Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2022 to 2030: Players Include Pfizer, Therapixel, Sophia Genetics and Freenome

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application, By Cancer Type, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo



The global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach USD 4,841.84 million by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.

Company Profiles

  • Pfizer

  • Therapixel

  • Sophia Genetics

  • Freenome

  • Tempus

  • Janssen Pharmaceutica

  • Path AI

  • Google Deep Mind

  • IBM

  • Microsoft

  • Cerner Corporation

  • RaySearch Laboratories

  • Flatiron

  • Whiterabbit.ai

  • Oncology Analytics, Inc

  • Oncora Medical

  • Ibex Medical Analytics

  • 4baseCare

  • Oracle

  • OncoHealth

To detect abnormal cell growth in the body, AI can be used. AI and ML can identify the growth of cancer cells at an early stage with the help of machine learning. Furthermore, with the rising need for cancer detection at an early stage with efficacy, AI technologies are introduced and are expected to have a positive impact on the industry's growth.

In addition, the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide is one of the primary drivers of the industry. AI is being used to detect cancer with efficacy and efficiency, detecting, classifying, and monitoring tumors, leading to industry growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the demand for AI in cancer diagnosis owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases during the period. Due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases, the healthcare sector was mainly focusing on those cases only.

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

  • Screening & diagnosis dominates the industry owing to use of deep learning and machine learning which is used to identify the movement of cancer at micro levels, identify the stage, provide proper therapy, and predict the response of immune therapy on patients

  • Breast cancer is the most common cancer found among women. The use of AI & ML in detecting breast cancer at early stages contributes to the growth of the industry. With the detection of cancer at early stages, proper treatment can be provided to the patients, resulting in low death rates

  • Diagnostic centers dominate the industry owing to government initiatives and fundings in healthcare sector. The technologically advanced equipment, trained staff, and medical professionals are present in diagnostic centers for the assessment.

  • North America dominates the industry with highest revenue share in 2021 owing to presence of major key players in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights
4.1. Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Increasing Rate of Accuracy & Efficiency in Diagnosis to Boost the Market Growth
4.2.1.2. Rising prevalence of cancer
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Lack of Knowledge of AI Usage in the Healthcare Industry Might Hinder the Market Growth
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTEL Analysis
4.5. Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market Industry Trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Application
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Screening & Diagnosis
5.3.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Screening & Diagnosis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Tumor Identification
5.4.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Tumor Identification, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5. Surveillance
5.5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Surveillance, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.6. Treatment
5.6.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Treatment, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Cancer Type
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Cancer Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Breast Cancer
6.3.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Breast Cancer, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Prostate Cancer
6.4.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Prostate Cancer, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.5. Lung Cancer
6.5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Lung Cancer, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.6. Colorectal Cancer
6.6.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Colorectal Cancer, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.7. Cervical Cancer
6.7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Cervical Cancer, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.8. Others
6.8.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End-Use
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Hospitals
7.3.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Hospitals, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Diagnostic centers
7.4.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Diagnostic centers, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.5. Medical Research Institute
7.5.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Medical Research Institute, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.6. Contract Research Organization
7.6.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Contract Research Organization, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
7.7. Other
7.7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Other, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8. Global Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
9.1.1. Expansion
9.1.2. Acquisitions
9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/llyb9f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-intelligence-in-cancer-diagnostics-market-report-2022-to-2030-players-include-pfizer-therapixel-sophia-genetics-and-freenome-301747094.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

