Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach US$341.4 Billion by the Year 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) estimated at US$46.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$341.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 32.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 32.6% CAGR to reach US$142.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 30.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 39.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$64.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 39.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.6% and 29% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$64.7 Billion by the year 2027.



- Hardware Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020



- In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 36.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.7 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 865 Featured) AIBrain, Inc. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Amazon Web Services Baidu, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. eGain Corporation General Electric Company Google, Inc. Intel Corporation International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Meta (Facebook company is now Meta) Micron Technology, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Nuance Communications, Inc. NVIDIA Corporation Omron Corporation Oracle Corporation Rockwell Automation, Inc. Salesforce.com, inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. SAP SE SAS Institute Inc. Siemens AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Artificial Intelligence Gains Significant Interest as

Industries Expedite Digital Transformation Strategies

A Peek into Application of AI in War Against the Pandemic

Machine Learning Benefits Healthcare Organizations

COVID-19-Led Budgetary Reticence Dampens Spending, but AI

Enjoys Resilient Interest in Banking Sector

Retailers Rely on AI to Stay Afloat & Embrace New Normal

Emphasis on Technology Adoption Elicits AI Implementation in

Manufacturing Industry

Competition

AI Marketplace Characterized by Intense Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Growing Focus on AI by Leading Tech Companies with Huge

Financial Resources

AI Presents Compelling Opportunities for Established & Startup

Companies

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

300 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Funding Landscape Remains Vibrant in the AI Technology Space

EXHIBIT 3: Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2015 through 2021

EXHIBIT 4: Distribution of Global Investment in AI by Region/

Country: 2021

EXHIBIT 5: Number of AI Startups with $1 Billion Valuations for

the Years 2014-2020

EXHIBIT 6: AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category

(As of 2020)

AI Applications and Major Startups

Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Prelude

Technologies Enabling AI

Market Outlook

Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution & Future of

Artificial Intelligence

Advances in Real World AI Applications Bolster Growth

Inherent Advantages of AI Technology to Accelerate Adoption in

Varied Applications

Banking Sector Shows Unwavering Interest in AI

AI Reshapes the Future of Manufacturing Industry

AI-based Services Segment Captures Major Share of Global AI Market

Developed Markets Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future

Growth

Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present

Significant Growth Potential

Major Challenges Faced in AI Implementation

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Benefit Demand

for AI

EXHIBIT 7: Digital Transformation by Industry: 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by

Function: 2020

Noteworthy Technological Trends to Watch-for in Artificial

Intelligence Space

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms Personalize Customer

Experiences in Marketing Applications

EXHIBIT 9: Ranking of Business Outcomes Realized through AI

Application in Marketing

Businesses to Gain from Application of AI in Predictive

Marketing Analytics and Demand Forecasting

Growing Role of AI in the Metaverse

AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global Edge Computing Market in US$ Billion: 2020,

2024, and 2026

AI-enabled Analysis and Forecasts Aid Organizations Make

Profitable Decisions

AI-Powered Biometric Security Solutions Gain Momentum

EXHIBIT 11: Global Biometrics Market in US$ Billion: 2016,

2020, and 2025

New and Improved Concepts in ML and AI take Stage

IIoT & AI Convergence Brings in Improved Efficiencies

EXHIBIT 12: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing

IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Industry 4.0 Technologies with Strongest Impact on

Organizations: 2020

Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market

Combination of Robotics and AI Set to Cause Significant

Disruption in Various Industries

AI Innovations Widen Prospects

Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination

Big Data Trends to Shape Future of Artificial Intelligence

AI in Retail Market: Multi-Channel Retailing and e-Commerce

Favor Segment Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Digital Transformation in Retail Industry Promises

Lucrative Growth Opportunities: Global Retail IT Spending (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

AI for a Competitive Edge for Retail Organizations

Online Retailers Eye on Artificial Intelligence to Boost

Business in Post-COVID-19 Era

AI & Analytics Help Retailers Survive Economic & Operational

Implications of COVID-19

AI for Fashion Retail and Beauty

AI for Grocery, Electronics, and Home & Furniture

Ecommerce Attracts Strong Growth

Detailed Insight into How e-commerce Makes use of AI

EXHIBIT 15: Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 16: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce

Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Financial Sector: AI and Machine Learning Offer Numerous Gains

Fintech Deploys AI to Target Millennials

AI in Media & Advertising: Targeting Customers with Right

Marketing Content

Possibilities Galore for AI in Digital Marketing

AI-Enabled CRM Market: Promising Growth Opportunities in Store

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare

Services

AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving

Clinical Outcomes

EXHIBIT 17: Global Healthcare AI Market - Percentage Breakdown

by Application for 2020

AI in Pharmaceutical Sector

COVID-19 Spurs New Developments and Expedites AI Adoption in

Healthcare Industry

Artificial Intelligence Holds Potential to Accelerate Detection &

Treatment of COVID-19

Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Drive AI Adoption in Diabetes

Management Market

EXHIBIT 18: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045P)

Barriers Restraining AI Adoption in Healthcare Sector

Automotive AI Market: Need to Enhance Customer Experience

Propels Growth

EXHIBIT 19: Automotive AI Market By Segment

Demand Recovery in Automobile Sector Steers Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 20: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

Increasing Focus on Electric Vehicles and Autonomous Vehicles

Provide the Perfect Platform to Shape Future Growth

EXHIBIT 21: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for

Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

Automakers Focus on Integrating AI-Powered Driver Assist

Features in Vehicles

AI to Enhance Connectivity, Provide Infotainment and Enhance

Safety in Vehicles

AI for Smart Insurance Risk Assessment of Vehicles

Artificial Intelligence Steps into Manufacturing Space to

Transform Diverse Aspects

Industrial AI to Influence Manufacturing in a Major Way

Industrial IoT, Robotics and Big Data to Stimulate AI

Implementations

EXHIBIT 22: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

EXHIBIT 23: Global Predictive Maintenance by Market in US$

Billion for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial

Investments

AI in Education Market to Exhibit Strong Growth

EXHIBIT 24: Global Market for AI in Healthcare Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use - Higher Education

and K-12 Sectors

Focus on ITS, IAL and Chatbots Favors Market Growth

Agriculture Sector: A Promising Market for AI Implementations

AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review

AI Poised to Create Smarter Agriculture Practices in Post-

COVID-19 Period

Food & Beverage Industry to Leverage AI Capabilities to Resolve

Production Issues and Match Up to Customer Expectations

AI Adoption Gains Acceptance in Modern Warfare Systems in the

Defense Sector

Energy & Utilities: Complex Landscape and High Risk of

Malfunctions Enhances Need for AI-based Systems

COVID-19 Raises Demand for AI Technologies in Oil & Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 25: Top Technology Investments in Oil and Gas Sector: 2020

AI in Construction Sector: Need for Cost Reduction and Safety

at Construction Sites Drive Focus onto the Use of AI-based

Solutions



