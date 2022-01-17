U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.66
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5600
    +0.3600 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,728.60
    -329.69 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.26
    +1.53 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.02
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market Report 2021: Convergence and Adoption of Multiple Technologies Accelerate AI Adoption in Supply Chains

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the importance of AI in transforming SCM, identifies critical challenges in SCM - especially in the post-COVID-19 era - and recognizes AI and other cognitive technologies as a natural fit for SCM.

The analysis shows that AI and other emerging cognitive technologies will be the key enablers in developing new supply chain models that allow companies to reach customers more effectively.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies are becoming a critical element of supply chain management (SCM) solutions as they evolve from point to integrated solutions. AI plays a vital role in making SCM more agile, transparent, and customer-oriented.

The report details SCM market trends and studies AI's impact in each SCM sub-function, from procurement to customer support services. Most importantly, we offer stakeholders insights into crucial growth opportunities that will shape the industry over the next 2-3 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Management (SCM) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • Digital Technologies to Transform the SCM Value Chain

  • SCM Challenges

  • Digitization Plays a Vital Role in SCM

  • The Evolution of SCM Solutions

  • AI - Integration in SCM Solutions

  • AI - Transforming SCM

  • AI - Considerations in Designing SCM Solutions

3. Key Trends

  • Trend 1 - AI-based Edge Computing Systems Enable Smarter Supply Chain Decision-making

  • Trend 2 - The Increasing Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in SCM

  • Trend 3 - The Convergence and Adoption of Multiple Technologies Accelerate AI Adoption in Supply Chains

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • AI - Use Cases and the Degree of Impact in Supply Chain Functions

  • Use Cases - Procurement

  • Use Cases - Manufacturing

  • Use Cases - Warehouse Management

  • Use Cases - Transportation and Logistics

  • Use Cases - Customer Support Services

5. Industry Players

  • AI-driven SCM Solutions

6. The Way Forward

  • Building a Resilient Supply Chain Function

  • The Future of SCM

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated, AI-enabled SCM Solutions

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Infrastructure for AI-based Solutions

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckfm6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Saudi Minister Says It’s Not the Time To Talk Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said it’s not the time to talk about oil prices.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“Now is not the time,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a renewable-energy event in Dubai.O

  • DirecTV loss could cripple rightwing One America News

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The largest satellite provider in the United States said late Friday it will drop One America News, a move that could financially cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV.

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“These prices are

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • How the U.S. Ranks on the Global Retirement Index

    America ranked as the 17th best country for retirement in 2021. Here's why it's only in the middle of the pack.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume (CNY 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2021). It operates China’s online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 63% of revenue in the September 2021 quarter. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (10%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (1%).

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • 9 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like

    In this article, we will be looking at some 3D printing stocks bought by hedge funds. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis on the 3D printing industry, you can go directly to the 5 3D Printing Stocks Hedge Funds Like. 3D Printing or Additive Manufacturing is the process of creating a three-dimensional object through […]

  • Victoria’s Secret Executive Talks International Expansion

    Understanding local markets, return on investment, and customer needs are all important tools for retailers to consider before expanding.

  • GSK rejects Unilever’s $68 billion takeover bid for consumer healthcare unit

    The pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline said Saturday it has rejected an unsolicited 50 billion-pound ($68.4 billion) bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare goods unit, a joint venture it controls in a partnership with Pfizer.

  • Spain to Impose Restrictions on Crypto Promotions: Report

    Spain is placing restrictions on influencers' promotion of cryptocurrencies in an apparent first for the European Union (EU), according to a report by the Financial Times.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • NRF Keynote: Target’s Brian Cornell Talks Supply Chain, Economic Headwinds and Holiday 2021

    Investing billions in stores, upping wages, digital and other areas before the pandemic and its multicategory offering helped Target flourish through the global health crisis.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • The 1 Retirement Benefit You Can Only Get With a Roth IRA

    Though there are plenty of good reasons to save in a Roth IRA, here's one perk you can't ignore.

  • California judge says Google's non-disclosure agreements violate state law

    A judge has ruled Google's non-disclosure agreements violate California labor law, potentially letting former workers talk about their experiences.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Continue Positive Push This Weekend

    Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) each continued higher on Saturday. Of course, Bitcoin saw its worst start to the year since its inception, making this rebound week an important one for traders to watch. Cardano continues to gain ground, following this week's news that the Cardano Forest, a project run by the Cardano Foundation, hit a major milestone of planting 1 million trees.

  • Cracks in the supply chain are starting to reappear and rural Arizona is especially at risk

    Supply chains often crack when there aren't a lot of vendors or suppliers serving a region, especially if there also are transportation issues.