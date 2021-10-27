Global Artificial Organs Markets Analysis & Forecasts Report 2016-2020 & 2021-2026
Global artificial organs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of organ transplant technology among people.
The spike in number of patients suffering from organ failure has led to rise in demand for artificial transplants as they have the ability to facilitate normal functioning of human organs. Furthermore, increasing number of road accidents and severe injuries is contributing to growing demand for artificial organs, globally.
Additionally, the scarcity of organ donors is fueling the need for artificial organs. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing expenditure in healthcare sector are supporting the growth of artificial organs market. The introduction of bioartificial materials in manufacturing of artificial organs is also driving the growth of this market. However, high cost of artificial organs and several cases of product failure after transplant might hamper the growth of the market.
Global artificial organs market is segmented based on organ type, technology, type of fixation, material type and region. Based on region, North America holds largest market share in global artificial organs market as the region is home to increasing geriatric population and a major section of which is suffering from one or more organ failures. Additionally, high per capita income of the region is enabling people to spend freely on artificial organs.
The companies are focusing on R&D activities to launch new products into the market and enhance their product portfolios. Some of them are also opting for mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the global market.
