Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Cyclica, Google and IBM Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market (2022-2027) by Offering, Drug Type, Technology, Applications, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market is estimated to be USD 792.45 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2337.25 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.15%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aria Pharmaceuticals, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cyclica Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Owkin, Inc., Verge Genomics Inc., XtalPi Inc., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Need to Control Drug Discovery
4.1.2 Reduce Time Involved in Drug Development
4.1.3 Patent Expiry of Several Drugs
4.1.4 Growing Number of Cross-Industry Collaborations and Partnerships
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Shortage of AI Workforce and Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Software
4.2.2 High Initial Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 AI Cloud to Create a Streamlined and Automated Approach to Drug Discovery
4.3.2 Rising R&D Investment
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Limited Availability of Data Sets

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Services

7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, By Drug Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small Molecules
7.3 Large Molecules

8 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Machine Learning
8.3 Deep Learning
8.4 Supervised Learning
8.5 Reinforcement Learning
8.6 Unsupervised Learning
8.7 Other Technologies

9 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, By Applications
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oncology
9.3 Infectious Diseases
9.4 Neurological Disorders
9.5 Metabolic Diseases
9.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.7 Others

10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market, By End-Users
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10.3 Contract Research Organizations
10.4 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

11 Americas' Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Aria Pharmaceuticals
16.2 Atomwise, Inc.
16.3 BenchSci
16.4 BenevolentAI Ltd.
16.5 Berg LLC
16.6 BioSymetrics Inc.
16.7 BIOAGE
16.8 Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
16.9 Cyclica Inc.
16.10 Deep Genomics Inc.
16.11 EXSCIENTIA
16.12 Envisagenics, Inc.
16.13 Google LLC
16.14 Insilico Medicine
16.15 IBM Corp.
16.16 Microsoft Corp.
16.17 Novartis International Ag
16.18 NuMedii, Inc.
16.19 NVIDIA Corp.
16.20 Owkin, Inc.
16.21 Standigm Inc.
16.22 Schrodinger, Inc.
16.23 Valo Health, Inc.
16.24 Twoxar, Inc. (Aria Pharmaceuticals)
16.25 Verge Genomics Inc.
16.26 XtalPi Inc.

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4oiweb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


