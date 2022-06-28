U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is expected to grow by $ 13 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.16% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector and it is poised to grow by $ 13 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.

New York, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288867/?utm_source=GNW
16% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the push for digitization in healthcare, growing demand for reduced healthcare costs, and growing number of partnerships and collaborations.
The artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector is segmented as below:
By Application
• Medical imaging and diagnostics
• Drug discovery
• Virtual assistants
• Operations management
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the new growth potential for AI-based tools in elderly care as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector growth during the next few years. Also, precision medicine and rising adoption of technology since Covid-19 will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector covers the following areas:
• Artificial intelligence (AI) market sizing
• Artificial intelligence (AI) market forecast
• Artificial intelligence (AI) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector vendors that include Ada Health GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atomwise Inc., BenchSci Analytics Inc., CarePredict Inc., Catalia Health Inc., Cyclica, Deep Genomics, Entelai, Exscientia PLC, General Electric Co., International Business Machines Corp., Intel Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, MaxQ AI Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in healthcare sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288867/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


