U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -2.58 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8200
    -0.3090 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,918.48
    -3,050.23 (-4.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Global Artificial Organs Markets Analysis & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Organs Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global artificial organs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of organ transplant technology among people.

The spike in number of patients suffering from organ failure has led to rise in demand for artificial transplants as they have the ability to facilitate normal functioning of human organs. Furthermore, increasing number of road accidents and severe injuries is contributing to growing demand for artificial organs, globally.

Additionally, the scarcity of organ donors is fueling the need for artificial organs. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing expenditure in healthcare sector are supporting the growth of artificial organs market. The introduction of bioartificial materials in manufacturing of artificial organs is also driving the growth of this market. However, high cost of artificial organs and several cases of product failure after transplant might hamper the growth of the market.

Global artificial organs market is segmented based on organ type, technology, type of fixation, material type and region. Based on region, North America holds largest market share in global artificial organs market as the region is home to increasing geriatric population and a major section of which is suffering from one or more organ failures. Additionally, high per capita income of the region is enabling people to spend freely on artificial organs.

The companies are focusing on R&D activities to launch new products into the market and enhance their product portfolios. Some of them are also opting for mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the global market.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and forecast the market size of global artificial organs market.

  • To forecast global artificial organs market based on organ type, type, material type, company and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global artificial organs market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global artificial organs market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global artificial organs market.

Major companies operating in the global artificial organs market include

  • Blood Purification Technologies Inc.

  • Awak Technologies Pte. Ltd.

  • Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

  • Triomed AB

  • SynCardia Systems, LLC

  • BiVACOR Inc.

  • Jarvik Heart, Inc.

  • CARMAT SA

  • ALung Technologies, Inc.

  • Breethe, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Artificial Organs Market, By Organ Type

  • Artificial Heart

  • Artificial Kidney

  • Artificial Pancreas

  • Artificial Lungs

  • Others

Global Artificial Organs Market, By Type

  • Mechanical

  • Biomechanical

  • Biological

Global Artificial Organs Market, By Material Type

  • Inanimate Polymers

  • Combination of Inanimate Polymers & Living Cells

  • Only Living Cells

Global Artificial Organs Market, By Region

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7qql6j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-organs-markets-analysis--forecasts-report-2016-2020--2021-2026-301410141.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Fiserv Plunged Today

    After all, Fiserv's third-quarter numbers of 10% non-GAAP (adjusted) revenue growth and 23% adjusted earnings-per-share growth were solid, beating analyst expectations. Fiserv is one of the largest traditional players, after acquiring rival First Data back in 2019. While the loss of that much processing volume is significant, there may be a few silver linings here that could make the sell-off a buying opportunity.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.

  • Ford Stock Jumps Late As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • 5 Potential Winning Stocks from Biden's Infrastructure Plan

    President Biden's massive $2 trillion American Jobs Plan is touted as an infrastructure spending program. Its big yellow vehicles are a ubiquitous fixture at most construction and infrastructure sites as it makes asphalt pavers, backhoes, bulldozers, compactors, excavators, and just about any other piece of equipment needed.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Twilio shares drop 11% on earnings guidance, COO’s departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Robinhood (HOOD) customers have been clamoring for the investing app to add Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), the newest meme coin which hit all time highs on Thursday.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.

  • Should Biogen Investors Be Preparing for the Worst?

    With sagging sales and lackluster data in a recent trial, what does the future hold for shareholders?

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Bristol Myers Skids As Looming Generics Shadow Its Biggest Product

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as two cancer treatments helped drive growth, but BMY stock toppled.

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Paid the Bills on Wednesday

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 18.1%. Marqeta revealed in a press release today that it will underpin "new innovative commercial card products for Bill.com's financial institution customers." Bill.com provides cloud-based software to help simplify and automate back-office financial processes for small- and medium-sized businesses, so this could represent a lucrative opportunity.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.