (Facebook company is now Meta) Micron Technology, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Nuance Communications, Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Omron Corporation Oracle Corporation Rockwell Automation, Inc. Salesforce.com, inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Siemens AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478480/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Artificial Intelligence Gains Significant Interest as
Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies
A Peek into Application of AI in War Against the Pandemic
Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations
COVID-19-Led Budgetary Reticence Dampens Spending, but AI
Enjoys Resilient Interest in Banking Sector
Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal
Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in
Manufacturing Industry
Competition
AI Marketplace Characterized by Intense Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Growing Focus on AI by Leading Tech Companies with Huge
Financial Resources
AI Presents Compelling Opportunities for Established & Startup
Companies
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
300 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Funding Landscape Remains Vibrant in the AI Technology Space
EXHIBIT 3: Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2015 through 2021
EXHIBIT 4: Distribution of Global Investment in AI by Region/
Country: 2021
EXHIBIT 5: Number of AI Startups with $1 Billion Valuations for
the Years 2014-2020
EXHIBIT 6: AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category
(As of 2020)
AI Applications and Major Startups
Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Prelude
Technologies Enabling AI
Market Outlook
Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution & Future of
Artificial Intelligence
Advances in Real World AI Applications Bolster Growth
Inherent Advantages of AI Technology to Accelerate Adoption in
Varied Applications
Banking Sector Shows Unwavering Interest in AI
AI Reshapes the Future of Manufacturing Industry
AI-based Services Segment Captures Major Share of Global AI Market
Developed Markets Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future
Growth
Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present
Significant Growth Potential
Major Challenges Faced in AI Implementation
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand
for AI
EXHIBIT 7: Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by
Function: 2020
Noteworthy Technological Trends to Watch-for in Artificial
Intelligence Space
Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer
Experiences in Marketing Applications
EXHIBIT 9: Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI
Application in Marketing
Businesses to Gain from Application of AI in Predictive
Marketing Analytics and Demand Forecasting
Growing Role of AI in the Metaverse
AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020,
2024, and 2026
AI-enabled Analysis and Forecasts Aid Organizations Make
Profitable Decisions
AI-Powered Biometric Security Solutions Gain Momentum
EXHIBIT 11: Global Biometrics Market in US$ Billion: 2016,
2020, and 2025
New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage
IIoT & AI Convergence Brings in Improved Efficiencies
EXHIBIT 12: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing
IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on
Organizations: 2020
Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market
Combination of Robotics and AI Set to Cause Significant
Disruption in Various Industries
AI Innovations Widen Prospects
Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination
Big Data Trends to Shape Future of Artificial Intelligence
AI in Retail Market: Multi-Channel Retailing and e-Commerce
Favor Segment Growth
EXHIBIT 14: Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises
Lucrative Growth Opportunities: Global Retail IT Spending (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
AI for a Competitive Edge for Retail Organizations
Online Retailers Eye on Artificial Intelligence to Boost
Business in Post-COVID-19 Era
AI & Analytics Help Retailers Survive Economic & Operational
Implications of COVID-19
AI for Fashion Retail and Beauty
AI for Grocery, Electronics, and Home & Furniture
Ecommerce Attracts Strong Growth
Detailed Insight into How e-commerce Makes use of AI
EXHIBIT 15: Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 16: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Financial Sector: AI and Machine Learning Offer Numerous Gains
Fintech Deploys AI to Target Millennials
AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right
Marketing Content
Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing
AI-Enabled CRM Market: Promising Growth Opportunities in Store
Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare
Services
AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving
Clinical Outcomes
EXHIBIT 17: Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown
by Application for 2020
AI in Pharmaceutical Sector
COVID-19 Spurs New Developments and Expedites AI Adoption in
Healthcare Industry
Artificial Intelligence Holds Potential to Accelerate Detection &
Treatment of COVID-19
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive AI Adoption in Diabetes
Management Market
EXHIBIT 18: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)
Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector
Automotive AI Market: Need to Enhance Customer Experience
Propels Growth
EXHIBIT 19: Automotive AI Market By Segment
Demand Recovery in Automobile Sector Steers Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 20: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles
Provide the Perfect Platform to Shape Future Growth
EXHIBIT 21: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
Automakers Focus on Integrating AI-Powered Driver Assist
Features in Vehicles
AI to Enhance Connectivity, Provide Infotainment and Enhance
Safety in Vehicles
AI for Smart Insurance Risk Assessment of Vehicles
Artificial Intelligence Steps into Manufacturing Space to
Transform Diverse Aspects
Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way
Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI
Implementations
EXHIBIT 22: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
EXHIBIT 23: Global Predictive Maintenance by Market in US$
Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial
Investments
AI in Education Market to Exhibit Strong Growth
EXHIBIT 24: Global Market for AI in Healthcare Sector (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use - Higher Education
and K-12 Sectors
Focus on ITS, IAL and Chatbots Favors Market Growth
Agriculture Sector: A Promising Market for AI Implementations
AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review
AI Poised to Create Smarter Agriculture Practices in Post-
COVID-19 Period
Food & Beverage Industry to Leverage AI Capabilities to Resolve
Production Issues and Match Up to Customer Expectations
AI Adoption Gains Acceptance in Modern Warfare Systems in the
Defense Sector
Energy & Utilities: Complex Landscape and High Risk of
Malfunctions Enhances Need for AI-based Systems
COVID-19 Raises Demand for AI Technologies in Oil & Gas Sector
EXHIBIT 25: Top Technology Investments in Oil and Gas Sector: 2020
AI in Construction Sector: Need for Cost Reduction and Safety
at Construction Sites Drive Focus onto the Use of AI-based
Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Computer Vision by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Computer Vision by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Computer Vision by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machine Learning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Machine Learning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Machine Learning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Context Aware Computing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Context Aware Computing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Context Aware Computing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Language Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Natural Language Processing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advertising & Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Advertising & Media by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Advertising & Media by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 39: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 12-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 12-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 48: World 12-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Artificial Intelligence Market: An Overview
Healthcare: A Promising Application Market for AI Technology
Funding for AI Startups Continues to Grow
EXHIBIT 26: Top Funded AI Startups in the US: 2021
Market Analytics
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Component - Services, Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
by Component - Services, Software and Hardware Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Technology - Computer Vision,
Machine Learning, Context Aware Computing and Natural Language
Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context
Aware Computing and Natural Language Processing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context Aware Computing and
Natural Language Processing for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media,
BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation,
Manufacturing, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence (AI)
by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,
Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive &
Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Top-Tier Canadian Cities Primed for AI Growth
Market Analytics
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Component - Services, Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Technology - Computer Vision,
Machine Learning, Context Aware Computing and Natural Language
Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context
Aware Computing and Natural Language Processing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context Aware
Computing and Natural Language Processing for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media,
BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation,
Manufacturing, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare,
Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Artificial
Intelligence (AI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail,
Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Component - Services, Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Component - Services, Software and Hardware Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Technology - Computer Vision,
Machine Learning, Context Aware Computing and Natural Language
Processing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Technology - Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context
Aware Computing and Natural Language Processing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Context Aware Computing and
Natural Language Processing for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Artificial Intelligence (AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media,
BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation,
Manufacturing, Agriculture and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by End-Use - Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare,
Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Artificial Intelligence
(AI) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Advertising & Media, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive &
Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
China Continues Investments in AI Startups
EXHIBIT 27: Chinese AI Market: Funding for AI Startups (in $
Billion): 2016-2020
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478480/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001