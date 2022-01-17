Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Management Market Report 2021: Convergence and Adoption of Multiple Technologies Accelerate AI Adoption in Supply Chains
This report examines the importance of AI in transforming SCM, identifies critical challenges in SCM - especially in the post-COVID-19 era - and recognizes AI and other cognitive technologies as a natural fit for SCM.
The analysis shows that AI and other emerging cognitive technologies will be the key enablers in developing new supply chain models that allow companies to reach customers more effectively.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies are becoming a critical element of supply chain management (SCM) solutions as they evolve from point to integrated solutions. AI plays a vital role in making SCM more agile, transparent, and customer-oriented.
The report details SCM market trends and studies AI's impact in each SCM sub-function, from procurement to customer support services. Most importantly, we offer stakeholders insights into crucial growth opportunities that will shape the industry over the next 2-3 years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain Management (SCM) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
Digital Technologies to Transform the SCM Value Chain
SCM Challenges
Digitization Plays a Vital Role in SCM
The Evolution of SCM Solutions
AI - Integration in SCM Solutions
AI - Transforming SCM
AI - Considerations in Designing SCM Solutions
3. Key Trends
Trend 1 - AI-based Edge Computing Systems Enable Smarter Supply Chain Decision-making
Trend 2 - The Increasing Adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in SCM
Trend 3 - The Convergence and Adoption of Multiple Technologies Accelerate AI Adoption in Supply Chains
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
AI - Use Cases and the Degree of Impact in Supply Chain Functions
Use Cases - Procurement
Use Cases - Manufacturing
Use Cases - Warehouse Management
Use Cases - Transportation and Logistics
Use Cases - Customer Support Services
5. Industry Players
AI-driven SCM Solutions
6. The Way Forward
Building a Resilient Supply Chain Function
The Future of SCM
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated, AI-enabled SCM Solutions
Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Infrastructure for AI-based Solutions
Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Solutions
