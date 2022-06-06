The Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market is expected to grow by $ 16.23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.84% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the artificial intelligence in security market and it is poised to grow by $ 16. 23 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence in Security Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284081/?utm_source=GNW

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the artificial intelligence in security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by papid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices, rising in number of cybercrimes and technology penetration, and rising in number of malware attacks across cloud computing ecosystem.

The artificial intelligence in security market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The artificial intelligence in security market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based applications as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence in security market growth during the next few years. Also, increased application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies and heavy investments in cybersecurity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on artificial intelligence in security market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence in security market sizing

• Artificial intelligence in security market forecast

• Artificial intelligence in security market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence in security market vendors that include Acalvio Technologies Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Darktrace Holdings Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., RELX Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Securonix, SparkCognition, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Xilinx Inc. Also, the artificial intelligence in security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284081/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



