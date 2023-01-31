Global Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking Market Report 2023-2028: The Role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in AI-driven Networking Ecosystems

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Next Generation Networking by Infrastructure, Network Type, IoT Solution, Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government), and Industry Vertical 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report assesses the impact of various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). The report also evaluates the role of SDN, edge computing, NFV, and augmented intelligence in the formation and support of AI-driven networking ecosystems.

In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions are also analyzed. The report assesses technologies, products, and solutions from key solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape. This includes companies focused on AI specifically and related areas such as intent-based networks and experiential networking.

The report also provides forecasts for the AI-driven networking market based on major market segments and subsegments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the AI next-generation networking market by infrastructure, network type,IoT solution, segment (consumer, enterprise, industrial, and government), and industry verticals from 2023 through 2028.

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming an integral part of various digital technologies including software and many aspects of ICT infrastructure. For example, the AI chipset marketplace is poised to transform the entire embedded system ecosystem with a multitude of capabilities such as deep machine learning, image detection, and many others.

With 85% of all chipsets globally shipping AI-equipped, over 63% of all electronics will have some form of embedded intelligence by 2026. The AI in next-generation networking market as a whole will ultimately be much larger infrastructure vendors embed AI within virtually all software and platforms.

Story continues

Infrastructure is anticipated to be one of the primary focus areas for AI as network operators seek to reduce costs and improve efficiencies while simultaneously reducing the incidence of errors and adverse network events. AI technology will play a key role in the transformation of network intelligence to become increasingly self-driven. Technologies like cognitive computing, machine learning, deep learning, and predictive application will be fundamental to the transformation of network configuration automation and operational autonomy.

AI-driven networking is going to impact wireless networking of all sizes for all communication service providers, improving service realization and support, and ultimately impacting every industry vertical from transportation to medical care to financial services. Furthermore, we see the convergence of AI and Internet of Things(IoT) technologies and solutions (AIoT) leading to "thinking" networks and systems that are becoming increasingly more capable of solving a wide range of problems across a diverse number of industry verticals.

In terms of the impact of AI on wireless networks, the evolution is already underway from a standards and network topology approach with 5G service-based architectures. Implementation within public communications service providers will scale slowly due to legacy systems such as OSS/BSS. However, closed-loop private 5G wireless networks will be in the vanguard of deployment for AI next-generation networking.

This evolution will lead to AI-enabled functions throughout 6G networks within the 2030 to 2040 timeframe. This will include contextually agile RF networks that support event-driven adaptation and resource allocation optimization. It will also include many improvements at the device level such as AI-enabled distributed computing, which will facilitate persistent computation-oriented communications.

Select Report Findings:

The total market for AI in IT and networking will reach $10.4 billion globally by 2028

The enterprise segment will lead the AI-enabled networking market at $3.9 billion by 2028

Combination of AI and distributed cognitive computing will lead to computation-oriented communications

AI-enabled networking will support many solutions, such as incremental growth of $724M in the asset tracking market by 2028

AI-enabled networking will facilitate significant cost savings for CSPs and substantial new services realization across industry verticals

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Unified Networks involving AI and IoT

2.2 AI-Driven Networks

2.3 AI in Wireless Network Strategy

2.4 Intent Based Networks

2.5 Self-driven Networks

2.6 Augmented Intelligence

2.7 AI Technologies in Networking

2.8 Market Drivers and Challenges

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Networking Equipment, Platforms, and Services

3.2 Enterprise Networking

3.3 IoT Networking Technology

3.4 IoT Application

3.5 Network Optimization

3.6 Network Automation

3.7 Network Transformation

3.8 Edge Computing and AI

3.9 Software Driven Networking

3.10 Software Defined Infrastructure

3.11 AI-Defined Infrastructure

3.12 Network Function Virtualization

3.13 Telecom Infrastructure and Cloud RAN

3.14 New Radio Technology and 5G Network

3.15 AI-Powered Network Analytics

3.16 Competitive Landscape

4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Cisco Systems

4.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.3 IBM Corporation

4.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.5 Baidu Inc.

4.6 Nvidia Corporation

4.7 Google Inc.

4.8 Microsoft Corporation

4.9 Dell EMC

4.10 Nokia Corporation

4.11 ARM Limited

4.12 Xively

4.13 PTC Corporation

4.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.15 ZTE Corporation

4.16 Intel Corporation

4.17 Ericsson AB

4.18 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.19 NEC Corporation

4.20 H2O.ai

4.21 Qualcomm Incorporated

4.22 Juniper Networks, Inc.

4.23 Accenture PLC

4.24 Brocade Communication Systems

4.25 VMware Inc.

4.26 Aricent Inc.

4.27 Arista Networks Inc.

4.28 Extreme Networks

4.29 NETSCOUT

4.30 ECI Telecom

4.31 Foxconn Electronics Inc.

4.32 NETGEAR

4.33 Riverbed Technology

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global AI Networking Solution Market 2023 - 2028

5.2 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Segment

5.3 Global AI Networking Solution Market by AI Technology

5.4 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Deployment

5.5 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Industry

5.6 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Organization

5.7 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Type

5.8 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Network Platform

5.9 Global AI Networking Solution Market by 5G Network Type

5.10 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Industry Vertical

5.11 Global AI Networking Solution Market by Region

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.2 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.3 Communication Service Providers

6.4 Computing Companies

6.5 Data Analytics Providers

6.6 Networking Equipment Providers

6.7 Networking Security Providers

6.8 Semiconductor Companies

6.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.10 Software and Platform Providers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zji42

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-intelligence-in-next-generation-networking-market-report-2023-2028-the-role-of-sdn-edge-computing-nfv-and-augmented-intelligence-in-ai-driven-networking-ecosystems-301735130.html

SOURCE Research and Markets