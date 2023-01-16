The Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market is forecast to grow by $28285.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market and is forecast to grow by $28285.28 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Our report on the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices, regulatory compliance, and increasing demand for cloud-based applications.



The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• ICT

• Healthcare

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of chatbots to combat cyberattacks as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of hybrid model and implementation of cloud-based services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market sizing

• Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market forecast

• Artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., LogRhythm Inc., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., S.C. BITDEFENDER Srl, Securonix Inc., Vectra AI Inc., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., and NVIDIA Corp. Also, the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

