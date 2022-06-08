U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering Deal Terms and Agreements Report 2022: Latest AI, Oligonucletides Including Aptamers Agreements Announced in the Healthcare Sectors

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all artificial intelligence partnering deals announced since 2010 including financial terms where available including over 750 links to online deal records of actual artificial intelligence partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

  • Trends in artificial intelligence partnering deals

  • Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

  • Artificial intelligence partnering contract documents

  • Top artificial intelligence deals by value

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter artificial intelligence partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors artificial intelligence technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest artificial intelligence, oligonucletides including aptamers agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by artificial intelligence partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and artificial intelligence partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in artificial intelligence partnering and dealmaking since 2010.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of artificial intelligence technologies and products.

Report scope

Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

  • Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to over 750 artificial intelligence deals

  • The leading artificial intelligence deals by value since 2010

  • Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers since 2010

  • The leading artificial intelligence partnering resources

In Global Artificial Intelligence Partnering Terms and Agreements, the available contracts are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy and technology target

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in artificial intelligence dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Artificial intelligence partnering over the years
2.3. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers
2.4. Artificial intelligence partnering by deal type
2.5. Artificial intelligence partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for artificial intelligence partnering
2.6.1 Artificial intelligence partnering headline values
2.6.2 Artificial intelligence deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Artificial intelligence deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Artificial intelligence royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading artificial intelligence deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top artificial intelligence deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers
4.3. Most active artificial intelligence partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Artificial intelligence contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Artificial intelligence dealmaking by technology type

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Artificial intelligence deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Artificial intelligence deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Artificial intelligence deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Artificial intelligence deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading on dealmaking

Table of figures
Figure 1: Artificial intelligence partnering since 2010
Figure 2: Active artificial intelligence dealmaking activity since 2010
Figure 3: Artificial intelligence partnering by deal type since 2010
Figure 4: Artificial intelligence partnering by disease type since 2010
Figure 5: Artificial intelligence deals with a headline value
Figure 6: Artificial intelligence deals with an upfront value
Figure 7: Artificial intelligence deals with a milestone value
Figure 8: Artificial intelligence deals with a royalty rate value
Figure 9: Top artificial intelligence deals by value since 2010
Figure 10: Most active artificial intelligence dealmakers since 2010


Companies Mentioned

  • HistoIndex

  • Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Worthington Biochemical Corporation

  • Loop Insights

  • Roux Institute

  • Wyss Institute

  • Endpoint Health

  • EndPoint Technologies

  • MILA International

  • Lore IO

  • CoreBiome

  • Relation Therapeutics

  • DecisionQ

  • KBP BioSciences

  • AUM Biosciences

  • SOM Biotech

  • Vir Biotechnology

  • 1ST Biotherapeutics

  • BurstIQ

  • Covaris

  • Genesis Therapeutics

  • C4X Discovery

  • Atomwise

  • IrisVision

  • PolarisQB

  • ChemDiv

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies

  • Kebotix

  • AltaML

  • Medial

  • Reveal Biosciences

  • Medial EarlySign

  • Global Good Fund

  • Mendel Health



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irt217

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


