Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Report 2022: Latest AI, Oligonucletides Including Aptamers Agreements Announced in the Healthcare Sectors

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all artificial intelligence partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 750 links to online deal records of actual artificial intelligence partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Trends in artificial intelligence partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Artificial intelligence partnering contract documents

Top artificial intelligence deals by value

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter artificial intelligence partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors artificial intelligence technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest artificial intelligence, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by artificial intelligence partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and artificial intelligence partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in artificial intelligence partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of artificial intelligence technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 750 artificial intelligence deals

The leading artificial intelligence deals by value since 2010

Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers since 2010

The leading artificial intelligence partnering resources

In Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Artificial intelligence partnering over the years

2.3. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

2.4. Artificial intelligence partnering by deal type

2.5. Artificial intelligence partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for artificial intelligence partnering

2.6.1 Artificial intelligence partnering headline values

2.6.2 Artificial intelligence deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Artificial intelligence deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Artificial intelligence royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading artificial intelligence deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top artificial intelligence deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers

4.3. Most active artificial intelligence partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Artificial intelligence dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Artificial intelligence deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Artificial intelligence deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Artificial intelligence deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking



Table of figures

Figure 1: Artificial intelligence partnering since 2010

Figure 2: Active artificial intelligence dealmaking activity since 2010

Figure 3: Artificial intelligence partnering by deal type since 2010

Figure 4: Artificial intelligence partnering by disease type since 2010

Figure 5: Artificial intelligence deals with a headline value

Figure 6: Artificial intelligence deals with an upfront value

Figure 7: Artificial intelligence deals with a milestone value

Figure 8: Artificial intelligence deals with a royalty rate value

Figure 9: Top artificial intelligence deals by value since 2010

Figure 10: Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers since 2010





Companies Mentioned





HistoIndex

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

Boehringer Ingelheim

Worthington Biochemical Corporation

Loop Insights

Roux Institute

Wyss Institute

Endpoint Health

EndPoint Technologies

MILA International

Lore IO

CoreBiome

Relation Therapeutics

DecisionQ

KBP BioSciences

AUM Biosciences

SOM Biotech

Vir Biotechnology

1ST Biotherapeutics

BurstIQ

Covaris

Genesis Therapeutics

C4X Discovery

Atomwise

IrisVision

PolarisQB

ChemDiv

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Kebotix

AltaML

Medial

Reveal Biosciences

Medial EarlySign

Global Good Fund

Mendel Health





