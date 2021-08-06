Global Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT Market 2021-2026: Data Mining and Automation, Automated Planning, Monitoring, and Scheduling, & Data Storage and Customer Intelligence
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise and industrial data arena. The report assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions.
The report also analyzes how different forms of AI may be best used for problem-solving. The report also evaluates the market for AI in IoT networks and systems. The report provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue for both analytics and IoT from 2021 to 2026.
The Internet of Things (IoT) in consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government market segments has very unique needs in terms of infrastructure, devices, systems, and processes. One thing they all have in common is that they each produce massive amounts of data, most of which is of the unstructured variety, requiring big data technologies for management.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms enhance the ability for big data analytics and IoT platforms to provide value to each of these market segments. The author sees three different types of IoT Data: (1) Raw (untouched and unstructured) Data, (2) Meta (data about data), and (3) Transformed (valued-added data). Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be useful in support of managing each of these data types in terms of identifying, categorizing, and decision making.
AI coupled with advanced big data analytics provides the ability to make raw data meaningful and useful as information for decision-making purposes. The use of AI for decision making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective decision making, especially in the area of streaming data and real-time analytics associated with edge computing networks.
Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions. The ability to capture streaming data, determine valuable attributes, and make decisions in real-time will add an entirely new dimension to service logic. In many cases, the data itself, and actionable information will be the service.
Report Benefits:
Forecasts for AI in big data analytics 2021 to 2026
Identify the highest potential AI technology area opportunities
Understand AI strategies and initiatives of leading companies
Learn the optimal use of AI for smart predictive analytics in IoT data
Understand the AI in Big Data, Analytics, and IoT ecosystem and value chain
Identify opportunities for AI in Analytics for IoT and other unstructured data
Select Report Findings:
Global market for AI in big data and IoT as a whole will reach $27.3B by 2026
Embedded AI in support of IoT-connected things will reach $6.3B globally by 2026
AI makes IoT data 27% more efficient and analytics 48% more effective for industry apps
Overall market for AI in big data and IoT will be led by Asia Pac followed by North America
AI in industrial machines will reach $727M globally by 2026 with collaborative robot growth at 42.5% CAGR
AI in autonomous weapon systems will reach $203M globally by 2026 with AI in military robotics growing at 40.3% CAGR
Machine learning will become a key AI technology to realize the full potential of big data and IoT, particularly in edge computing platforms
Top three segments will be: (1) Data Mining and Automation, (2) Automated Planning, Monitoring, and Scheduling, and (3) Data Storage and Customer Intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 Overview
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
AI Types
AI & ML Language
Artificial Intelligence Technology
AI and ML Technology Goal
AI Approaches
AI Tools
AI Outcomes
Neural Network and Artificial Intelligence
Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence
Internet of Things and Big Data Analytics
IoT and Artificial Intelligence
Consumer IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence
Industrial IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Machine Learning
Artificial intelligence and cognitive computing
Transhumanism or H+ and Artificial Intelligence
Rise of Analysis of Things (AoT)
Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning
AI as New form of UI
4.0 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT
Machine Learning Everywhere
Machine Learning APIs and Big Data Development
Phases of Machine Learning APIs
Machine Learning API Challenges
Top Machine Learning APIs
IBM Watson API
Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API
Google Prediction API
Amazon Machine Learning API
BigML
AT&T Speech API
Wit.ai
AlchemyAPI
Diffbot
PredictionIO
4.0 Machine Learning API in the General Application Environment
Enterprise Benefits of Machine Learning
Machine Learning in IoT Data
Ultra Scale Analytics and Artificial Intelligence
Rise of Algorithmic Business
Cloud Hosted Machine Intelligence
Contradiction of Machine Learning
Value Chain Analysis
5.0 AI Technology Application and Use Case
Intelligence Performance Monitoring
Infrastructure Monitoring
Generating Accurate Models
Recommendation Engine
Blockchain and Crypto Technologies
Enterprise Application
Contextual Awareness
Customer Feedback
Self-Driving Car
Fraud Detection System
Personalized Medicine and Healthcare Service
Predictive Data Modelling
Smart Machines
Cybersecurity Solutions
Autonomous Agents
Intelligent Assistant
Intelligent Decision Support System
Risk Management
Data Mining and Management
Intelligent Robotics
Financial Technology
Machine Intelligence
6.0 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market
Enterprise Productivity Gain
Digital Twinning and Physical Asset Security
IT Process Efficiency Increase
AI to Replace Human Form Work
Enterprise AI Adoption Trend
Inclusion of AI as an IT Requirement
7.0 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry
E-Commerce Services
Banking and Finance Services
Manufacturing Services
Real Estate Services
Government and Public Services
8.0 Company Analysis
Google Inc.
Twitter Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Apple Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Skype
Salesforce.com
Intel Corporation
Yahoo Inc.
AOL Inc.
Nvidia Corporation
x.ai
Tesla Inc.
Baidu Inc.
H2O.ai
SparkCognition Inc.
OpenAI
Inbenta
CISCO Systems Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
McAfee
Happiest Minds Technologies
Tachyus
Sentrian
MAANA
Veros Systems Inc.
NEURA
Augury Systems Ltd.
glassbeam
Comfy
mnubo
C-B4
PointGrab Ltd.
Tellmeplus
moov
Sentenai Inc.
imagimob
FocusMotion
MoBagel
9.0 AI in Big Data and IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026
AI in Big Data and IoT Market 2021 - 2026
AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Solution Components 2021 - 2026
10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
AI Predictions
Data Analytics Providers
AI and Machine Learning Companies
IoT Companies and Equipment Manufacturers
Service Providers
Enterprises
