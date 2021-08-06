U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.41
    +3.31 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,174.83
    +110.58 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.17
    -71.95 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.79
    +15.78 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -1.10 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.80
    -44.10 (-2.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.95 (-3.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0700 (+5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2300
    +0.4770 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,802.24
    +1,946.57 (+4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.53
    +57.89 (+5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Global Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT Market 2021-2026: Data Mining and Automation, Automated Planning, Monitoring, and Scheduling, & Data Storage and Customer Intelligence

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise and industrial data arena. The report assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions.

The report also analyzes how different forms of AI may be best used for problem-solving. The report also evaluates the market for AI in IoT networks and systems. The report provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue for both analytics and IoT from 2021 to 2026.

The Internet of Things (IoT) in consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments has very unique needs in terms of infrastructure, devices, systems, and processes. One thing they all have in common is that they each produce massive amounts of data, most of which is of the unstructured variety, requiring big data technologies for management.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms enhance the ability for big data analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The author sees three different types of IoT Data: (1) Raw (untouched and unstructured) Data, (2) Meta (data about data), and (3) Transformed (valued-added data). Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be useful in support of managing each of these data types in terms of identifying, categorizing, and decision making.

AI coupled with advanced big data analytics provides the ability to make raw data meaningful and useful as information for decision-making purposes. The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks.

Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic. In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service.

Report Benefits:

  • Forecasts for AI in big data analytics 2021 to 2026

  • Identify the highest potential AI technology area opportunities

  • Understand AI strategies and initiatives of leading companies

  • Learn the optimal use of AI for smart predictive analytics in IoT data

  • Understand the AI in Big Data, Analytics, and IoT ecosystem and value chain

  • Identify opportunities for AI in Analytics for IoT and other unstructured data

Select Report Findings:

  • Global market for AI in big data and IoT as a whole will reach $27.3B by 2026

  • Embedded AI in support of IoT-connected things will reach $6.3B globally by 2026

  • AI makes IoT data 27% more efficient and analytics 48% more effective for industry apps

  • Overall market for AI in big data and IoT will be led by Asia Pac followed by North America

  • AI in industrial machines will reach $727M globally by 2026 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR

  • AI in autonomous weapon systems will reach $203M globally by 2026 with AI in military robotics growing at 40.3% CAGR

  • Machine learning will become a key AI technology to realize the full potential of big data and IoT, particularly in edge computing platforms

  • Top three segments will be: (1) Data Mining and Automation, (2) Automated Planning, Monitoring, and Scheduling, and (3) Data Storage and Customer Intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Overview

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • AI Types

  • AI & ML Language

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology

  • AI and ML Technology Goal

  • AI Approaches

  • AI Tools

  • AI Outcomes

  • Neural Network and Artificial Intelligence

  • Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence

  • Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

  • Internet of Things and Big Data Analytics

  • IoT and Artificial Intelligence

  • Consumer IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence

  • Industrial IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Machine Learning

  • Artificial intelligence and cognitive computing

  • Transhumanism or H+ and Artificial Intelligence

  • Rise of Analysis of Things (AoT)

  • Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

  • AI as New form of UI

4.0 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT

  • Machine Learning Everywhere

  • Machine Learning APIs and Big Data Development

  • Phases of Machine Learning APIs

  • Machine Learning API Challenges

  • Top Machine Learning APIs

  • IBM Watson API

  • Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API

  • Google Prediction API

  • Amazon Machine Learning API

  • BigML

  • AT&T Speech API

  • Wit.ai

  • AlchemyAPI

  • Diffbot

  • PredictionIO

4.0 Machine Learning API in the General Application Environment

  • Enterprise Benefits of Machine Learning

  • Machine Learning in IoT Data

  • Ultra Scale Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

  • Rise of Algorithmic Business

  • Cloud Hosted Machine Intelligence

  • Contradiction of Machine Learning

  • Value Chain Analysis

5.0 AI Technology Application and Use Case

  • Intelligence Performance Monitoring

  • Infrastructure Monitoring

  • Generating Accurate Models

  • Recommendation Engine

  • Blockchain and Crypto Technologies

  • Enterprise Application

  • Contextual Awareness

  • Customer Feedback

  • Self-Driving Car

  • Fraud Detection System

  • Personalized Medicine and Healthcare Service

  • Predictive Data Modelling

  • Smart Machines

  • Cybersecurity Solutions

  • Autonomous Agents

  • Intelligent Assistant

  • Intelligent Decision Support System

  • Risk Management

  • Data Mining and Management

  • Intelligent Robotics

  • Financial Technology

  • Machine Intelligence

6.0 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market

  • Enterprise Productivity Gain

  • Digital Twinning and Physical Asset Security

  • IT Process Efficiency Increase

  • AI to Replace Human Form Work

  • Enterprise AI Adoption Trend

  • Inclusion of AI as an IT Requirement

7.0 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry

  • E-Commerce Services

  • Banking and Finance Services

  • Manufacturing Services

  • Real Estate Services

  • Government and Public Services

8.0 Company Analysis

  • Google Inc.

  • Twitter Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Apple Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Skype

  • Salesforce.com

  • Intel Corporation

  • Yahoo Inc.

  • AOL Inc.

  • Nvidia Corporation

  • x.ai

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Baidu Inc.

  • H2O.ai

  • SparkCognition Inc.

  • OpenAI

  • Inbenta

  • CISCO Systems Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • McAfee

  • Happiest Minds Technologies

  • Tachyus

  • Sentrian

  • MAANA

  • Veros Systems Inc.

  • NEURA

  • Augury Systems Ltd.

  • glassbeam

  • Comfy

  • mnubo

  • C-B4

  • PointGrab Ltd.

  • Tellmeplus

  • moov

  • Sentenai Inc.

  • imagimob

  • FocusMotion

  • MoBagel

9.0 AI in Big Data and IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

  • AI in Big Data and IoT Market 2021 - 2026

  • AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Solution Components 2021 - 2026

10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

  • AI Predictions

  • Data Analytics Providers

  • AI and Machine Learning Companies

  • IoT Companies and Equipment Manufacturers

  • Service Providers

  • Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfaa93

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-intelligence-in-big-data-analytics-and-iot-market-2021-2026-data-mining-and-automation-automated-planning-monitoring-and-scheduling--data-storage-and-customer-intelligence-301350295.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Blizzard Turned Game Developers Into Rock Stars. Misbehavior Followed

    (Bloomberg) -- One summer day in 2018, employees of the video game maker Blizzard Entertainment opened their email to find a brusque message from the chief executive officer, Mike Morhaime. It said the company parted ways with Ben Kilgore, the chief technology officer and Morhaime’s heir apparent. The email didn’t give a reason, but employees immediately began to gossip. Kilgore presided over the most notorious group of sexist drinkers at the Irvine, California, headquarters, where sexism and dr

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • The Argentine River That Carries Soybeans to World Is Drying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean.So when the river’s levels fell to the lowest since the 1940s -- the result of years of scorching drought that scientists attribute to climate change -- it deepened the strains on an economy th

  • Should Crashing Lumber Prices Change Your Mind on Home Depot Stock?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has experienced a sales surge since the pandemic's onset. Lumber prices are crashing. The sharp increase in demand for materials used in home improvement caused lumber prices to skyrocket.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Through to $41,500 Would Bring $45,000 into Play

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through $41,500 to $42,000 levels would bring $45,000 levels into sight.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • New EV battery designs unlikely to dampen metals demand, miners say

    Lithium ion batteries are expected to remain the dominant battery chemistry as the industry burgeons, especially in transportation. "I don't think sodium ion batteries will ease the demand for lithium," said Paul Graves, chief executive of lithium producer Livent Corp, which has deals to supply Tesla Inc, BMW and other automakers. Some Western automakers are working to cut reliance on magnets made from rare earth metals as well, though that is because China is their largest producer.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Nokia Stock Is Riding the 5G Wave. Why the Rally Could Continue.

    The Finnish telecom-equipment maker’s stock is on fire as operators upgrade equipment to support faster 5G technology.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 6th, 2021

    Following Wednesday’s rebound from early losses, the majors will need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • How Square Can Supercharge Buy Now, Pay Later

    Square (NYSE: SQ) is jumping into the buy now, pay later trend with the acquisition of Afterpay (ASX: APT), the world leader for that payment service. Combining the two companies will enable Square to capitalize on the growing trend and supercharge Afterpay's growth in the U.S., U.K., and other countries it operates in. Square comes to the table with 70 million Cash App users that it plans to introduce to Afterpay.

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • Biden’s Electric Vehicle Goal Means Billions in Spending. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.

  • China Removes Duolingo From App Stores, Hitting U.S. EdTech

    (Bloomberg) -- Duolingo Inc., a Pittsburgh company that makes a popular language-learning app, was removed from some app stores in China, signaling the government’s crackdown on for-profit education may be extending beyond the country’s shores.“We are working to address the issue and are hopeful that the app will be reinstated in the near term,” the company said in an emailed statement. “In the meanwhile, existing users in China can continue to use the app as they always do.”Unverified reports o

  • Indian PM Modi pushes for higher exports in post-pandemic world

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked industry representatives on Friday to look at ways to increase exports, a move that could help boost employment in Asia's third largest economy still recovering from a COVID-19-induced slowdown. Modi was addressing industry representatives and Indian Missions abroad on 'Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World' through a video conference.

  • Big Tech’s big problem: Let employees stay home from expensive campuses or ‘risk losing 30% of their workers’

    Tech workers got used to working from home during the pandemic, and that could be a big problem for Big Tech. Companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL) Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) Facebook Inc. (FB) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) have committed to bringing employees back to their giant, expensive campuses for at least part of each week. Big Tech has already seen a gradual retreat of workers toward smaller companies and startups that have received a wave of cash during the pandemic, but that could turn into a full-fledged exodus in what some are calling a generational change in the tech industry.