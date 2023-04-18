Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report 2023: Ability of AI to Improve Patient Outcomes and Growing Importance of AI-assisted Robot Surgery Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The artificial intelligence in the healthcare market is expected to register a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

Deep Genomics

Enlitic, Inc.

General Vision, Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Oncora Medical

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Trends

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics To Hold Significant Share in the Market



In diagnostics, AI enables healthcare providers to make the most appropriate treatment decisions for their patients. AI can be used to identify cancer, triage crucial discoveries in medical imaging, flag acute abnormalities, assist radiologists in prioritizing life-threatening patients, diagnose cardiac arrhythmias, forecast stroke outcomes, and assist with chronic disease management.



The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, along with product launches by market players, drives the segment. For instance, the Cancer Facts and Figures 2022, published in January 2022 by the American Cancer Society, predicted approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases in 2022, estimating 186,670 prostate cancer cases, followed by 169,870 cases of lung cancer and 144,490 cases of female breast cancer.

The increased prevalence of cancer and the high burden of other chronic diseases are, in turn, increasing the demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment. This is likely to increase the adoption of AI for early diagnosis purposes, ultimately boosting the market growth.



Incorporating AI into imaging devices may improve diagnosis, which is expected to aid market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Roche introduced three artificial intelligence (AI) based, deep learning image analysis Research Use Only (RUO) algorithms developed for breast cancer.

Story continues

Additionally, in April 2022, Arterys, the vendor-neutral AI platform, launched several new modules to its robust Cardio AI clinical application and an additional (eighth) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) AI clearance based on deep learning.



Additionally, various strategies adopted by the market players are expected to propel the segment's growth. For instance, in November 2021, LifeVoxel, based in San Diego, raised USD 5 million in a seed round to improve the data intelligence of its AI diagnostic visualization platform for faster and more accurate prognosis. Healthcare facilities employ the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for remote diagnostics in various medical specialties, including radiology, cardiology, and orthopedics.



Thus, all the aforementioned factors, such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and key strategies adopted by market players, are expected to boost the segment's growth over the forecast period.



North America Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



The use of artificial intelligence in the North American healthcare market is being driven by the increasing use of advanced technology in healthcare systems, the growth in funding of AI-based startups, the rising burden of chronic diseases in the country, the growing need to reduce healthcare costs, and the implementation of big data in healthcare.



The increased adoption of big data in healthcare in the region is expected to propel the market's growth. For instance, in August 2022, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (Penn Medicine) launched the big data-driven Penn-CHOP Kidney Innovation Center, which will support research to improve patient care for adults and children with kidney disease.

Moreover, the Association of American Medical Colleges reported in August 2022 that the United States spends USD 4 trillion per year on health care. Thus, the region is facing the need to minimize healthcare costs, which can be accomplished by applying AI in healthcare, thereby enhancing market growth.



Furthermore, introducing technologically advanced products into the market is expected to propel the market's growth. For instance, in December 2021, Crawford & Company introduced Crawford Intelligent Fraud Detection.

It combined human expertise and forensic analysis, joining DXC Luxoft's Financial Crimes Intelligence platform with IBM, improvising how it recognizes and manages fraudulent claims for its clients. Additionally, in June 2022, My Intelligent Machines (MIMs) launched software with artificial intelligence that has the potential to transform the way organizations prepare for oncology clinical trials or drug development.



Strategic activities of the market players are also expected to support the market's expansion. For instance, in June 2022, Insilico Medicine opened a fully automated, artificial intelligence-driven robotics lab for drug research.



Thus, all the factors mentioned above, such as the growing demand for big data in healthcare and technologically advanced product launches, are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Need to Reduce Increasing Healthcare Costs

4.2.2 Big Data in Healthcare

4.2.3 Ability of AI to Improve Patient Outcomes and Growing Importance of AI-assisted Robot Surgery

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reluctance Among Traditional Practitioners to Adopt AI-based Technologies

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD million)

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

5.1.2 Deep Learning

5.1.3 Context Aware Processing

5.1.4 Querying Method

5.1.5 Other Technology Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Robot-assisted Surgery

5.2.2 Virtual Nursing Assistants

5.2.3 Fraud Detection

5.2.4 Drug Discovery and Research

5.2.5 Dosage Error Reduction

5.2.6 Medical Imaging and Diagnostics

5.2.7 Wearables

5.2.8 Other Application Types

5.3 By Offering

5.3.1 Hardware

5.3.2 Software

5.3.3 Services

5.4 By End-user

5.4.1 Healthcare Payers

5.4.2 Healthcare Providers

5.4.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.4.4 Patients

5.4.5 Other End-user Types

5.5 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2i953

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-report-2023-ability-of-ai-to-improve-patient-outcomes-and-growing-importance-of-ai-assisted-robot-surgery-fuels-the-sector-301800416.html

SOURCE Research and Markets